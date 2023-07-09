Hong Kong
La Viña
Best cafes and coffee shops in Causeway Bay

Discover where to grab a hot (or cold) brew in this bustling neighbourhood

While most people associate Causeway Bay with its world-class shopping malls, this neighbourhood also boasts a handful of cafes and coffee shops that are worth a visit to recharge your battery after a long day of shopping. From casual spots for coffee on the go to coffee specialist stores, here are our top picks of what Causeway Bay has to offer.

RECOMMENDED: Want to go cafe hopping in a particular neighbourhood? Take a look at our ultimate guide to Hong Kong’s cafes and coffee shops to brush up on the best coffee spots in your area.

La Viña
La Viña

  Restaurants
  Cafés
  Causeway Bay

After running several successful pop-ups around Hong Kong, award-winning bakery La Viña brings their delightful pastries to Causeway Bay. Order your favourite coffee or tea and pair it with La Viña’s brunch plates, baked pasta, crispy mille feuille sandwiches, as well as a large range of desserts. Whether you prefer classic tiramisu cups, new and inventive treats like hojicha cream rolls, or have a hankering for La Viña’s signature Basque burnt cheesecakes; their dessert options will leave you spoilt for choice. 

Elephant Grounds
Elephant Grounds

  Restaurants
  Wan Chai

Elephant Grounds boasts several locations around Hong Kong, so it’s not surprising that they would have one in Causeway Bay. Similar to other venues around the city, this casual spot incorporates wooden furnishings and greenery for its interior. If the weather permits, their al fresco tables that spill onto Fashion Walk make a great coffee-sipping location. In addition to their large selection of coffee beverages, Elephant Grounds’ menu spans from entrees like sharing plates, donburi bowls, and salads, to ice creams that come in inventive flavours like Hokkaido milk with honeycomb or earl grey cookie.

Sleepless
Sleepless

  Restaurants
  Causeway Bay

Formerly known as the R&C Design Cafe, this atmospheric eatery on Haven Street is well-known for their adorable 2D and 3D latte art. If you’ve got a specific design in mind, bring it up to the cafe’s staff and they’ll let you know if it's possible. For those looking for more photogenic drinks to post on the ‘gram, Sleepless offers a rose chocolate drink, where they use their signature chocolate blend to create a frothy hot chocolate and top it with rose petals as a garnish.

Preface Coffee & Wine
Preface Coffee & Wine

  Restaurants
  Cafés
  Causeway Bay

Located in Causeway Bay, Preface Coffee & Wine is a lifestyle space established by the educational-tech company Preface. Spanning over four storeys, this sleek cafe aims to combine coffee, wine, technology, and lifestyle together in one concept store. Not only does Preface serve single origin coffees and rare wines, but they also provide light meals like salads, sandwiches, and soups.

Basao Tea
Basao Tea

  Restaurants
  Cafés
  Causeway Bay

Need a break from coffee? Drop into Basao Tea, a modern cafe specialising in tea. As well as standard brewed teas, Basao also offers drinks like lattes, cold brews, or even smoothies – all made with various teas. Whether you like the earthy flavours of matcha or the rich and deep aroma of black tea, there's something here for every kind of tea enthusiast. 

