Best cafes and coffee shops in Causeway Bay

After running several successful pop-ups around Hong Kong, award-winning bakery La Viña brings their delightful pastries to Causeway Bay. Order your favourite coffee or tea and pair it with La Viña’s brunch plates, baked pasta, crispy mille feuille sandwiches, as well as a large range of desserts. Whether you prefer classic tiramisu cups, new and inventive treats like hojicha cream rolls, or have a hankering for La Viña’s signature Basque burnt cheesecakes; their dessert options will leave you spoilt for choice.
While most people associate Causeway Bay with its world-class shopping malls, this neighbourhood also boasts a handful of cafes and coffee shops that are worth a visit to recharge your battery after a long day of shopping. From casual spots for coffee on the go to coffee specialist stores, here are our top picks of what Causeway Bay has to offer.
