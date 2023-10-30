Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Egg tarts-Shutterstock-2020-03-04.jpg
Photograph: Shutterstock

Where to find the best egg tarts in Hong Kong

Cookie pastry or flaky pastry? We’ll let you decide.

Ann Chiu
Cherry Chan
Written by
Ann Chiu
Translated by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Hong Kong’s got plenty of dishes that have become beloved favourites to locals and signature must-try items for tourists, such as dim sum or street food. When it comes to desserts, egg tarts are arguably some of the best baked goods that the city has to offer. So whether you’re trying these treats out for the very first time, or want to find your new favourite bakery, these are the best places in Hong Kong to find irresistible egg tarts.

RECOMMENDED: Looking for more authentic food to try out? Dig into Hong Kong’s best claypot rice dishes.

The best egg tarts in Hong Kong

Kang Tian Bakery
Photograph: Tam Wai Kin

Kang Tian Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • North Point

This neighbourhood bakery in North Point may seem ordinary, but they offer some great bakes. Aside from homemade bread items like pineapple buns, cocktail buns, or Mexico buns, Kang Tian Bakery also offers cookie crust egg tarts that are made daily in small batches. While these egg tarts may be small in stature, their cookie pastry crust is delightfully crisp and provides a contrasting texture to the creamy egg custard filling.

Read more
Sun Wah Cafe
Photograph: Tam Wan Kin

Sun Wah Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Cheung Sha Wan

Sun Wah Cafe has been operating for half a century on Cheung Sha Wan’s Castle Peak Road. This retro cha chaan teng has a nostalgic interior with its high ceilings and elegant furniture. When it comes to their mains, Sun Wah’s satay beef noodles are a popular choice due to their fragrant satay sauce. Aside from hot foods, Sun Wah Cafe regularly churns out baked goods from their own bakery, which includes egg tarts. The pastry crust of these tarts is crisp yet flaky, pairing wonderfully against the egg custard filling. Aside from classic egg tarts, Sun Wah Cafe also sells Portuguese-style egg tarts for those who want some variety.

Read more
Advertising
Honolulu Coffee Shop
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Honolulu Coffee Shop

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Since their inception in the 40s, Honolulu Coffee Shop in Wan Chai has prided themselves on their three signature items: milk tea, egg tarts, and pineapple buns. The cafe is insistent on having 192 layers in each of their puff-pastry egg tarts, which makes the crust irresistibly flaky. Honolulu uses Hubei eggs for their tart filling, which lends the sweet treat a decadent and rich egg flavour.

Read more
Order delivery
Shun Hing Restaurant
Photograph: Tam Wai Kin

Shun Hing Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Kowloon City

Kowloon City’s Shun Hing Restaurant has a history that dates back over 30 years, and specialises in items like milk tea, pineapple bun with butter, as well as egg tarts. Even if you don’t dine in, you can always grab egg tarts to go from their bakery section outside the restaurant. But be warned, once a new tray of Shun Hing’s egg tarts comes out of the oven, there’ll be a huge queue of people that flock to get their hands on one. Be sure to pair these flaky egg tarts together with their stocking-filtered milk tea for an indulgent tea time treat.

Read more
Advertising
Kwan Hong Bakery
Photograph: Tam Wai Kin

Kwan Hong Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Sham Shui Po

Kwan Hong Bakery is a family-run venue in Sham Shui Po that has been around for over 40 years. Apart from a range of Western-style baked goods, this bakery also provides traditional cakes and pastries such as walnut cookies, Chinese shortbread, wife cakes, red bean cakes, and much more. Most importantly, the filling of their egg tarts has a rich eggy flavour without being too sweet. Kwan Hong makes their egg tarts with a cookie pastry crust, which gives each tart a crispy texture and a strong buttery aroma.

Read more
Maria's Bakery
Photograph: Tam Wai Ki

Maria's Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Prince Edward

Bakery chain Maria’s Bakery has been operating around the city for over half a century, and has been a part of many Hongkongers’ lives. Despite being a chain store, Maria’s still produces their baked goods in-house. Aside from having a cookie pastry crust, Maria’s egg tarts are larger than standard egg tarts, darker in colour, and have a strong egg flavour. Even if you leave these egg tarts to cool or store them in the fridge for later consumption, their taste or quality won’t deteriorate at all.

Read more
Advertising
Wah Lap Restaurant
Photograph: Tam Wai Kin

Wah Lap Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Tai Po

Wah Lap Restaurant is a popular dining venue based in Tai Po that’s open 24 hours a day. This spacious eatery serves all kinds of cha chaan teng classics on their menu, as well as a variety of baked goods churned out of their in-house bakery. Although you can enjoy all sorts of Hong Kong-style baked goods like bread, cakes, pastries, and cookies, you should definitely try Wah Lap’s egg tarts. Their bakery offers egg tarts in both cookie and flaky pastry crust, so you can try out both kinds and compare the difference.

Read more
Kam Wah Café
Photograph: Tam Wai Kin

Kam Wah Café

  • Restaurants
  • Prince Edward

Kam Wah is one of Prince Edward’s most popular bing sutt diners amongst tourists and locals alike. Their signature pineapple buns and egg tarts keep plenty of people coming back to enjoy along with their meals, or to take away from their bakery section outside the restaurant. Don’t be surprised if you always see a long line of customers outside Kam Wah’s storefront, as they’re most likely there for the restaurant’s egg tarts. These flaky pastry crust egg tarts are made using Korean flour, Hubei eggs, and lard, and meticulously crafted by Kam Wah’s pastry chef who’s been in the industry for 60 years.

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Tai Cheong Bakery
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Tai Cheong Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Tai Cheong Bakery has earned bragging rights for being a favourite eatery of Hong Kong’s ex-governor, Chris Patten. While this bakery now has branches across the city, their original location on Lyndhurst Terrace is the most popular and iconic venue. Aside from offering both flaky pastry crust and cookie crust egg tarts, Tai Cheong Bakery also sells a variety of other baked goods like egg rolls, palmiers, and almond pastries – all of which make for great souvenirs. 

Read more

Looking for more local cuisine?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.