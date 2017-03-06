31 fun things to do in London this week

Spend your week flinging coloured paint at House of Holi, celebrating International Women’s Day at excellent events across town or tucking in at The Windmill Mayfair’s week-long pie party!

Things to do

World Escape Day 2017: Life is short. Find Work that Matters, St John's Church, TONIGHT, £38, booking required. Hear from a line-up of entrepreneurs who abandoned their jobs to start something new or join a 'career change' workshop.

The London Spelling Bee, Drink, Shop & Do, TONIGHT, £5. An adult-only spelling bee where contestants have to tackle words spanning the Queen's English, Oxford Dictionary content, slang and street talk.

WOW: Women of the World Festival, Southbank Centre, Tue-Thu, prices vary. The 2017 edition of this festival will feature another stellar line-up championing everything that is great about women and girls.

House of Holi, Devonshire Square, Tue-Thu, £8-£15. To mark India’s festival of colours, Cinnamon Kitchen’s special party pod is coming back to the City.

Women Stand Up, Leicester Square Theatre, Wed, £20. This line-up of successful female comics will be celebrating International Women’s Day and having the last laugh for Oxfam and Comic Relief.

The Sorority House: The Big Conversation, Boxpark Shoreditch, Wed, free. The Sorority House panel will discuss the representation of women in the creative industries for The Big Conversation about #PledgeforParity.

Festival of British Advertising, Old Truman Brewery, Thu, prices vary. This festival celebrates the very best of UK advertising over the past 100 years, giving a deeper insight into the ideas and images that have captivated the British public and become ingrained in our cultural memory.

Drop-In Chocolate Workshops, Chocolate Museum, all week, £12. Pop into Brixton’s Chocolate Museum and get involved in its drop-in workshops where you’ll be provided with fillings, decorations and lolly sticks to make your own yummy chocolate creations.

Food and drink

London Drinker Beer and Cider Festival, Camden Centre, Wed-Thu, £4 after 5pm. North London's Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) representatives present their annual beer fest, which will see pint enthusiasts (attempt to) taste their way through numerous real ales, ciders, perries and imported beers.

Georgian Dining Academy Supper, Simpson's Tavern, Thu, £73. Whisk yourself back 300 years and feast in true Georgian style at this three-course supper served in a candlelit chophouse established in 1757.

British Pie Week at The Windmill Mayfair, all week, prices vary. No need to worry about anyone eating all the pies because the staff at The Windmill are fully prepared for British Pie Week (March 6-12) with a menu that goes way beyond your classic steak and kidney.

Live music and nightlife

Elbow, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, TONIGHT, £35. Bury's finest have long since broken through the arena barrier: their warm, richly expressive, bear-hearted, thoroughly northern orchestral soul is perfectly suited to the big rooms they play nowadays.

The Weeknd, The O2, Tue-Wed, from £40. Canadian R&B singer-cum-rapper Abel Tesfaye follows heady critical acclaim and crossover superstardom with some rare live dates.

Red Snapper, Village Underground, Wed, £22. Sinuous, sensuous dance music – equal parts dub, soundtrack, funk, jungle and scuzzy rock ’n’ roll – built on jazz foundations.

The XX, O2 Academy Brixton, Wed-Thu, £34.59. The critically acclaimed trio return with more of their emotive indie-folk and synth-infused alt-rock originals, promoting 2017 album ‘I See You’.

None Of Your Business, CLF Art Cafe (Block A, Bussey Building), Thu, £5. Abortion Rights are hosting a pro-choice night for International Women's Day, featuring some empowering anthems. With Jossy Mitsu, Diaspora, Natalie Sandi and DJ Baby Flame.

Certain Women

Film

Short Sighted Cinema: Transform 2017, Rich Mix, Thu, £7-£10. See new documentary filmmaking in bite-sized portions at Transform, a programme of British short films presented by Short Sighted Cinema.

The Creeping Garden, Birkbeck Cinema, Thu, free. The Birkbeck Cinema is hosting a free screening of this deeply odd and bewitching documentary about plasmodial slime mould (the best of all the slime moulds, right?).

Overlook Screening Room: ‘Set It Off’, The Water Poet, Thu, donations welcome. Catch this 1996 all-girl gangster flick starring Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett (before she was -Smith).

Human Rights Watch Film Festival, various locations, all week, prices vary. London's annual human rights-focused film gathering returns with 16 documentary features, exploring themes of oppression and resistance, equality and tolerance.

Certain Women ★★★★☆ Kelly Reichardt brings a delicate touch to a trio of Montana-set stories dominated by complex women – starring Kristen Stewart and Michelle Williams.

Logan ★★★★☆ In what may be his final film as Wolverine, Hugh Jackman takes it deeper and darker in an appropriately apocalyptic superhero movie.

Theatre

Othello, Shakespeare's Globe, Tue-Thu, £10-£62. Ellen McDougall directs a powerful feminist take on Shakespeare's bitter tragedy.

The Winter's Tale, London Coliseum, Wed, £12-£125. Shakespearean actor Rory Kinnear makes a great opera directing debut with this adaptation of the Bard's problem play.

Speech & Debate, Trafalgar Studios, all weekend, £19.50-£45. 'Speech & Debate' is an eccentric, talky three-hander about three teens who have something strange in common: they've each had a run-in with an unseen pervy teacher at their Oregon high school.

This week's best new art

A World View: John Latham, Serpentine Gallery, Tue-Thu, free. A showreel of films opens this exhibition. One of them, ‘Unclassified Material’, features the pages of dozens upon dozens of encyclopaedias flipping across the screen at dizzying speed.

The American Dream: Pop to the Present, British Museum, Thu, £16.50. Printmaking is an art form that frequently gets shafted (just think how often artists’ prints act as footnotes in their shows). But here it’s a main event. And it’s a big one. Huge. Think Superbowl, think Hollywood.

Alice Theobald: Weddings and Babies, Pilar Corrias, all week, free. If you get a thrill from staring fear in the eye, forget horror movies, rollercoasters and your bank balance. Alice Theobald’s show is about something far more terrifying: marriage and having kids.

