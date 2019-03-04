The best restaurants in Clerkenwell

February 2019: We’ve added two Clerkenwell gastropub dining rooms serving on-the-money restaurant food: The Coach is home to seasoned chef Henry Harris and his gutsy bourgeois French cuisine, while The Green (from the folks behind The Culpeper in Aldgate) turns heads with its fad-free seasonal grub. Elsewhere, hipster hangout Ask for Janice also does some very decent food, while ‘Britalian’ cooking is the deal at Luca (a casual restaurant and pasta joint from the Clove Club team). Upping the foodie ante even further, Anglo is for gastro-pilgrims seeking experimental, envelope-pushing thrills.

Catering to the tastes of trendy office workers, late-night ravers and residents nearby, this uber-trendy part of London has it all. Whether you're looking for a lovely brunch spot, a gussied-up boozer or an old-school French dining room, there are loads of classic and contemporary eateries worthy of a visit. Here’s our pick of the best.