Another week, another wave of amazing plays added to the riveting bill of the National Theatre Live’s lockdown streaming programme. The line-up so far has been keeping audiences at home on the edge of their sofas, with a new free play made available to stream every Thursday night via YouTube and then for a whole week. But the next pieces of theatre on the bill could be the most star-studded productions so far (and James Corden, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tamsin Greig have all already appeared).

Four plays have been added to the line-up for May and June, the highlights undoubtably being a Tom Hiddleston-starring ‘Coriolanus’ and Gillian Anderson in the infamous role of Blanche DuBois in ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’. Also added to the programme is ‘Barber Shop Chronicles’, a play described as ‘pretty wondrous’ in our review, and James Graham’s five-star smash ‘This House’, chronicling the inner wranglings of Westminster.

Don’t worry, though. Tonight’s (Thursday May 7) streaming event is just as starry: 2018’s ‘Antony and Cleopatra’ with Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo as the titular lovers.



With the greatest archive of cinema-quality recordings of stage plays of any theatre on the planet, it’s little surprise that the National Theatre has been doing such a great job entertaining us all. The NT Live programme was designed to beam productions from the NT into cinemas across the country, but there are, of course, no cinemas in operation at present. So the NT has switched to broadcasting via its YouTube channel.



National Theatre at Home launched on YouTube on April 2, and now, every Thursday (7pm BST/2pm EST) sees a new National Theatre play released – free to watch for one week – along with bonus content including cast and creatives Q&As and post-stream talks.

There’s been a definite emphasis on good cheer for the line-up so far, which kicked off with Richard Bean’s beloved farce ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’, starring a pre-chatshow-days James Corden, which drew more than 2.5 million viewers. This latest wave is just as tantalising, with the NT definitely keeping its viewers on their toes by saving the Hiddleston until last.



Here’s the full programme so far:

April 2 ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ by Richard Bean, starring James Corden. Read our review.

April 9 ‘Jane Eyre’, adapted by Sally Cookson. Read our review.

April 16 ‘Treasure Island’, adapted by Bryony Lavery. Read our review.

April 23 ‘Twelfth Night’ by William Shakespeare, starring Tamsin Greig. Read our review.



April 30 & May 1 ‘Frankenstein’ adapted by Danny Boyle, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller. Read our review.



May 7 ‘Anthony and Cleopatra’ by William Shakespeare, starring Ralph Fiennes. Read our review.

May 14 ‘Barber Shop Chronicles’ by Inua Ellams. Read our review.

May 21 ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ by Tennessee Williams, starring Gillian Anderson. Read our review.

May 28 ‘This House’ by James Graham. Read our reveiw.

June 4 ‘Coriolanus’ by William Shakespeare, starring Tom Hiddleston. Read our review.

Additionally, the National Theatre will be rolling out National Theatre Collection study resources to pupils now learning at home.

The NT has also confirmed that live performances won’t restart until at least July.

