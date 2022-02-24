Hong Kong
  1. Tealosophy Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Tealosophy Hong Kong
  2. Sushiyoshi
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
  3. ＠cosme store HongKong
    Photograph: Courtesy ＠cosme store HongKong
7 Ways to experience Japan in Hong Kong

Longing for a slice of Japan? We're right there with you

Jenny Leung
Written by
A land filled with all the weird, wacky, and wonderful things imaginable, Japan is arguably the most popular travel destination for Hongkongers. Luckily, our city is heavily influenced by Japanese culture, so you're never too far away from discovering great Japanese food, fashion, or even art. But since we can’t go anywhere too far right now, here are some ideas on how you can have yourself a Japanese holiday in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: Want to stay home instead? No problem. Here are some great binge-worthy shows to keep you entertained.

Relax with a cuppa at Green Ginkgo Tea
Photograph: Courtesy Green Gingko Tea

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sheung Wan

Channelling chic, Japanese-Nordic vibes, Green Gingko Tea specialises in premium teas from the prefectures of Kyoto and Shizuoka. Careful attention is paid to everything from the teaware right down to the water quality and temperature to ensure that the final brew is of the utmost quality. Try one of the sencha green teas, or go for the kukicha blend made from twigs and stems from the tea plant.

Shop for beauty products at a Japanese drugstore
Photograph: Courtesy Tokyo Lifestyle

  • Shopping

Forget Sasa and Mannings, Hong Kong has a whole host of Japanese drugstores where you'll find a huge array of affordable beauty and lifestyle products. That and the added bonus of not having a sales lady follow you around makes these drugstores excellent places for a shopping spree. Pay a visit to Don Don Donki to find everything from curry-flavoured toothpaste to other wacky beauty gadgets you didn't know you needed. Or, check out places like Tokyo Lifestyle and Cosme Store to discover the newest and latest trending Japanese beauty products.

Discover artworks by Japanese artists at Aishonanzuka
Photograph: Courtesy Aishonanzuka/ Cary Kwok

  • Art
  • Central

Aishonanzuka is one of the few galleries in Hong Kong that specialises in Japanese art. A collaboration between Japanese galleries Aisho Miura Arts and Nanzuka, Aishonanzuka features contemporary art by established and emerging artists from Japan who challenge norms by creating art that is both original and impactful. Expect names like Hajime Sorayama and Nobuyoshi Araki gracing the walls of this gallery. 

Stay on top of Japanese fashion
Photograph: Courtesy Uniqlo

Hongkongers are a stylish bunch, and it's certainly in large credit to influences from Japanese fashion. If you're shopping on a budget, places like GU, Muji, Niko and..., as well as Uniqlo are all great places to shop for affordable high street fashion pieces with a Japanese touch.

Sweeten up your day with matcha desserts
Photograph: Courtesy Kyoto Matcha An

  • Restaurants

What better way to end your ‘trip’ than with this heavenly dessert? Offering a bitter punch of green tea mixed with a light, sugary sweetness, matcha desserts come in all shapes and forms. Via Tokyo whips up some of the best soft-serve ice cream in town, while Kyoto Matcha An's menu is entirely dedicated to green tea. Those looking for a full-on matcha experience should also visit Tealosophy Hong Kong, where apart from savouring matcha desserts and tea, various Japanese tea ceremony workshops are regularly held. For a more local take, we definitely recommend heading up to Yuen Long to try Lo Chen Bakery's matcha chiffon cake too.

