The pandemic has changed life as we know it, drastically affecting our love lives and, naturally, our sexual encounters. For the second part of our 2022 Sex & Dating Survey, it’s all about sex in the city. We quizzed over 500 readers and our respondents enthusiastically answered all the big (not that size matters!) questions which gave us a snapshot of what really happens behind closed doors in Hong Kong. Brace yourselves for some juicy stats. Here are the raunchy highlights from our completely anonymous readers’ poll.

RECOMMENDED: Check out the first part of the survey results where we took a deep dive into the world of dating and romance for Hongkongers.