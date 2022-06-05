Hong Kong
Timeout

The Galley by Cafe Proud Wings
Photograph: Courtesy The Galley by Cafe Proud Wings

Quirky restaurants and cafes to visit in Hong Kong

We could all use a little weird (and wonderful) sometimes

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
For a city that's filled with so many serious foodies and numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, Hong Kong is, weirdly enough, a huge fan of quirky, unusual concepts when it comes to dining – just the number of pet cafés and cartoon themed eateries all over town should give you a fair warning. Here are just some of our favourite ones.

RECOMMENDED: Treat yourself to a fine meal at one of Hong Kong's newest restaurants or explore our list of hidden bars in the city.

Hong Kong’s quirkiest-themed restaurants

Durian Land
Photograph: Courtesy Durian Land

Durian Land

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Looking for Hong Kong’s best durian flavoured pastries, cakes, and drinks? This local specialist of the king of all fruits stands out from the crowd by sourcing ingredients from their own private farms in Malaysia, so durian-holics across the city can always look forward to delicious D24, XO, and Musang King durians, regardless of the season. The cafe’s signature durian cheese tart is a must-try, but fair warning, the distinctive smell might be too intense for some, so first-timers will have to proceed at their own discretion.

HA Cube

HA Cube

  • Things to do
  • San Po Kong

This Kwun Tong spot is exactly what every city needs – an indoor fishing shrimp farm. The Cube, as we’re dubbing it, is currently Hong Kong’s only indoor venue where you can fish for shrimps, lobsters, and all things crustacean, and then barbecue it straight afterwards. The restaurant provides everything from fishing rods to bait, so all you need to do is sit back and wait for your cooked meal to arrive. 

Moontone
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Moontone

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Prince Edward

Moontone is a cafe created by the same team behind popular yoghurt drink shop Cheung Chau Corner which, much like its sister shop, is a cafe your Instagram feed will love. The cafe is themed around the Pantone colours, particularly leaning towards pastel tones, and offers a bright and airy space with casual cushioned floor seating, wooden tables, blue Pantone wall, and even a faux tree in the middle of the cafe. Moontone is also pet-friendly, so you can bring your cats, dogs and pets with you inside on Mondays (except public holidays). 

 

OMQ Dining Room
Photograph: Courtesy Yoho Mall/OMQ Dining Room

OMQ Dining Room

  • Restaurants
  • Yuen Long

With a statue of Old Master Q and Big Potato dressed in a waiter uniform to greet diners, OMQ Dining Room is solely dedicated to Old Master Q and his cast of friends. Brimming with artworks, comic strips, pop art designs, and memorabilia that will take you back to your childhood days, the restaurant has an extensive cha chaan teng-style menu. The restaurant’s design is also Alfonso Wong-approved (original artist of OMQ) down to the smallest detail, so you know you’re in good hands!

Scoool Café
Photograph: Courtesy Scoool Cafe

Scoool Café

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Kwun Tong

Are you reminiscing about the good old days of secondary school? Well, you can now relive them at Kwun Tong’s award-winning Scoool Cafe! From the iconic classroom desks to their collection of vintage textbooks and toys, this highly ‘grammable diner has all the ingredients for a nostalgic experience. Be sure to try their wide selection of homely Taiwanese cuisine and a series of homemade drinks!

The Galley by Cafe Proud Wings
Photograph: Courtesy The Galley by Cafe Proud Wings

The Galley by Cafe Proud Wings

  • Restaurants
  • Tai Kok Tsui

From a city that boasts one of the best airports in the world, it should come as no surprise that there’s an aviation-themed restaurant in Hong Kong. Enter through the entrance akin to a boarding gate before stepping into the eatery, which is designed to look like a flight cabin complete with airplane seats and windows. Instead of mediocre food you typically get served onboard a flight, The Galley takes their menu as seriously as pilots with passengers’ lives. Expect delicious lamb striploin and dry-aged beef steaks, as well as a surprisingly wonderful selection of cocktails and craft beer.

Van Gogh Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Van Gogh Kitchen

Van Gogh Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Causeway Bay
  • price 2 of 4

Elegant and unique, this artsy Causeway Bay eatery is the place to be for a celebration of the finer things in life. Enjoy framed replicas of the Dutch virtuoso’s best pieces, or just simply take in the restaurant’s vibrant, chic atmosphere. Diners can dig into the kitchen’s gourmet Italian menu with steaks, pasta, homemade desserts, and more. The dishes here are so beautiful (and tasty) that you’d think Van Gogh designed them himself.

Wai wai wai
Photograph: Courtesy Wai wai wai

Wai wai wai

  • Restaurants
  • Cheung Sha Wan

Deliciously tender Hainanese chicken, tasty curry laksa… and villain hitting? Yup, this local establishment is (unconventionally) elevating their Southeast Asian dining experience to the next level by incorporating one of Hong Kong’s oldest folk traditions. Diners who have a bit of pent up anger can choose to utilise the restaurant’s complimentary villain hitting services every Saturday afternoon. All you have to do is write down your frustrations onto a specially designed piece of paper, and the restaurant will bring it to a professional villain hitter to beat away your troubles. Even if you’re not into the whole voodoo schtick, the restaurant's design and eye-catching artworks will surely help you forget about your troubles.

