Where to find the best egg tarts in Hong Kong

This neighbourhood bakery in North Point may seem ordinary, but they offer some great bakes. Aside from homemade bread items like pineapple buns, cocktail buns, or Mexico buns, Kang Tian Bakery also offers cookie crust egg tarts that are made daily in small batches. While these egg tarts may be small in stature, their cookie pastry crust is delightfully crisp and provides a contrasting texture to the creamy egg custard filling.
Hong Kong’s got plenty of dishes that have become beloved favourites to locals and signature must-try items for tourists, such as dim sum or street food. When it comes to desserts, egg tarts are arguably some of the best baked goods that the city has to offer. So whether you’re trying these treats out for the very first time, or want to find your new favourite bakery, these are the best places in Hong Kong to find irresistible egg tarts.
