Does ‘Les Mis’ still matter?

Returning revamped after a brief hiatus, ‘Les Misérables’ is back for a record-setting thirty-fifth year in the West End. But does it still stand up?

By Andrzej Lukowski |
Les Miserables mash up, 2020
Colm Wilkinson (original 1985 Jean Valjean) and Jon Robyns (current 2020 Jean Valjean)

‘You are not asked to like “Les Misérables”. You are asked to admire it.’

So declared former Time Out theatre editor Susie MacKenzie in a terse third-of-a-column review of a musical that opened at the Barbican in October 1985 (no star rating, we were too highbrow back then).

It’s now part of the myth of  ‘Les Misérables’ – enthusiastically burnished by its lead producer Cameron Mackintosh – that the critics hated it but the public lapped it up, propelling it to world dominance on the back of pure people power. In fact, the reviews were mixed and McKenzie’s response is typical: the musical – a co-production between Mackintosh and the RSC – was so disorientingly bombastic that reviewers seemed a bit dazed and confused by the whole thing. This was long before ‘Les Misérables’ became ‘Les Mis’, and nobody had any inkling it would go on to become the longest-running London musical of all time.

That’s exactly what Trevor Nunn’s production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s all-singing Victor Hugo adaptation became, though. Following Jean Valjean – a humble French peasant who spends 19 years in jail then battles appalling odds to make something of his life – ‘Les Mis’ has become a true London icon. It hopped from its short stint at the Barbican to 19 years at the Palace Theatre, then on to a further 15 at the Queen’s Theatre. It’s been seen around the world – it’s the sixth-longest-running Broadway show of all time – but London is its real home, where it’s the longest-running musical ever. Maybe the stratospheric UK success of a show about the little-known Paris Uprising of 1832 is a sign that we’re a truly international city. Maybe it just proves that musical theatre – which lest we forget, also gave us ‘Starlight Express’ – is just pretty random.

Whatever the case, with still-ubiquitous tunes such as ‘One Day More’ and ‘I Dreamed a Dream’, ‘Les Mis’ has indeed experienced one day more, then another day more, then several thousand other days more. What’s its secret? Lots of things. There are undoubtedly some stone-cold bangers in the song list. Serious, emotional musicals tend to have more success than silly, lightweight ones, and ‘Les Mis’ is very, very serious. Success begets success: in part it’s popular because it’s now so famous. And Mackintosh has kept it in good order: it continues to makes use of world-class performers, and it’s been discreetly tweaked over the years, with the somewhat ’80s-tastic original score updated a few years back. The recent blockbuster film didn’t hurt either.

However. The last year has been the weirdest one in the show’s history, as – and you might want to take notes – the original production closed in July, to be temporarily replaced by a concert version, which has in turn been replaced by the ‘new’ version that’s been rolled out across the globe over the last few years, leaving London the last place in the world where you could catch Trevor Nunn’s RSC production. Cameron Mackintosh would like us to accept the ‘new’ version of ‘Les Mis’ as pure continuity, and although you can understand why Nunn is fuming, the fact is that Mackintosh has a point. As it turns out, the changes are fairly superficial: broadly speaking, the iconic revolving stage is out, some fancy new projections are in, and that’s about the size of it.

So why do it? A cynical soul would perhaps speculate that Mackintosh no longer wanted to share credit with the RSC, which had enjoyed a solid stream of revenue from the show over the last 34 years. But the superproducer is a notorious perfectionist, and we should probably take him at his word when he says that he sincerely thinks this is a better version.

The truth, though, is that while Mackintosh made ‘Les Misérables’, it is now much bigger than him, and I suspect he’d only dare tweak it so far. It is not just a musical. Here in London it is the musical, and it will live on a long time after its producer is gone – and perhaps the rest of us too.

‘Les Misérables’ is booking at the Sondheim Theatre until Oct 17.

More London musicals

AND JULIET
Theatre, Musicals

& Juliet

Shaftesbury Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue
4 out of 5 stars

‘& Juliet’ is a heavily ironic Shakespeare rewrite based on the songs of super-producer Max Martin. And with the gift of that knowledge, I can fairly confidently state that you’ll probably like ‘& Juliet’ almost precisely as much as you expect to like ‘& Juliet’…

Read review
Buy
9 to 5 the Musical
© Pamela Raith
Theatre, Musicals

9 to 5 the Musical

Savoy Theatre, Strand
3 out of 5 stars

Backwoods Barbie, rhinestone queen and all-round country music legend Dolly Parton has her glittering fingerprints all over this musical…

Read review
Buy
Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, 2020
© David Jensen
Theatre, Musicals

COMING SOON 101 Dalmations

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Regent’s Park

The ‘big summer musical’ is the annual highlight of the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre calendar, one being fulfilled in 2020 with a revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Carousel’…

Read more
Theatre, Musicals

Amélie the Musical

The Other Palace, Victoria
3 out of 5 stars

When this musical take on whimsical 2001 romcom ‘Amélie’ floated into Broadway a few years back, New York’s critics rounded on it for being too insipid, too sweet, and not nearly French enough…

Read review
Buy
The Broadway production of 'Be More Chill'
Photo: Maria Baranova
Theatre, Musicals

COMING SOON Be More Chill

The Other Palace, Victoria

Musical/internet phenomenon ‘Be More Chill’ is getting a London run in February 2020, after a stint on Broadway…

Read more
Buy
THE BOOK OF MORMON by Parker , Stone
Theatre, West End

The Book of Mormon

Prince of Wales Theatre, Leicester Square
4 out of 5 stars

Brace yourself for a shock: ‘South Park’ creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s Broadway-munching musical is not particularly shocking…

Read review
Buy
Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, 2020
© David Jensen
Theatre, Musicals

COMING SOON Carousel

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Regent’s Park

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s greatest musical is good enough to be revived almost constantly and dated enough to usually feel a bit uncomfortable. But might the Open Air Theatre’s flamboyant artistic director Timothy Sheader be the man to drag it into the twenty-first century? 

Read more
CITY OF ANGELS
Theatre, Off-West End

COMING SOON City of Angels

Garrick Theatre, Charing Cross Road
4 out of 5 stars

It was a wet December night. The type of night that’s only good for two things: going to see a pastiche film noir musical, and going home to try and half-assedly write a pastiche film noir-style review of the musical while knocking back cheap Russian vodka…

Read review
Come from Away, West End 2019
© Matthew Murphy
Theatre, Musicals

Come from Away

Phoenix Theatre, Charing Cross Road
5 out of 5 stars

Musicals don’t come much more low-key, wholesome or Canadian than ‘Come from Away’…

Read review
Buy
Dear Evan Hansen, West End 2019
Photograph: Matthew Murphy
Theatre, Musicals

Dear Evan Hansen

Noël Coward Theatre, Covent Garden
4 out of 5 stars

This wildly hyped Broadway hit musical is basically ‘Faust’ for high-schoolers. A nerdy, anxiety-ridden teenage boy sells his soul (well, his integrity, anyway) for the popularity and appreciation he’s spent his whole life craving…

Read review
Buy
'The Drifters Girl' comes to Garrick Theatre in October 2020
Photograph: Mark Allan
Theatre, Musicals

COMING SOON The Drifters Girl

Garrick Theatre, Charing Cross Road

After starring in suffragette musical 'Sylvia' at the Old Vic, soul-singing legend Beverley Knight is back in the West End in Autumn 2020, and she's found an unlikely vehicle for her talents; a new musical about all-male singing group The Drifters…

Read more
Buy
Evita, Regent's Park Theatre, 2019
© Marc Brenner
Theatre, Outdoor theatres

RETURNING SOON Evita

Barbican Centre, Barbican
4 out of 5 stars

Forget everything you know about ‘Evita’: this one properly rocks…

Read review
Buy
Theatre, Musicals

Fame the Musical

Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, Wembley
3 out of 5 stars

Almost 40 years since the original film, 37 since the TV show, and 31 since the theatrical version was first staged, it increasingly looks like ‘Fame’ really might live forever…

Read review
Frozen Broadway
© Deen van Meer
Theatre, Musicals

Frozen

Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Covent Garden

In the autumn of 2020 extremely venerable Theatre Royal Drury Lane will emerge from over a year of lavish upgrade and restoration works to play host to what is surely set to be the biggest show of the year: Michael Grandage’s musical adaptation of Disney’s ‘Frozen’…

Read more
Girl From The Northern Country, Gielgud Theatre, 2019
Photograph: Cylla von Tiedemann
Theatre, Drama

Girl from the North Country

Gielgud Theatre, Soho
4 out of 5 stars

‘The Girl from the North Country’ goes west again, as Conor McPherson’s highly acclaimed musical, using the back catalogue of legendary American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, opens at the Gielgud Theatre…

Read review
Buy
Hairspray, Michael Ball, 2019
Theatre, Musicals

COMING SOON Hairspray

London Coliseum, Covent Garden

In 2020 the Coliseum host one long (12-week) revival of big-hearted, acceptance-preaching, ’60s-homaging musical ‘Hairspray’. It’s being billed as a new production, though fans of the original – which closed in 2010 – are unlikely to be disappointed, as it reunites director Jack O’Brie, choreographer Jerry Mitchell, and star Michael Ball.

Read more
Buy
<meta charset="utf-8" /><p><span>Cleve September (Laurens), Jamael Westman ( Hamilton), Jason Pennycooke (Lafayette) &amp; Tarinn Callender (Mulligan)</span></p>
Theatre, Musicals

Hamilton

Victoria Palace Theatre, Victoria Open run
5 out of 5 stars

Okay, let’s just get this out of the way. ‘Hamilton’ is stupendously good…

Read review
Buy
Sondheim Theatre, 2019
Theatre, Musicals

COMING SOON Les Misérables

Sondheim Theatre, Soho

Well here’s an interesting question: is this production of ‘Les Misérables’ a continuation of the longest-running musical production of all time, following several months’ hiatus while its home the Queen’s Theatre underwent some much-needed maintainance work? Or it is effectively a new show?

Read more
Buy
Local Hero, Edinburgh Lyceum, 2019
© Stephen Cummiskey
Theatre, Musicals

COMING SOON Local Hero

Old Vic, Waterloo

The Old Vic’s first musical in a little while is this hook up with Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum Theatre for a stage adaptation of the classic 1983 Scottish comedy about a Texan oil executive who gets far more than he bargained for when he tries to buy up an entire Scottish village. 

Read more
Buy
Theatre, West End

The Lion King

Lyceum Theatre, Covent Garden
4 out of 5 stars

The posters have been plastered around the London Underground for years – long enough for this show to become the most successful musical of all time – but nothing prepares you for the sheer impact of 'The Lion King's opening sequence…

Read review
Buy
<p>Amy Webb (Lisa), Sanne den Besten (Sophie) and Jemma Revell (Ali) in 'Mamma Mia!'</p>
Theatre, Musicals

Mamma Mia!

Novello Theatre, Aldwych
3 out of 5 stars

Judy Craymer's bold idea of turning the insanely catchy songs of ABBA into a musical has paid off splendidly, in every sense – box office figures for 'Mamma Mia!' are as eye-watering as its outfits…

Read review
Buy
<meta charset="utf-8" /><p><span>Zizi Strallen&nbsp;</span></p>
Theatre, Musicals

Mary Poppins

Prince Edward Theatre, Soho
3 out of 5 stars

Much like ‘Paddington’, ‘Mary Poppins’ is a gorgeously warm kids’ story that’s burrowed deep into the hearts of Londoners of all ages…

Read review
Buy
<p>'Matilda'</p>
Theatre, Musicals

Matilda the Musical

Cambridge Theatre, Seven Dials
4 out of 5 stars

'My mummy says I'm a miracle,' lisps a pampered mini-me at a purgatorial kiddies' birthday party at the outset of this delicious, treacly-dark family show…

Read review
Buy
Only Fools and Horses the Musical
© Johan Persson
Theatre, Musicals

Only Fools and Horses the Musical

Haymarket Theatre Royal, Leicester Square Open run
3 out of 5 stars

If there’s a screen still flickering in the UK at the end of the world, it’ll probably be playing on loop that bit where Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter falls through the bar…

Read review
Buy
<p>Ben Forster and Celinde&nbsp;<span>Schoenmaker in 'The Phantom of the Opera'</span></p>
Theatre, Musicals

The Phantom of the Opera

Multiple venues
4 out of 5 stars

I’m not sure any show ‘deserves’ to be the most successful entertainment event of all time, but I’ll hand it current holder of that title, ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ – it still works hard for its audience…

Read review
Buy
Pretty Woman: The Musical, Broadway
© Matthew Murphy
Theatre, Musicals

COMING SOON Pretty Woman: The Musical

Piccadilly Theatre, Soho

Every hit romcom is destined to become a musical, and while the whole it’s-about-a-prostitute-who-falls-for-her-client, er, thing possibly stopped 1990 enormo-smash ‘Pretty Woman’ being adapted earlier, the inevitable has now happened…

Read more
Buy
'The Prince of Egypt' comes to the West End in February 2020
Theatre, Musicals

COMING SOON The Prince of Egypt

Dominion Theatre, Bloomsbury

Stephen Schwartz has a pretty permanent hold over West End crowds with 'Wicked', his long-running blockbuster fantasy musical. Now, he's dusting the Egyptian sands from his 1998 Dreamworks movie, an old testament epic centring on Moses, and boasting some memorable songs and epic, chariot-racing special effects…

Read more
Buy
'Singin' in the Rain' at Sadler's Wells
Theatre, Musicals

COMING SOON Singin' in the Rain

Sadler's Wells, Clerkenwell

Brollies at the ready: musical comedy gem ‘Singin' in the Rain’ is coming to Sadler's Wells for a limited five-week stint in Summer 2020…

Read more
Sunday in the Park with George, Jake Gyllenhaal
Theatre, Musicals

COMING SOON Sunday in the Park with George

Savoy Theatre, Strand

Jake Gyllenhaal made his stage debut in London – in Kenneth Lonergan’s ‘This Is Our Youth’, back in 2002 – but has stayed away since, even as his star has risen and he’s become an increasingly regular presence on New York stages:

Read more
Buy
ThrillerWE2011-1.jpg
Theatre, West End

Thriller Live

Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue
4 out of 5 stars

Step inside the Lyric foyer and you'll be greeted by a gleaming Michael Jackson memorial. Enter the auditorium and you'll find another in 'Thriller', a shining homage to The King of Pop…

Read review
Buy
<meta charset="utf-8" /><p><span>Katharine McPhee&nbsp;(Jenna)</span></p>
Theatre, Musicals

Waitress

Adelphi Theatre, Strand
3 out of 5 stars

The specials board in the diner in ‘Waitress’ advertises a bacon and blueberry pie…

Read review
Buy
Oliver Savile and Emma Hatton in Wicked
© Matt Crockett
Theatre, West End

Wicked

Apollo Victoria, Victoria
4 out of 5 stars

The film world continues its love affair with werewolves, vampires and all things 'Twilight'. But theatre types have always known witches are where it's at. In its sixth year at the Apollo Victoria, Oz prequel 'Wicked' continues to fill this massive theatre with an international crowd of voracious consumers (glass of champagne and a choccy for £16 anyone?).

Read review
Buy

