This hipster hangout is one of our favourite coffeehouses in the city, and while the Instagram-friendly Hollywood Road location has our heart firmly in its grasp, the branch in Mid-Levels is also becoming a quick contender. Boasting a country kitchen vibe with plenty of wood and plant accents, there are lots of seating options and comfortable booths – not to mention enough plug sockets to go around. Start the morning right with one of their overnight oat bowls and a matchagato. Of course, Elephant Grounds is also pet-friendly, so feel free to bring your furry work assistant along.
The one thing most of us can honestly thank the pandemic for is the normalisation of working from home. Sometimes, sitting in an office can feel too stifling for creativity while working from your actual home might lead to a sore back from a whole day of typing in bed. This is when a third space like a cafe can come in handy. Sure, you can always trudge to the nearest Starbucks or another uninspired coffee conglomerate, but why would you when there are comfortable coffee shops with good vibes, free internet, and excellent brews? Here are some of our top picks for cafes that are ideal for upping your productivity.
