Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
深水埗文青咖啡店 Loop Kulture
Photograph: Ann Chiu
Photograph: Ann Chiu

The best cafes and coffee shops in Sham Shui Po

Here are some of our favourite spots in this vibrant neighbourhood

Cherry Chan
Written by Cherry Chan
Staff Writer
Advertising

Since the 1950s and 60s, Sham Shui Po has been Hong Kong’s hub for textile manufacturing. But in recent years, the area has also become home to loads of cool cafes, which have attracted people to venture out of their stomping grounds and visit this traditionally industrial neighbourhood to load up on caffeine and nice photos. From venues with Instagrammable interiors to quiet spots to chill out at, Sham Shui Po’s vibrant cafe scene has something for every kind of coffee enthusiast. Keep reading to find our favourites in the area. 

Recommended: Scroll through our ultimate guide to Hong Kong cafes to find the best spots around town for coffee.

The best cafes in Sham Shui Po

Coffee Matters

  • Cafés
  • Sham Shui Po
Coffee Matters
Coffee Matters
Photograph:Calvin Sit

Occupying a refurbished leather wholesale shop, Coffee Matters has preserved a slice of the 1950s by retaining much of the shop’s original touches, including the green-and-white floor tiling. This space is decked out in simple, wooden furniture with a no-fuss menu that offers a variety of hand-dripped coffee, tea and light bites. Coffee Matters also offers a rotating selection of homemade cakes for dessert, so don’t forget to ask the staff for their daily offerings.

Colour Brown

  • Cafés
  • Sham Shui Po
Colour Brown
Colour Brown
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Wander along Sham Shui Po’s roads to find Colour Brown, a cafe with a large green entrance that you can’t miss. This casual venue has become one of the neighbourhood’s hotspots, due to its industrial aesthetics featuring bare concrete interiors, dark green steel fixtures, and a spiral staircase that leads to Go.On Space, a creative art hub located on the cafe’s first floor. Pair your favourite coffees with Colour Brown’s range of pastries and noodle dishes, such as chicken ramen with scallion oil.

Advertising

Yudei

  • Cafés
  • Sham Shui Po
Yudei
Yudei
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Yudei is a vegetarian cafe and spiritual activity venue that spans over two floors. Here, customers can meditate and take part in various experiences that will allow them to unwind in peace. The cafe’s first floor is a self-service vegetarian cafe with Japanese tatami flooring, and customers are required to take off their shoes before sitting down to enjoy bites like noodles, raw vegan desserts, and gua bao - Taiwanese-style filled buns - along with house-roasted tea or coffee. Continue upstairs to find Yudei’s space for healing activities, which includes sound bathing, ear picking, and even tattooing, all of which require an online reservation.

Loop Kulture

  • Cafés
  • Sham Shui Po
Loop Kulture
Loop Kulture
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Loop Kulture is an eco-friendly cafe with a focus on sustainability and upcycling culture. Joining the forever-expanding cafe scene in Sham Shui Po, Loop Kulture occupies a two-storey space decked out in wooden furnishing and a vast array of greenhouse plants. The cafe mainly serves specialty coffee and healthy light meals, but you can also get your hands on unpackaged food products which encourages customers to bring their own containers (paper bags can be provided otherwise). By providing a place for relaxation and rejuvenation, the owner of Loop Kulture hopes that the space can drive awareness of environmental conservation to visitors and help them build a new conscious and sustainable lifestyle.

Advertising

Cofflow Specialty Coffee

  • Cafés
  • Sham Shui Po
Cofflow Specialty Coffee
Cofflow Specialty Coffee
Photograph: Courtesy Cofflow Specialty Coffee

This former fabric store has been revamped into Cofflow Specialty Coffee, a cafe with plenty of local and nostalgic flair. In addition to retaining some old wall tiles as decoration, the cafe also has its name engraved onto its storefront iron gates, making the venue a frequented photo spot. Need some privacy? They’ve also got an upper seating space which allows customers to sip on their coffees in peace. Try Cofflow’s raw honey latte, made using honey sourced from local bee farm Hong Kong Raw Honey, or their signature beverage, Three Mixed, which combines coffee with milk and Uji matcha.

Sō Coffee and Gin

  • Café bars
  • Sham Shui Po
Sō Coffee and Gin
Sō Coffee and Gin
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Cafe bar So Coffee & Gin previously operated as Man Hing Sewing Machine Company, but was transformed into a two-storey cafe by the store’s third-generation owner. It has even kept several old sewing machines as decoration to showcase the venue’s former identity. Aside from pouring speciality coffees, So Coffee & Gin also offers cocktails, gin & tonics, wine, and spirits like whisky for customers to sip on. As for its food menu, the cafe provides options like salads, pizzas, and mains such as steak and acqua pazza, as well as several keto-friendly dishes and desserts.

Advertising

Buff

  • Cafés
  • Sham Shui Po
Buff
Buff
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Located on the corner of Maple Street and Tai Nan Street is Buff, a cafe with an eye-catching shuttergate decoration that’s become one of the hottest photo spots in Sham Shui Po. The cafe’s interior is decked out with pale wood fixtures and ceiling-to-floor windows, which create a laid-back and relaxed atmosphere. On Buff’s menu, you’ll find a variety of global dishes such as mentaiko-stuffed chicken wings, tom yum prawn orecchiette, Angus beef brioche, and plenty more.

Cafe Sausalito

  • Cafés
  • Sham Shui Po
Cafe Sausalito
Cafe Sausalito
Photograph:Ann Chiu

As one of Sham Shui Po’s hottest cafes, this spot has become a mecca for javaholics across the city with its brilliant brews. Aside from classic lattes and cappuccinos, Cafe Sausalito’s menu also offers a curated selection of single-origin pour-over​ coffees from various countries, and speciality beverages like cucumberano – a cucumber-flavoured coffee and soda water concoction.

More cafes in Hong Kong to visit

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.