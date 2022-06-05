Quirky restaurants and cafes to visit in Hong Kong

Looking for Hong Kong’s best durian flavoured pastries, cakes, and drinks? This local specialist of the king of all fruits stands out from the crowd by sourcing ingredients from their own private farms in Malaysia, so durian-holics across the city can always look forward to delicious D24, XO, and Musang King durians, regardless of the season. The cafe’s signature durian cheese tart is a must-try, but fair warning, the distinctive smell might be too intense for some, so first-timers will have to proceed at their own discretion.
For a city that's filled with so many serious foodies and numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, Hong Kong is, weirdly enough, a huge fan of quirky, unusual concepts when it comes to dining – just the number of pet cafés and cartoon themed eateries all over town should give you a fair warning. Here are just some of our favourite ones.
