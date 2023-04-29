Hong Kong
Timeout

gala board game cafe
Photograph: Courtesy Gala

Best game cafes in Hong Kong

Trust us, you won't get board (game) at these cafes

Cherry Chan
Written by
While enjoying a meal at one of the best restaurants in town provides an unparalleled experience, sometimes all you want to do is sit down with some good friends and take out a game. We've rounded up some of Hong Kong's best game cafes, so grab your friends and get to grabbing your dice and shuffling your cards!

Hong Kong’s best game cafés

Gala
Photograph: Courtesy Gala

Gala

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Head to Tsim Sha Tsui to find Gala, a cosy and intimate board game cafe that stocks up to nearly 1,000 board games in their collection. No matter if you want to play strategy games that’ll rack your brain or want to build teamwork between you and your friends, Gala’s wide selection of games will appeal to any kind of player. If you find a board game you like, Gala allows you to purchase it from their store, or from their website. Stay tuned to their Facebook to find out about their board game event nights.

Wheat and Wood
Photograph: Facebook/Wheat and Wood

Wheat and Wood

  • Things to do
  • Kennedy Town

Despite its' inconspicuous location, board game cafe Wheat and Wood is a great hangout spot to play a large selection of board and card games with friends. The place has a huge range of games, everything from Cards Against Humanity to Catan and Saboteur to Tokaido. Aside from light bites, you can order drinks like coffees and specialty teas, or opt for some boozy bevs such as beer, cider, and cocktails.

Sweet & Fun Café
Photograph: Facebook/Sweet & Fun Cafe

Sweet & Fun Café

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

This cafe in Tsim Sha Tsui is a cosy spot for those who want to gather and play board games. Grab a seat in one of their intimate booths, order some grub for the table, and pick your favourite board game from their shelves to try out.  The cafe regularly updates their collection of games every month, so you're bound to find something new each time you visit. If you need a break from the board games, Sweet and Fun Café also has dart boards set up around their venue.

Jolly Thinkers (Prince Edward)
Photograph: Facebook/Jolly Thinkers

Jolly Thinkers (Prince Edward)

  • Things to do
  • Prince Edward

As one might expect, the highlight here at this board game café is the establishment’s numerous board games – there are more than 300 different types (including role playing, detective, war, strategy, and party) available, suitable for two to 10 players. If you're stuck, Jolly Thinker's staff will happily teach the rules of the games you pick.

Odd Boardgame Bar and Cafe
Photograph: Odd Boardgame Bar and Cafe/Facebook

Odd Boardgame Bar and Cafe

  • Things to do
  • Mong Kok

While board game cafes are fun for patrons of all ages, adults who visit Odd Boardgame Bar and Cafe can have extra fun by ordering a range of classic cocktails while playing games. After spendining a minimum of $118, customers at Odd Boardgame Bar and Cafe can play board games for five hours. Aside from your usual board games like Monopoly, Odd Boardgame Bar and Cafe also has novelty games such as mini sets of mahjong.  

Capstone Boardgame Cafe
Photograph: Facebook/ Capstone Board Game

Capstone Boardgame Cafe

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Causeway Bay

Capstone is a board game store that's located a short walk away from Causeway Bay's Times Square. Here, you can find a large selection of games that appeal to players of all ages. If you'd like to come in and play some games, Capstone offers table booking services up to parties of eight, where you can play board from 2 to 4 hours. 

Looking for more novelty cafes?

