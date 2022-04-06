The best Easter menus in Hong Kong

If Sunday brunch at Mandarin Grill + Bar could get any better, it would be when the restaurant is throwing a special celebratory feast. For Easter, not only will there be the signature roast menu and all the accompanying trimmings on offer but with it comes a sumptuous spread of snacks, a choice of egg dish for the occasion, dishes like Brittany blue lobster cocktail, homemade smoked salmon, WBI prime striploin and whole dover sole. As Easter desserts go, you'll find a huge array of decadent sweets to satiate any sweet tooth.
Available: April 17
Price: $1,488 per adult; $688 per child
