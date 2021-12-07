London
Photograph: Big Mamma Group
Photograph: Big Mamma Group

New Year’s Eve dinners at London restaurants to book now

Count down to 2022 with a belly full of food and a glass of fizz in hand

Angela Hui
Marcus Brown
Have one final 2021 feast to say so long, farewell and good riddance to the last 365 days. From swanky sky-high destination Duck & Waffle to everyone’s favourite Indian, Dishoom, London is heaving with restaurants pulling out the stops for New Year’s Eve. There may even be dancing involved, if you can move after you’ve stuffed yourself with excellent food. And if you really can’t face going out, let the festivities come to you in the form of a Dishpatch NYE meal kit.

Still no plans for NYE? See off the year at one of these ace London parties.

Restaurants for New Year’s Eve in London

Ombra
Photograph: Ombra

Ombra

  • Restaurants
  • Bethnal Green
  • price 2 of 4

Canalside Hackney Italian restaurant Ombra is hosting a New Year’s Eve bash for parties of up to ten, offering a five-course feast for £80 per person. Dishes include crab and clementine tart, raw beef with trompette de la mort and winter truffle, lobster risotto, poached trout and toasted panettone. Its usual selection of low-intervention wines and cocktails will be available too. 

Nopi
Photograph: NOPI

Nopi

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary Global
  • Soho

Nopi is celebrating its tenth year with a special anniversary dinner this New Year’s Eve. Its £90 ‘greatest hits’ menu features favourite dishes from the past ten years, including baked blue cheesecake with pickled beetroot, thyme honey and almonds, and new plates like duck breast with hazelnut beer butter, mushroom freekeh and goma kombu. 

Dishoom
© Michael Franke

Dishoom

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Covent Garden

Everyone loves Dishoom, don’t they? It’s a bona fide crowd-pleaser, and this year the Irani café-inspired restaurant will be bringing a touch of Bombay vintage glam to the New Year’s Eve celebrations. And it accepts walk-ins, meaning that even the most disorganised party-goer can see out 2021 with a roti in hand, a biryani on their plate and a smile on their face. Its Kensington restaurant will also have live performances from its resident jazz band The Marine Liners.

Hackney Coterie
Photograph: Brian Dandridge

Hackney Coterie

A ritzy Hackney brasserie and wine bar seems like the natural place to spend New Year’s Eve. Sure, Fabric would be a laugh, but do you really want to see in 2022 with an ungodly hangover and a weeping bank account? Hackney Coterie’s £50 set menu will feature seasonal, minimal-waste small plates such as roasted chicory with fish caramel and popcorn and wild rice granola and duck breast with confit leg, blackberry-leaf dolmades, picked beet stems and tamarind jus. Plus there’ll be a ton of biodynamic, organic and minimal intervention wines to choose from. If you really are determined to wake up with a sore head the next day, the restaurant’s downstairs event space will be open until 3am.

Larry’s
Photograph: Larry’s

Larry’s

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Peckham

Larry’s is putting on a banger of a menu, including gochujang broccoli, picked miyagawa salad, sichuan venison ragu, pappardelle with roast jerusalem artichoke and guanciale pangrattato. Live DJs will kick in from 10.30pm and the dining tables will be moved out of the way to make space for dancing. Plus, there’ll be plenty of beer, cocktails, wine and bubbles to keep you going until 2am.

Ave Mario, Gloria and Circolo Poplare
Photograph: @lateef.photography

Ave Mario, Gloria and Circolo Poplare

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Shoreditch
  • price 2 of 4

Go big: go Big Mamma. This year the Big Mamma Group is hosting a raucous over-the-top feasting extravangaza across its venues at Ave Mario, Gloria and Circolo Popolare. Hunker down with a three-course dinner priced at £64 per person to enjoy dishes like the famous truffle carbonara served in a percorino cheese wheel, caviar pizza and linguine con scampi e vongole. Plus, cicchetti and prosecco on arrival. Buon anno! 

Duck & Waffle
Photograph: Duck & Waffle

Duck & Waffle

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Liverpool Street

Think you can go all night long? Then head to London’s highest restaurant Duck & Waffle for a multi-part 24-hour rager like no other. The rooftop restaurant is going to be decked out with a ‘Polar Express’ theme. Guests will be fuelled by bubbly, canapes, DJs, live performances and an epic countdown. A special after-party kicks off at 2am so hardcore party-goers can watch the sun rise over the city while filling up on breakfast. Prices start from £50 for entry to the bar to a £250 per person minimum spend for dining.

Lina Stores King’s Cross
Photograph: Lina Stores

Lina Stores King’s Cross

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • King’s Cross

When in Lina Stores, do as the Italians do: consume copious amounts of food, drink and entertainment. Celebrate at the iconic pistachio-hued Italian restaurant in King’s Cross’s Festa da Lina New Year’s Eve and expect a sumptuous sharing menu with favourites such as arancini, fresh handmade pumpkin agnolotti pasta, grilled prawns, tiramisù and more. Food aside, there’ll be a DJ spinning Italian beats and contemporary hits all night long and a traditional Italian tombola where you can win prizes. Prices start from £65 per person.

Spring
Photograph: Spring

Spring

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Aldwych

Make your last meal of the year count with a fancy affair at Spring, one of London’s prettiest dining rooms, which will be decked out with beautiful flowers. For £175 per person, enjoy prosecco on arrival with sourdough melba, caviar, crème fraîche, eggs mimosa and chive nibbles. Then move on to chef Skye Gyngell’s pristine plates of taglioni with white truffle butter and fillet of beef with porcini peara, fennel and potato gratin. Plus, you’ll be in the prime location to either watch the Somerset House epic New Year’s Eve party from afar or join it.

Maison François
Photograph: Steven Joyce

Maison François

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • St James’s

Inject a little ‘ooh la la’ into your celebrations at the upmarket French bistro Maison François for a rather special celebratory dinner. Go all out with a decadent four-course menu including all the French classics such as oysters with mignonette sauce, foie gras and turbot à l’amiral with lobster. The Ivo Neame trio will be on hand to provide live jazz, and for those who want to keep the party going Frank’s bar below Maison François will be open until 2am with a DJ pumping out the tunes. There’ll be two sittings and prices start from £150 per person.

The Spread Eagle
Photograph: Spread Eagle

The Spread Eagle

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Homerton
  • price 2 of 4

Wear stretchy trousers and let loose at the New Year’s extravaganza from The Spread Eagle, London’s first fully vegan pub. Get involved in an eight-course Chinese feast including dan-dan noodles, tiger salad, wontons in chilli oil, mapo tofu and crispy five-spice aubergine. Come 10pm, the food and tables will be cleared to make space for a dancefloor and DJs spinning disco, soul and funk until 4am. 

Dishpatch
Photograph: Dishpatch

Dishpatch

Sod going out to brave the freezing cold weather. Stay in and celebrate the last day of the year with piles of food from some of London’s top restaurants. Let loose with El Pastor’s tacos and tequila party, swoon over José Pizzaro’s arroza cadoso or tuck into turkey redang from Roti King. Together with meal-kit specialists Dishpatch, these cult restaurants have curated New Year’s feasting meals that require minimal prep and fuss so you can focus on hosting. Order now for delivery on New Year’s Eve.

Plan a spectacular New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve events in London
Justin Gardner

New Year’s Eve events in London

  • Things to do

London boasts loads of great New Year’s Eve events that should coax even the most reluctant NYE fan out of the house this year. No matter how you feel like saying farewell to 2021 (and what a year it was), there’s definitely something for you.

