Canalside Hackney Italian restaurant Ombra is hosting a New Year’s Eve bash for parties of up to ten, offering a five-course feast for £80 per person. Dishes include crab and clementine tart, raw beef with trompette de la mort and winter truffle, lobster risotto, poached trout and toasted panettone. Its usual selection of low-intervention wines and cocktails will be available too.
Have one final 2021 feast to say so long, farewell and good riddance to the last 365 days. From swanky sky-high destination Duck & Waffle to everyone’s favourite Indian, Dishoom, London is heaving with restaurants pulling out the stops for New Year’s Eve. There may even be dancing involved, if you can move after you’ve stuffed yourself with excellent food. And if you really can’t face going out, let the festivities come to you in the form of a Dishpatch NYE meal kit.
