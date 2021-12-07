Have one final 2021 feast to say so long, farewell and good riddance to the last 365 days. From swanky sky-high destination Duck & Waffle to everyone’s favourite Indian, Dishoom, London is heaving with restaurants pulling out the stops for New Year’s Eve. There may even be dancing involved, if you can move after you’ve stuffed yourself with excellent food. And if you really can’t face going out, let the festivities come to you in the form of a Dishpatch NYE meal kit.

Still no plans for NYE? See off the year at one of these ace London parties.