The best Victorian wineries with art galleries attached

Wine and art: can you think of a better pairing? So it's no wonder that the last few years have seen an abundance of new galleries and art spaces pop up at some of our favourite wineries – just in time for a summer visit.

Make a weekend of it and pop a few locations on your list; head into the cellar door for a taste of world class wine, and then wander through the exciting Australian and Indigenous art collections housed at some of Victoria's best regional outposts.

Here's our list of six of the best wineries where you can grab a vino with a side of art.