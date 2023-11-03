Best Southeast Asian restaurants in Hong Kong

If you’ve ever been on Peel Street, chances are you’ve most likely passed by Chôm Chôm. This resto-bar has been an integral part of Soho’s bustling neighbourhood since 2013, and has been providing an authentic bia hoi experience to host diners and drinkers alike. What that means is a no-frills, down-to-earth drinking experience, which certainly fits the bill at Chôm Chôm.



The restaurant offers a small selection of dishes inspired by Vietnamese street food. Highlights on the menu include the la lot tartare – made with Wagyu beef combined with peanuts, pineapple and jicama, served on betel leaves; hamachi and pomelo salad drizzled with Vietnamese sate oil (made with chilli, garlic, lemongrass, and aromatics) and nuoc cham; as well as the seasoned beef tenderloin grilled over banana leaves and raw onions, served with a chilli lime sauce.