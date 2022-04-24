Explore the City: Get your caffeine fix at these hip, revitalised spots

You're probably familiar with Tai Wo Tang, the traditional Chinese medicine clinic turned hip café in Kowloon City, but another addition to the revitalised neighbourhood that deserves attention is the cafe shop, Nan Kok. Located on the ground floor of an 80-year-old pre-war tenement building on Nam Kok Road, Nan Kok took over the place of a time-honoured hardware store. The shop's rustic interior features a blended design of the building's old fixtures, like the old Tonghua iron gate and wooden pavilion, combined with a modern minimalist earthy decor. The cafe offers products with influences from neighbouring shops. Expect white sauces made with beancurd from decades-old Yee Heung Bean Product Company, as well as Thai products like coconut milk, coconut ice cream, and other house blend espresso with Thai flavours.

How to get there: Head to Sung Wong Toi MTR station and exit at B2. Nan Kok is just a minute's walk from the station.

What to eat and drink: Must-tries include the fermented bean curd Hokkaido scallops tagliatelle, French fried toast, and pandan coconut coffee.

Kowloon City’s Stone Houses

Things to do: Explore the historical buildings around Kowloon City. Pay a visit to the Hau Wong Temple, a declared monument with an impressive collection of historical relics, or head to the historic stone houses and gaze at the unique architecture dating back to the 1940s.

Photograph: Ann Chiu

Tip: Try to get the two-seater hidden spot inside Nan Kok for some intimate coffee experience.