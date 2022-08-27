Hong Kong
Hiking
Photograph: Shutterstock

5 Things to do to connect with nature this September

Visit these locations if you need a break from the city

Cherry Chan
Edited by
Iris Lo
Translated by
Cherry Chan
With the pandemic and quarantine rules limiting our travel plans, being trapped in the hustle and bustle of the city can get frustrating and might even feel claustrophobic for some. Luckily, Hong Kong has plenty of activities and sights to see that lie far away from the city noise.  While they might be out in the sticks, these locations across Hong Kong will satisfy your need to explore and make you venture out of your comfort zone, literally.

Kam Tin: Homecoming Festival at Homecoming.Kamtin
Photograph: Hiko Li

Kam Tin: Homecoming Festival at Homecoming.Kamtin

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Yuen Long

Homecoming.Kamtin is a community-friendly spot that’s not only popular with locals in the area, but also sees customers from all over the city flocking to visit them. However, they’re saying farewell to the quiet district in September, 2022. To end on a high note, Homecoming.Kamtin has organised a Homecoming Festival featuring all sorts of activities that will bring you closer to nature. Over the course of eight days from August 20 to September 4, the festival will hold multiple interactive events ranging from farm to table experiences where you get to create your own vegan bites, pottery classes, and live blues performances. Sign up for their events here.

Mui Wo: Biodiversity eco-tour
Photograph: Shutterstock

Mui Wo: Biodiversity eco-tour

  • Things to do
  • Mui Wo

Aside from greenery, Mui Wo’s farmlands are also rich in biodiversity. If you’re interested in discovering the rural town while learning more about Mui Wo’s ecosystem, the Fantastic Species and Where to Find Them eco-tour is just what you need. Held from September 3 to October 15 and organised by the Land Education Foundation and Good Old Soil, the tour is guided by professional eco-teacher Ray So to take participants on a day-to-night tour throughout Mui Wo’s farms to search high and low for creatures of all shapes and sizes. To attend, sign up and register for your desired date here.

Nam Chung: Spiritual healing
Photograph: Shutterstock

Nam Chung: Spiritual healing

  • Things to do
  • Wong Tai Sin

Sitting on Hong Kong’s northern border, Nam Chung is a quiet area that’s not only the habitat for a wide range of birds, but it has also become the new stamping grounds for those who like to get involved in farmwork and agriculture. If you’re looking to connect with nature, join in on a weekend retreat organised by Partnership for Eco-Agriculture and the Conservation of Earth (PEACE) and Vegan Nana. Start off your morning with PEACE by dipping your toes in Shek Pan Tam’s rock pools, before returning to PEACE’s farm to enjoy your lunch – a bowl of noodles with vegan dumplings you’ll make, using fresh ingredients from the area. Sign up for the weekend retreat here.

Sha Tau Kok: Crossing the border
Photograph: Shutterstock

Sha Tau Kok: Crossing the border

Located between Shenzhen’s Yantian district and Hong Kong’s northeastern border, Sha Tau Kok was a restricted area since the 1950s and used to only allow those with permits to enter and exit freely. However, with the restriction relaxing over the years and Sha Tau Kok’s pier being open to members of the public who sign up for a tour, local tourists have been flocking to this once off-limits town. Aside from Chung Ying Street – the one location that most visitors frequently hear of – Sha Tau Kok is full of history, cultural monuments, and natural landscapes. Sha Tau Kok Story House, an independent organisation, frequently holds thematic tours that will guide visitors around various locations, such as English fortresses from the 1930s, century-old Hakka villages with mining caves, and Plover Cove Country Park.

Po Toi : Hong Kong’s southernmost island
Photograph: Shutterstock

Po Toi : Hong Kong’s southernmost island

Po Toi is an island that’s home to uniquely shaped rocks and cliffs formed by nature. Environmentally friendly charity Green Sense offers guided tours that allow you to appreciate your surroundings, making stops at locations like Buddha’s Hand Rock and Turtle Rock. Aside from hiking, make sure to grab a bowl of noodles topped with seaweed from mom and pop shops in the area.

Need more things to do this September?

