Best Southeast Asian restaurants in Hong Kong

Indonesian Restaurant 1968 has recently reopened in a brand-new location on Cochrane Street, and presents classic home-style Indonesian fare in a no-frills environment. Guests can dig into a wide range of Indonesian classics, but if you’re not familiar with the cuisine, there are several dishes marked with a star that are house recommendations. Be sure to try out the chicken skewers served with chunky satay, gado gado (a light salad tossed in peanut sauce), hearty beef rendang, and nasi goreng.
When it comes to restaurants that specialise in Asian cuisine, Hong Kong's foodies are spoilt with choices. From Japanese and Korean, to Indian; the list of restaurant options goes on. Luckily for those who love the punchy flavours of Southeast Asian cuisine, Hong Kong's food and drink scene also provides plenty of venues that are worth trying out. So if you're ever stuck between choosing laksa, khao soi, or pho; we’ve got you covered with our top picks of casual Southeast Asian restaurants in Hong Kong.
