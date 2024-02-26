Hong Kong
NOC Coffee the wai
Photograph: Courtesy NOC Coffee Co.

The best cafes in Hong Kong to work in with free wifi

Change the environment of your working day for the better with these laptop-friendly cafes

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
The one thing most of us can honestly thank the pandemic for is the normalisation of working from home. Sometimes, sitting in an office can feel too stifling for creativity while working from your actual home might lead to a sore back from a whole day of typing in bed. This is when a third space like a cafe can come in handy. Sure, you can always trudge to the nearest Starbucks or another uninspired coffee conglomerate, but why would you when there are comfortable coffee shops with good vibes, free internet, and excellent brews? Here are some of our top picks for cafes that are ideal for upping your productivity.

RECOMMENDED: Need a cup of joe wherever you go? Check out our guides to cafes and coffee shops in Causeway Bay and Kennedy Town.

Order your flat white and get plugged in

Elephant Grounds (Mid-Levels)
Photograph: Courtesy Elephant Grounds

Elephant Grounds (Mid-Levels)

  • Restaurants
  • Coffeeshops
  • Central

This hipster hangout is one of our favourite coffeehouses in the city, and while the Instagram-friendly Hollywood Road location has our heart firmly in its grasp, the branch in Mid-Levels is also becoming a quick contender. Boasting a country kitchen vibe with plenty of wood and plant accents, there are lots of seating options and comfortable booths – not to mention enough plug sockets to go around. Start the morning right with one of their overnight oat bowls and a matchagato. Of course, Elephant Grounds is also pet-friendly, so feel free to bring your furry work assistant along.

Read more
Coffee Academics (Repulse Bay)
Photograph: Courtesy Coffe Academics

Coffee Academics (Repulse Bay)

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Repulse Bay

Yes, we do concede that it’s a little out of the way unless you already live in the Southside, but The Pulse branch of this local coffee chain definitely hits different. Set yourself up in this spacious venue with your choice of cold brews or espresso-based drinks, and make the most of their full-day access wifi connection. The best part is when your eyes are aching from sending passive aggressive emails, you can look up and gaze out to sea for a spot of calm. The only thing is, tourists are to be expected all the time in Repulse Bay, so you’d do well to bring a pair of headphones.

Read more
NOC Coffee Co (Sai Ying Pun)
Photograph: Courtesy NOC Coffee Co. / Facebook

NOC Coffee Co (Sai Ying Pun)

  • Restaurants
  • Coffeeshops
  • Sai Ying Pun

If you like industrial minimalism, NOC in Sai Ying Pun will be right up your alley. While there are other branches around town, this location is our pick for its huge windows which let in plenty of natural light and the fact that it overlooks the tram road, which always provides for something interesting to look at should you need a break. This flagship roastery offers unlimited wifi and a solid menu of all-day breakfasts, fruit bowls, salads, and of course, top-notch coffees.

Read more
Desk One
Photograph: Courtesy Au Yeung Yat Hou

Desk One

  • Things to do
  • Causeway Bay

Okay, this may not exactly be a cafe, but it’s a co-working space and coffee shop rolled into one, so we think it counts. The good thing about working from a location like this is that you never have to jostle for space or try to block out the noise during busy lunch hours. Pay by the hour or by the day to enjoy high-speed wifi, plentiful power sockets, various seating spaces, and free coffees and floral teas. We particularly like their reading lounge areas, which strike a good balance between office and coffee shop vibes. With seven locations across Hong Kong, it’s also easy to find a Desk One to pop into.

Read more
Nodi

  • Restaurants
  • Coffeeshops
  • Central
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by nodi (@nodicoffee)

This aesthetically pleasing coffee chain has nine branches across Hong Kong, as well as two locations in the airport, each with their own stand-out designs. Our favourite is the newly reopened location in Landmark Chater, with its inviting curves and cream and grey colour palette. If you’re into well-designed interiors, then you’ll have a great time in Nodi – but be warned that they also sell a range of lifestyle products in collaboration with other brands like Sttoke and moleskine, so you might well end up spending more than you’d like to!

Read more
Out Of Office
Photograph: Courtesy Out Of Office

Out Of Office

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • To Kwa Wan

Suitably named after your OOO auto reply, Out of Office is a little off the beaten path but nevertheless a solid indie cafe contender for Kowloon dwellers. With large windows, unbrushed concrete, and exposed brick elements, this very much looks like a hipster hangout spot for a younger crowd. Its mix of low benches, high tables, and squishy couches means there’s a set-up that can suit every WFH-er. Avoid their bean bags if you don’t want to end up falling asleep!

Read more

