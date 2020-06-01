Best things to do in Hong Kong this June
Our picks of the best events and happenings around town this month
June is a great month in Hong Kong. Sunshine is in abundance, making it the perfect time to hit up hidden terrace dining spots and one of the city's many beautiful heritage trails or country parks. June is also the start of summertime, so make sure you check out our top picks of the best ice cream joints and bubble tea shops. Before you start venturing around town, remember to always take care of your personal hygiene, and if you're unsure of what the current social distancing regulations are in Hong Kong, check out our guideline here.
Best things to do in Hong Kong in June
宀 (Mihn) Gallery presents Sure Things by Xin Li
Fashion and portrait photographer Xin Li – who we spoke to for our Spring issue – has quickly established herself as one of the most exciting names coming out of the city's art scene. Raised in Bergen, Norway, Xin’s work with film photography is modern and bold, and has gained her the attention of many of the city’s artists, musicians, and a variety of tastemaking clients. Hosted by 宀 (Mihn) Gallery, Sure Things is Xin’s first-ever solo exhibition, where 10 of her limited edition photographs will be on display.
Over the Influence presents: Connections
International gallery Over the Influence presents a new group exhibition titled Connections, which reflects on the impacts that urbanisation and globalisation have had on the human condition. The exhibit brings together both new and iconic works from Liu Bolin – who you will know from his Hiding in the City series – Taku Obata, Daisuke Tajima, and Vhils. In a time of increasing isolation and division, this exhibition feels particularly relevant.
Bread & Beast’s Peace Out Party
A sandwich shop by day and a bar-restaurant by night, Bread and Beast is one of our favourite eateries at the forefront of the new wave of eateries that swept through Hong Kong in the mid-2010s. After six long years of bringing us creative sandwiches that play on Western and Chines flavours, the gourmet sandwich proprietors are unfortunately closing up shop for good this month. Swing by and help send them off with a good old-fashioned block party, complete with live music, beer pong, drinks, and of course, amazing food. It’s a shame to see them go after all these years of serving up excellent fare, but at least they’ll be going out with a bang and a full belly.
K11 Classics Reborn: Peanuts Global Artist Collective exhibition and pop-up store
Listen up, Peanuts fans – this one's for you! To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the famous comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, Peanuts partnered up with seven world-renowned artists to form The Peanuts Global Artist Collective, and created over 40 unique contemporary prints and 15 loveable figurines that reimagine Snoopy and his crew. In addition to viewing these Peanuts-inspired artistic creations, visitors can also head to the special pop-up store and get their hands on various limited-edition collectables such as figurines and lamps of their favourite Peanuts characters.
Unscheduled by Hong Kong Art Gallery Association
The Hong Kong Art Gallery Association (HKAGA) has partnered up with 12 of our city’s best art galleries to bring you Unscheduled, a one-of-a-kind, creative showcase to inject a vibrant dose of energy back into not just the local art scene, but the city as a whole. Held at Tai Kwun, Unscheduled is neither an art fair nor a museum exhibition. Instead, it is a platform for HKAGA’s gallery members to sell, network, and present various solo exhibitions with a focus on modern and contemporary art that has a connection to Asia. A proportion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to local charity partner Hands On Hong Kong to support the relief efforts of those most affected by the impact of the ongoing pandemic.
Over the Influence presents MuchLoved by Mark Nixon
Don’t worry, you’re definitely not the only one who’s still attached to your childhood stuffed toys! Mark Nixon’s viral MuchLoved exhibit, a collection of photographs of well-loved stuffed animals accompanied by stories about the relationship between them and their owners, finally makes its way to Hong Kong, courtesy of Over the Influence gallery. There’s even a celebrity cameo amongst the stuffed animals in the form of Mr Bean’s famed teddy bear companion. Who knows, maybe you’ll even be inspired to dig out your own childhood stuffed toy from storage afterwards.
Hong Kong Human Rights Arts Prize 2020
The Hong Kong Human Rights Arts Prize 2020 has just announced this year's winner, as well as the return of its art exhibition featuring works by this year's shortlisted artists. Held from now until June 20 (International Refugee Day), the show gives both established and emerging artists a platform to share their perspective on human rights issues. All shortlisted and winning artworks are now on view at the venue, but audiences can also join a virtual walkthrough of the exhibition on the Justice Centre Hong Kong Facebook page.
Flowers Gallery presents: Spotlight exhibition on Michael wolf
Known for his love of exploring the urban complexities of cities such as Hong Kong, renowned German photographer Michael Wolf (1954-2019) devoted a large part of his career to investigating the lives of ordinary Hong Kong inhabitants. This exhibition features some of the Wolf's most iconic works, including the distinctive series entitled Architecture of Density, which presents abstract views of our city's seemingly mundane residential and industrial facades. The show also features Cheung Chau Sunrises, Wolf's last project before he passed away in 2019. Wolf's works are celebrated all around the world, so this is a rare chance for photography fans and art lovers to catch some of the photographer's most renowned works up close.
Cookie Department presents new pop-up and afternoon tea
Serving up all their signature cookies as well as limited-edition flavours, Cookie Department is back once again with a brand new pop-up at The Upper House from now until August 30. Apart from classic cookie creations such as brownie-filled chocolate chip, peanut butter, and Funfetti, the pop-up will also be offering freshly brewed coffee and lemonade (available daily 11am to 7pm) for the very first time ever. Throughout the months, Cookie Department will also make surprise announcements for a variety of limited edition flavours including an earl 'gray' cookie, designed especially for The Upper House.
HKDC presents In Harmony: The Way of Tea
To cap off their Design Spectrum series, which features four thematic exhibitions centred around Asian design philosophies, the Hong Kong Design Centre presents In Harmony: The Way of Tea, an exhibit about the world of tea. Nestled in the heart of Wan Chai at 7 Mallory Street, a cluster of grade II historic buildings from the 1910s, the exhibition is an in-depth exploration of tea culture throughout the ages, examining everything from packaging, teaware design, and ceremonies. The projects of 20 design groups from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, and Japan, as well as other Asian countries, will be on display. In addition to the exhibition, visitors can also attend tea tastings and tea ceremonies hosted by local tea brand Basao, make their own white clay teacups at workshops, and even get the chance to plant and bring herbs back home with them. Matcha enthusiast or not, this is a tea-riffic way (sorry, we had to) to spend a chilled out afternoon.
The Secret Garden at Times Square
Step inside a luscious, green wonderland this summer and escape from the crowds inside Time Square's secret garden. Inspired by the movie of the same name, The Secret Garden is a beautiful escape for city dwellers; boasting a sea of enchanting blooms, a 15-meter long key-shaped maze, a secret flower house, and a giant floral birdcage. Needless to say, there will be plenty of photo opts for the 'gram.
The Dew: Making Sense of Food
As part of a six-part series focusing on mindfulness through the lens of six different elements – this time being ‘taste’ – Making Sense of Food is a workshop that aims to serve as an entry point to the world of plant-based eating. The two-hour workshops are split into three sections: an introduction to plant-based eating and its benefits, the relationship between eating, energies, and well-being, and a tasting session with food specially prepared by long-time local vegan food educators Happy Plantarian. If you’ve ever been curious about veganism, or at least thought about adopting healthier eating choices in your everyday life, then this event is not to miss.
Matchali opens pop-up cafe at Landmark
Summer has just arrived, and what better way to cool down than with an icy matcha bevvie from Hong Kong’s home-grown contemporary matcha brand Matchali. Matchali founders Cara and Lara work directly with a fifth-generation tea-processing facility in Uji, Kyoto, a place that is known to be the birthplace and capital of matcha. The brand focuses on the beauty of ceremonial-grade matcha made without refined sugar. Tea is mixed with tried-and-tested plant-based milk alternatives, and add-on health boosters like collagen. Check out their brand new pop-up and exclusive summer drinks at Landmark available from May 9 until October 31. The pop-up is offering innovative flavours such as Grey Latte, Starburst Matcha, or Watermelon Passionfruit Matcha. Matchali Shop 239, 2F Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen's Rd Central, CentralMon-Fri 8am-7pm, Sat-Sun and public holidays 10am-7pm
Wine and Cheese South African Journey
The Wise King is one of the best cocktail bars in the city, and recently placed at number 18 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list. In an exciting new move, the acclaimed cocktail bar has announced three nights in which it will be highlighting South African wines. In these special sessions, which will take place from 6pm to 9pm on May 27, June 11, and June 25, guests can enjoy four glasses of specially selected South African wine along with four delicious cheese pairings for $389 per person.
Para/Site presents Garden of Six Seasons
Para/Site, one of Hong Kong's leading contemporary art institutions, is teaming up with Soho House to present its new Garden of Six Seasons exhibition. The exhibition will showcase the works of artists from Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the rest of the world at both Para/Site's two-floor art space in Quarry Bay, and in a larger exhibition space on the eighth floor of Sheung Wan's Soho House. The exhibition is named after the English-style garden built by the Nepalese King in Kathmandu 100 years ago. Through art it explores the historical propensity of humans to create artificial environments that map their visions of the world. As well as the art itself, the exhibition will also include a VR viewing room and live panel discussions with the curator and the exhibiting artists. Billed as a precursor to the Kathmandu Triennale, which will begin at the end of the year, this is certainly an exciting event for Hong Kong's culture buffs and contemporary art appreciators.
Ginfinity and Beyond: A Gin Workshop By Eddie Nara
Meiburg Wine Media (MWM) will be holding a fun gin workshop covering gin origins, botanicals, and the essentials in creating bespoke G&T's. Learn from MWM's resident gin and mixology expert Eddie Nara as he navigates the class through the basics and intricacies of gin, at the same time get tips and tricks on how to make the perfect gin mixes at home so you can impress your friends on your next drinking session. For added fun, the workshop will be raffling off a bottle of award-winning Mariposa Gin worth $300. The class will have a limited seating, so make sure to book early. Regular admission is available for $680, bring a friend and get in for $1,250, and if you're an MWM Wine School alumni get a discounted price of $600.
Gagosian presents: Years later by Georg Baselitz
Gagosian is here with yet another impressive art exhibition. Presenting Years later, an exhibition of new paintings and works on paper by Georg Baselitz, a German painter, sculptor, and graphic artist renowned for his figurative and expressive paintings. The collection of artwork boasts 13 large oil paintings that Baselitz made using a 'contact-printing' technique. Using black and gold paint to create a striking contrast, the artist utilises a stencil to render a bold yet softly inverted silhouette onto the canvas. The result not only stresses the use of medium over imagery, but it also provokes a sense of freedom and unpredictability – a nod to the idea of the human frame in motion.
Dr Fern’s month-long gin celebration
On June 13, people all around the globe who are fans of the botanical spirit will celebrate all things gin. But, the doctors at Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour figured why celebrate gin for a day when you can make it a month-long event. So, for the entire month of June, Dr Fern’s is celebrating the festivity by giving highlight to Hong Kong gins – Two Moons Distillery Gin, Perfume Trees Gin, Gweilo Gin, Bauhinia Gin, N.I.P. Gin, and Porcelain Shanghai Mandarin Gin. Starting on June 1, drop by at their gin parlour and take advantage of their gin flight promotion highlighting these local gins. Order three from any of the six bottles and avail a gin flight for only $250. The flights will come with tonics and botanicals should you want to enjoy it as a gin and tonic. The local gins are also available by the glass. Choose any G&T from the various pairings: citrusy Two Moons Distillery Gin paired with London Essence Indian Tonic ($145) with lemon peel, pink pepper, and cardamom for garnish; herbaceous Perfume Trees Gin paired with 1724 Tonic ($190) with orange peel, grapefruit peel, and edible flowers for garnish; citrusy Gweilo Gin paired with Goldberg Yuzu Tonic ($120) with a lemon wheel and juniper berries for garnish; floral Bauhinia Gin paired with Folkington’s Indian Tonic ($155) with a grapefruit peel, juniper berries, and edible flowers for garnish; piney and citrusy N.I.P. Gin paired with London Essence Indian Tonic ($160) with lemon peel, Dr Fern's tea bag, and juniper berries for
The Pontiac descends on Aqua Spirit
The Pontiac recently placed 35th on the prestigious Asia's 50 Best Bars list, and in the wake of this achievement the crew will be descending on Aqua Spirit in Tsim Sha Tsui, for three consecutive nights from June 4 to 6. Expect to see the show stopper Beckaly Franks, along with Ponty bar manager Tracy Villegas and bartenders Arlene Wong, and Tink Aira Chan as they shake things up in the classy 30th floor bar that affords some of the best views in the city. The list of cocktails on offer will include The Pontiac's legendary Hobnail, made with rye whisky, rich ginger syrup, Averna, lemon, Angostura bitters, and orange oil. There'll also be other favourites from The Pontiac's menu, including the rum and passion fruit-based POGD, and the Bad Dream Mama, with Jose Cuervo, orange bitters, absinthe, and orange and lemon oil, to name just a couple. All will be going for $100, so what better opportunity to enjoy the hits from The Pontiac team in unusually sumptuous surroundings!
One Day Crash Course In Wine
Wine is a regular dining staple and very accessible in Hong Kong, yet many may still find wine cryptic and intimidating. If you're looking to expand your skills in choosing or tasting wine or just looking to impress your date for your next fine dining experience, then start with the basics. Catch The Flying Winemaker's express crash course in wine to help you understand wine, wine varieties, and proper tasting. Expert instructors with firsthand experience in the production of wine will lead the workshop in a casual non-intimidating setting designed for beginners. Learn about the fundamentals of sparkling, white, rosé, and red wines, and taste over 12 wines covering various styles. The instructors will also open a few surprise bottles for added fun, and participants can take advantage of the in-store wine discounts after the class.
Hong Kong String Orchestra Chamber Music Concert Series
Hong Kong String Orchestra is holding another series of live online performances supported by Hong Kong Arts Development Council, in partnership with The Tung Foundation and Bank of China Hong Kong charity fund. The concert series will be performed live from the Asia Society Hong Kong Center starting on May 15, until June 26, and will cover classical music by Beethoven, Bériot, Borodinm Mozart, and other rich and vibrant melodies. Immerse yourself in classical music and catch the free live performances via Hong Kong String Orchestra's Facebook page. For more information about the event, or to find out more about the performers, visit the event's website.