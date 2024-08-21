The best cafes and coffee shops in Sham Shui Po

Since the 1950s and 60s, Sham Shui Po has been Hong Kong’s hub for textile manufacturing. But in recent years, the area has also become home to loads of cool cafes, which have attracted people to venture out of their stomping grounds and visit this traditionally industrial neighbourhood to load up on caffeine and nice photos. From venues with Instagrammable interiors to quiet spots to chill out at, Sham Shui Po’s vibrant cafe scene has something for every kind of coffee enthusiast. Keep reading to find our favourites in the area.



Recommended: Scroll through our ultimate guide to Hong Kong cafes to find the best spots around town for coffee.