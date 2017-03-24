35 fun things to do in London this weekend

This weekend you can pick up pretty pots at the Independent Ceramics Market, party at Ruby’s Bar in celebration of its fifth birthday, or sex up your Sunday with a symposium dedicated to the subject at the Ace Hotel. There are also lots of Mother’s Day events to cram in, and Earth Hour to take part in. Have a wicked one with the suggestions below!

Things to do

Do.Om Yoga, Miranda at Ace Hotel, £12. A slow vinyasa based yoga class soundtracked by beats from the ambient end of the doom metal spectrum.

Festival Embassy x Bestival, The House of St Barnabas, Sat, £15. Before its big move to Dorset this September, Bestival is making a stop in the capital, giving Londoners a taste of the festival spirit.

Earth Hour, various venues, Sat, free. This WWF initiative invites people to turn off their lights between 8.30pm and 9.30pm GMT to raise awareness of climate change and the natural world.

Scandinavian Spring Market, Albion Street, Sat-Sun, free. Potter down to Albion Street for a taste of all things Nordic. The pedestrianised stretch between London’s Finnish and Norwegian churches will be lined with dozens of stalls selling Scandi snacks, crafts, homewares, jewellery and toys.

Independent Ceramics Market, Abney Hall, Sat-Sun, free. Get your hands on unique and original ceramics from over 60 innovative ceramicists, and DIY potters at the Independent Ceramics Market.

Mother’s Day at the Museum of Brands, Ladbroke Grove, Sun, £14. This Mother’s Day talk explores the image of ‘the mother’ in media, an emblem that has been used to promote everything from spanx to soap.

Clerkenwell Vintage Fashion Fair, Courthouse Hotel, Sun, £4. Clerkenwell’s vintage shopping extravaganza returns to Courhouse Hotel in Shoreditch with 50 stalls manned by top quality vendors.

Libreria Bookclub: Scoop, Libreria, Sun, free. Take your ma to Libreria’s March bookclub for some intellectual chit-chat about ‘Scoop’, Evelyn Waugh’s classic satire on journalism, and discuss whether the novel is as relevant in today’s climate as it was when first written.

Hoi Polloi Presents Erotic Possibilities, Ace Hotel London Shoreditch, Sun, £12.50-£60. Stop phone swiping and spend the day talking about sex and sexuality with ‘Erotic Possibilities’, a coitus-centric symposium at the Ace Hotel.

Woof Time, People’s Park Tavern, Sun, £12.50 adv. Are you crazy for all things canine? Grab your pooch and head along to the People’s Park Tavern in Homerton for an afternoon of pet-loving fun, including a doggy-style fashion show and a live ‘Barking Bake Off’.

Biscuiteers Afternoon Tea

Eating and drinking

The Solo Supper Club returns to the Middle East, The Calthorpe Project, TONIGHT, £22. Organised by Eat Club, the night is all about eating and cooking with others. After a cocktail, you’ll be schooled in the creation of Nazareth dishes using fresh ingredients before setting the table to enjoy your hard labour with a group dinner.

Dram in the Dark, The Whisky Exchange, Sat, £10. It’s lights out at the Whisky Exchange, who are teaming up with Glen Grant for an hour of ‘dramming in the dark’… tasting whisky by candlelight.

Mother’s Day Biscuiteers Afternoon Tea, various venues, Sun, £28.50. Treat your mum to a biscuit-filled afternoon tea this Mother’s Day. Tuck in to perfectly iced cookies and a nice cup of Rosy Lee at both Biscuiteers Icing Cafes in Notting Hill and on the Northcote Road.

Mother’s Day afternoon tea at The Larder, The Larder, Sun, £14.90. Take advantage of the cake counter for Mother’s Day afternoon tea at this cosy Bethnal Green delicatessen.

Live music and nightlife

Ruby’s Fifth Birthday Special, Ruby’s, TONIGHT, free. Dalston’s favourite basement bar, Ruby’s, has been serving quirky cocktails and spinning tracks into the early hours for half a decade and, to celebrate, they’re throwing a rip-roaring birthday bash.

The Stranglers, O2 Academy Brixton, TONIGHT, £28. After over four decades in the biz, the punk and new wave hitmakers entertain an appreciative crowd.

Lady Gaga Night, Moth Club, TONIGHT, adv £5. DJs spin the music of the electro-pop singer and performer, renowned internationally for her catchy tunes and outlandish shows.

Witches Brew, Wild Card Brewery, Sat, free. Celebrate Women’s History Month with ten solid hours of local DJs playing a cornucopia of female-led music and some tasty pints thrown into the mix.

Film

Lexi’s Midnight Runners: ‘Taxi Driver’, Lexi Cinema, TONIGHT, £7. Another fine screening in the Lexi Cinema’s programme of intimate late-night events. And at a time when the grievances of white men are still setting the world agenda, Martin Scorsese’s unflinching plunge into the darkest recesses of the human soul feels painfully relevant.

The Films that inspired ‘Stranger Things’, Prince Charles Cinema, Sat, £20. The Prince Charles brings back its all-night event celebrating Netflix sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’, a show that wears its influences proudly, unashamed to admit that it borrows liberally from the works of Steven Spielberg, Stephen King and John Carpenter.

Backyard Cinema: ‘The Shawshank Redemption’, Backyard Cinema, Sun, £16.50. Backyard Cinema open The Last Chapel, a new Tarantino-inspired screening space showing films by the master himself alongside a brace of themed titles, from crime flicks like ‘Drive’ and ‘Blow’ to ’90s classics such as ‘Swingers’, ‘Thelma and Louise’ and this perennial prison favourite.

Fashion in Film Festival: ‘The Inferno Unseen’, Barbican Centre, Sun, £9.50, £8.50 concs. Another event hosted at the festival of cinema style, this one-off event combines ultra-rare footage from ‘Les Diaboliques’ director Henri-Georges Clouzot’s unfinished film ‘Inferno’ with a new score written and performed live by London-based electronica artist Rollo Smallcombe.

The Lost City Of Z ★★★★★ A British explorer sets out into the trackless Amazon in this gripping, spectacular adventure story.

Aquarius ★★★★☆ A retired music critic fights to keep her beachfront apartment in this satisfyingly adult drama.

Theatre

Love In Idleness, Menier Chocolate Factory, Fri-Sat, £37.50. Trevor Nunn directs Rattigan’s slightly lumbering wartime comedy.

Tamburlaine, Arcola Theatre, Fri-Sat, £14-£17. A sharp new take on Christopher Marlowe’s classic from Yellow Earth Theatre.

I’m Gonna Pray for You So Hard, Finborough Theatre, Fri-Sat, prices vary. This off-Broadway hit is a fascinating, flawed look at a corrosive father-daughter relationship.

My Brilliant Friend, Rose Theatre Kingston, all weekend, £16-£41. Elena Ferrante’s blockbuster quartet of novels make a startling leap to the stage.

This week's best new art

Fred Tomaselli: Paper, White Cube Mason’s Yard, Fri-Sat, free. American painter Fred Tomaselli must be hitting some pretty heavy reefer, because his interventions into blown-up versions of the NYT are hallucinatory, psychedelic visions of news and media.

Lisa Brice, Stephen Friedman, Fri-Sat, free. Lisa Brice’s bright blue works on paper of women in private moments ditch the thigh-rubbing grubbiness of the male gaze for a powerful, confident vision of female empowerment.

Stefanie Heinze: Genuflect Softly #1, Pippy Houldsworth, Fri-Sat, free. Looking at Stefanie Heinze’s paintings is like searching for shapes in clouds, if the clouds were memories of cartoons from when you were a kid.

Howard Hodgkin: Absent Friends, National Portrait Gallery, all weekend, £10. Although Howard Hodgkin had been creating portraits since the age of 16, this is the first time they’ve been brought together for a solo show. Sadly he never got to see the final result: the 84-year-old British artist died just two weeks before the opening of this exhibition.

