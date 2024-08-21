The best cafes and coffee shops in Sham Shui Po

Occupying a refurbished leather wholesale shop, Coffee Matters has preserved a slice of the 1950s by retaining much of the shop’s original touches, including the green-and-white floor tiling. This space is decked out in simple, wooden furniture with a no-fuss menu that offers a variety of hand-dripped coffee, tea and light bites. Coffee Matters also offers a rotating selection of homemade cakes for dessert, so don’t forget to ask the staff for their daily offerings.
Since the 1950s and 60s, Sham Shui Po has been Hong Kong’s hub for textile manufacturing. But in recent years, the area has also become home to loads of cool cafes, which have attracted people to venture out of their stomping grounds and visit this traditionally industrial neighbourhood to load up on caffeine and nice photos. From venues with Instagrammable interiors to quiet spots to chill out at, Sham Shui Po’s vibrant cafe scene has something for every kind of coffee enthusiast. Keep reading to find our favourites in the area.
