Children's theatre in London
Keep the kids entertained at once of London's brilliant children's theatres
Even the smallest members of the family can enjoy the theatre. Enjoy our picks of the theatre, shows and performances will suit the very little ones, the nearly big ones, and the grown ups too. If you're planning ahead for the school holidays, check out top 10 children's theatre shows this half-term and our 101 things to do in London with kids. Or for treats the whole family can enjoy, have a look at our favourite West End theatre shows.
Theatre for all the family
Matilda the Musical
'Matilda' must be making its creators, playwright Dennis Kelly and comedian-songsmith Tim Minchin, a very pair of proud parents. Like the curly-haired little girl in the famous nursery rhyme, when it is good, it is very, very good. And it's even better when it's horrid.
Cirque Berserk
Masterminded by touring circus company Zippos, 'Cirque Berserk' is a thrilling show that's custom-designed for indoor theatre spaces. This February, it'll call in at Peacock Theatre and Theatre Royal Stratford East with a high-octane line-up of acts, including acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, and motorcycle stunts. Ages five-plus.
The Lion King
Nothing prepares you for the sheer impact of 'The Lion King's opening sequence. With the surge of 'Circle Of Life' reverberating through your chest, Julie Taymor's animal creations march on, species by species. For a global blockbuster, 'The Lion King's absolute theatricality is astonishing. It's perfect for a musical, allowing both distinct flavours and an eclectic carnival spirit.
Theatre for children (5+)
Michael Rosen's Chocolate Cake
A slice of delicious chocolate cake disappears in one of Michael Rosen's hilarious kids' poems, packed full of lip-smacking language. Peter Glanville and Barb Jungr have turned it into a musical for kids, their follow-up to hugely popular family adaptations 'We're All Going On A Bear Hunt' and 'How To Hide A Lion'. Ages four-plus
Aliens Love Underpants
Forget crop-circles and abductions – according to ‘Aliens Love Underpants’, extraterrestrials travel to us from lightyears away solely to steal our precious undergarments. Adam Bampton-Smith’s adaptation of Claire Freedman’s bestselling children’s book tells the story of Timmy, a whimsical boy, whose dreams of becoming a spaceman come true when he journeys to Planet Janet...
You've Got Dragons
Cardiff-based company Taking Flight's show helps kids' talk about how they can cope with dragons - aka worries and anxiety. Based on Kathryn Cave's book of the same name, it's an inventive show that shows a young girl's struggles at school and home, and how her quirky Dad learns to help her.
Theatre for young children (0-4)
Twinkle Twinkle
This interactive show for toddlers takes its inspiration from the nursery rhyme to take kids on a journey through the stars. 'Twinkle Twinkle', created by Touched Theatre, uses music, light, and textures to keep pint-sized audiences rapt. Suitable for adults and kids aged between 18 months and three years.
Sensacional
A lot of light- and sound-based theatre for the very young tends to be difficult to distinguish from the sort of ‘sensory’ stuff you’d find down your local playgroup.But ‘Sensacional’, a show for 18-month to three-year-olds, is something a bit more special.
Kika's Birthday
A family of mice are planning Kika's surprise birthday party, with cake and a grasshopper band. But a large cat is watching their preparations with beady-eyed interest...
Not Now, Bernard
David McKee's much-loved picture book is the story of a boy who's found a monster in the garden, but his parents are too busy to listen to him. The Unicorn's stage version of 'Not Now, Bernard' is directed by Sarah Argent ('Baby Show', 'Seesaw'). Ages three-plus.
How can we get our family-friendly show 'Stories from Around the World' listed. We have submitted the listing a few times. https://www.fusiontheatreshows.co.uk/events
I heartily recommend Bec and Tom's Awesome Laundry at the Udderbelly in April. It's a family comedy show that got a ton of great reviews in Edinburgh. Suitable for ages 5+.
http://www.udderbelly.co.uk/whats-on/bec-and-toms-awesome-laundry
Which play does that top photo show, the one with the train steaming down the middle of the theatre?? That looks amazing. Thanks
@elaine turner Lost Theatre does affordable theatre for children- this is their next show... http://www.losttheatre.co.uk/index.php/whats-on/calendar/11-current-shows/269-story-box