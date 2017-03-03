31 dreamy things to do in London this weekend

Spend the first weekend of March at Som Saa's late night dining sessions, tasting alcoholic bubbles and cocktail sherbet at Smith & Sinclair, or with the Time Out Nightlife gang at a party at the Vaults. Cram in all you can for a fabulous weekend!

Things to do

Fu Manchu presents 'Meatz and Beatz-The Roasting Rhumba', Fu Manchu, TONIGHT, £10 on the door. Fu Manchu launches a carnivorous evening of disco and puns with 'Meatz and Beatz: The Roasting Rhumba', hidden under the railway arches by Clapham North.

It's our NHS - National Demonstration to Defend the NHS, Tavistock Square, Sat, free. This demonstration, organised by Health Campaigns Together and The People's Assembly is calling for a fully funded, publicly owned NHS and social care service; an end to cuts, closures privatisation and an end to the pay restraint for NHS staff.

Peckham Salvage Yard, Copeland Park, Sat-Sun. free. Get your paws on vintage threads, homeware and handmade items at this south London fair from the gang behind Hackney Flea Market.

March4Women by CARE International, The Scoop at More London, Sun, free. The International Women's Day March returns, organised by poverty-fighting charity CARE to kick-start a month of action for female equality.

Bundle Dyeing Workshop, Ace Hotel London Shoreditch, Sun, £65. Create your own eco-printed silk to make into a scarf or cushion cover, and enjoy fragrant teas, juices and superfoods from East London Juice Company at this natural dye workshop.

French Fest, Brasserie Zédel, Sun, from £12. Go full Gallic at this week-long celebration of French talent in Soho's Brasserie Zédel.

Chelsea Jewellery and Silversmithing Fair, Chelsea Town Hall, all weekend, £6. Scores of jewellers and silversmiths descend on Chelsea for this showcase of the many creative things that can be done with precious metals and a bit of imagination.

Diana: Her Fashion Story, Kensington Palace, all weekend, £15-£19. Located in the palace’s Pigott Galleries, the exhibition is a chance to get close to some of her most celebrated outfits – including THAT slinky black number she was wearing when she danced with John Travolta at the White House.

Eating and drinking

Som Saa Late Night Sessions, Som Saa, Sat, prices vary. Revisit your gap year (only with better food) at Som Saa's late night dining sesh. There will be ice buckets filled with Thai whisky, a DJ set until 3am and a menu of fresh Asian recipes with a chilli hit.

Bacchanalian Feast, The Dolls House Islington, Sun, £95. Feast out ancient Roman style at this opulent five-course feast served in the Ballroom at Islington's The Dead Doll's House.

Smith & Sinclair: The Flavour Rooms Carnaby, The Flavour Rooms, all weekend, £12-£35. If Willy Wonka decided to enter the cocktail biz, the outcome would look a little something like Smith & Sinclair's latest pop-up, the Tanqueray Experimental Garnish Bar at The Flavour Rooms.

Live music

Lady Leshurr, Heaven, TONIGHT, £15. The whip-smart, versatile MC demonstrates the clever wordplay and part-spoken, part-sung flows which have earned her plenty of hip collaborations.

Drive By Truckers, Roundhouse, TONIGHT, £24. Over for the night from Athens, Georgia, the soulful and rootsy southern indie rock quintet play from their hefty back catalogue.

Pusha T, The Forum (O2 Forum Kentish Town), TONIGHT, £26. One-half of rap behemoths Clipse hits London with his massive beats and powerfully complex rhymes.

Lee Scratch Perry, Village Underground, Sun, £25, adv £17.50 & £22.50. The man who pioneered modern studio sonics, invented slash-and-fade mixing and kick-started Marley's Wailers is now off the skunk, but still as bonkers as ever.

Time Out presents: I'm Coming Out

Nightlife

This Is Radio Clash: A Night Celebrating The Music Of The Clash, Lock Tavern, TONIGHT, free. A night of back-to-back Clash hits.

Time Out presents: I'm Coming Out, The Vaults, Sat, £10-£15. Our Nightlife team are throwing an all-night disco party to get you all coming out to the sound of beautiful, joyful disco music.

The South London Soul Train 6 Year Anniversary 4 Floor Special, CLF Art Cafe (Block A, Bussey Building), Sat, £15. Jazzheadchronic, Brassroots, Disco Freaks, Snowboy, Perry Louis, The Boom Yeh, Rob Messer, Craig Jamieson, Claire Kalvis and Gilla and Wah Wah 45 DJs spin soul to celebrate the auspicious birthday.

Film

‘River of Grass’ + Kelly Reichardt Q&A, BFI Southbank, Sat, £8.35 - £11.75. The great American writer-director Kelly Reichardt will be at the BFI Southbank for two introductions and one full-length on stage interview on Saturday.

Cinema Made in Italy: ‘The Battle of Algiers’ + introduction, Ciné Lumière, Sun, £9, £7 concs. The annual Cinema Made in Italy season offers a selection of new movies, many of which have already made a splash at last year’s big summer festivals.

‘9 to 5’ + ‘Working Girl’, Phoenix Cinema, Sun, £12, £10 concs. A cracking double bill of movies about women in the workplace. ‘9 to 5’ was Hollywood’s first attempt at a mainstream feminist comedy.

London SadFest, Genesis Cinema, all weekend, £40 weekend ticket. Prepare for a serious case of the feels: London SadFest 2017 is on its way and the organisers are determined to make you cry fat tears with a programme of gut-wrenching films.

Logan ★★★★☆ In what may be his final film as Wolverine, Hugh Jackman takes it deeper and darker in an appropriately apocalyptic superhero movie.

Certain Women ★★★★☆ Kelly Reichardt brings a delicate touch to a trio of Montana-set stories dominated by complex women and starring Kristen Stewart and Michelle Williams.

Trespass Against Us ★★★★☆ Acting giants Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson go head to head in this gripping father-son drama.

© Simon Annand

Theatre

Speech & Debate, Trafalgar Studios, Fri-Sat, £19.50-£45. 'Speech & Debate' is an eccentric, talky three-hander about three teens who have something strange in common: they've each had a run-in with an unseen pervy teacher at their Oregon high school.

Ugly Lies the Bone, National Theatre, Fri-Sat, £15-£50. Kate Fleetwood stars as an American soldier undergoing pioneering virtual reality therapy in this thin US drama.

Killer, Shoreditch Town Hall, Sat, £15-£25. Three spine-chilling new monologues from Philip Ridley, staged in the dark using binaural sound.

This week's best new art

Maria Lassnig: A Painting Survey, 1950-2007, Hauser & Wirth, Fri-Sat, free. The Austrian artist spent almost her whole career trying to figure out her body through her painting. The confusing relationship we all have with our blobby earthly vessels is played out on these walls in works spanning more than 60 years.

Alice Theobald: Weddings & Babies, Pilar Corrias, Fri, Sun, free. If you get a thrill from staring fear in the eye, then forget horror movies, rollercoasters and your bank balance, Alice Theobald’s show is about something far more terrifying: marriage and babies.

Ibrahim Mahama: Fragments, White Cube Bermondsey, all weekend, free. Filthy black and brown jute sacks are draped across the pristine walls of London’s White Cube. Young Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama has been using them in his art for years, sewing them together, repurposing and reimagining them into abstract canvases of dirt and history.

And finally

