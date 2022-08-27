5 Things to do to connect with nature this September

Homecoming.Kamtin is a community-friendly spot that’s not only popular with locals in the area, but also sees customers from all over the city flocking to visit them. However, they’re saying farewell to the quiet district in September, 2022. To end on a high note, Homecoming.Kamtin has organised a Homecoming Festival featuring all sorts of activities that will bring you closer to nature. Over the course of eight days from August 20 to September 4, the festival will hold multiple interactive events ranging from farm to table experiences where you get to create your own vegan bites, pottery classes, and live blues performances. Sign up for their events here.
With the pandemic and quarantine rules limiting our travel plans, being trapped in the hustle and bustle of the city can get frustrating and might even feel claustrophobic for some. Luckily, Hong Kong has plenty of activities and sights to see that lie far away from the city noise. While they might be out in the sticks, these locations across Hong Kong will satisfy your need to explore and make you venture out of your comfort zone, literally.
