Mandarin Grill + Bar, Easter
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Grill + Bar

The best Easter menus in Hong Kong

Discover the top breakfast, lunch or brunch options to celebrate Easter in the city

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Dara Chau
With Easter coming a bit later than usual this year (Easter Sunday is on April 17), the wait is worth it. Just before restaurants are scheduled to reopen for dinner, there are still many places that are offering festive options for lunch, brunch, takeout and delivery. From beautiful roasts to chocolate eggs and rich carrot cake, the Easter-themed menus around the city allows us to still rejoice with the ones we love, given the circumstances. 

RECOMMENDED: There are plenty of other ways to enjoy Easter. Here's a guide to the best ways to enjoy your extended break in the city

Dine-in

Mandarin Grill + Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Grill + Bar

Mandarin Grill + Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Central

If Sunday brunch at Mandarin Grill + Bar could get any better, it would be when the restaurant is throwing a special celebratory feast. For Easter, not only will there be the signature roast menu and all the accompanying trimmings on offer but with it comes a sumptuous spread of snacks, a choice of egg dish for the occasion, dishes like Brittany blue lobster cocktail, homemade smoked salmon, WBI prime striploin and whole dover sole. As Easter desserts go, you'll find a huge array of decadent sweets to satiate any sweet tooth. 

Available: April 17
Price: $1,488 per adult; $688 per child 
Crown Super Deluxe
Photograph: Courtesy Crown Super Deluxe

Crown Super Deluxe

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Lan Kwai Fong

For Easter, the beef-focused modern teppanyaki restaurant flies in the freshest catches from the sea to shake things up for the holidays. Take a front-row seat at the teppan and enjoy the show featuring this special seafood menu. The seven-course menu includes the newly added Saikyo miso cod and sweet spiny lobster tossed in coral butter on garlic baguette. The menu also features the signature crisp Mizuna salad, succulent Tokushima fruit tomato, garlic fried rice, and lobster miso soup. 

Available: April 15-17 
Price: $1,288 per person 
Book here 

Salisterra
Photograph: Courtesy Salisterra

Salisterra

  • Restaurants
  • Admiralty

Upper House's restaurant Salisterra is celebrating Easter with a Mediterranean twist. With panoramic views to go with the vibrant and fresh spring flavours, Easter weekend roast brunch features a succulent roast rack of lamb, crispy potatoes, spiced couscous and a choice of starters and festive desserts. Wash that all down with brunch staples like mimosas and kir royale. 

Available: April 15-18; 12pm-2.30pm 
Price: $1,188 per person; additional free flow starting at $180 
Book here

La Rambla
Photograph: Courtesy La Rambla

La Rambla

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Central

La Rambla's famous Sunday brunch presents a special Easter edition to be enjoyed by the whole family. Take in the beautiful spring weather on the terrace with a decadent Easter Carving station with dry-aged bone-in rib eye, Segovian style roasted suckling pig, and more. At the table, dig into truffle bikinis, croquetas de jamón, avocado lobster rolls, and baked sea bass in salt for an additional add on to the brunch menu. Kids will also enjoy Easter Sunday with special sweet treats and a selection of chef Rafa's favourite holiday desserts. 

Available: April 17, 11.30am-2.30pm 
Price: $750 per adult, additional free flow starting at $450; $375 for children under 12; kids under 7 eat for free 
Book here 

Order delivery
Pirata Group's Eggcellent Easter
Photograph: Courtesy Pici

Pirata Group's Eggcellent Easter

  • Restaurants
  • Kennedy Town

Restaurant Group Pirata is celebrating an Eggcellent Easter at its non-reservation restaurants – Pici and The Pizza Project – with a menu that reflects the rebirth and renewal of the season. During Easter weekend, Pici is introducing three new dishes: Flan di Pasqua ($130), Girasoli Paglia e Fieno ($160) and a children's Pici Surprise ($80) chocolate egg dessert. 

Meanwhile, at The Pizza Project, a fried turnover calzone of ricotta, spinach, quail egg and fontaine Panzaerooto di Pasqua ($140); lamb meatballs pizza ($160), and meringata alle fragole ($70), meringue vanilla ice cream with fresh strawberries are part of the limited-edition menu. All Easter items will be available a la carte as well as an add on supplement for brunch menus over the weekend. 

Available: April 15-18, 11am-6pm 
Price: Starting at $70 

Takeaway and delivery

Roganic x Estro Meal Kit 
Photograph: Courtesy Roganic x Estro

Roganic x Estro Meal Kit 

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay

Since the enforcement of stricter dining restrictions in January, Simon Rogan's Roganic has extended its dining experience from its Causeway Bay restaurant into homes. For Easter and the final weekend, before the dinner restrictions are lifted, Roganic will be partnering with Italian restaurant Estro to create a pre-prepared feast to be enjoyed in your own dining room. The menu for two comes with eight seasonal courses, including Roganic's signature Soda bread and new items like the Three yellow chicken breast with asparagus and creamed morel. From Estro, delight in the homemade fettuccine with Japanese rapini, aged fish sauce and grey mullet bottarga and a traditional Neapolitan Easter cake with chocolate truffles and orange babà. The meal set also has an optional wine pairing, carefully chosen by the Roganic master sommelier to complete the experience. 

Available: April 15–17 
Price: $1,300 for 2; optional wine pairing at $500 
Order here 24 hours in advance for delivery or self-pickup between 3.30pm-6.30pm 

Rajasthan Rifles
Photograph: Courtesy Rajasthan Rifles

Rajasthan Rifles

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • The Peak

Take a stroll up The Peak and celebrate Easter out in the open spring air. Hike up the Victoria Peak Gardens for a splendid burra-khana outdoors and bask in the sun with Rajasthan Rifles' Easter edition picnic hamper. Complete with Anglo-Indian signatures, you'll find tandoor grilled chicken tikka, samosas with chutney, roast beef sandwiches and a bottle of sparkling wine since it is a celebration after all. The hamper also comes with blankets, flatware and a flask, so all you have to do is pick up your basket and find an open space to feast and enjoy the fresh air and panoramic views. 

Available: April 15-17 from 12pm-6pm 
Price: $800 for 2 
Order here at least three hours before pickup 

Zuma
Photograph: Courtesy Zuma

Zuma

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Central

For Easter, buzzy brunch spot Zuma is bringing the same energy to its customers through its Bring Zuma Home Easter takeaway tasting menu. Curated especially for the occasion, the set for two includes tempting delicacies like the spicy fried tofu, avocado and Japanese herbs, chef's selection of sushi and sashimi, tenderstem broccoli and moromi miso, miso black cod in hoba leaf, and baby lamb cutlet with hatcho miso. To finish on a sweet note, the meal comes with a beautiful Hokkaido ichigo cheesecake with almond cookies decorated with chocolate eggs and Easter motifs. 

Available: April 15, 12.15pm-4.30pm, 6.15pm-9pm; April 16 & 17, 7pm-9pm  
Price: $1,988 for 2 
Order via info@zumarestaurant.com.hk 

