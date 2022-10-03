Melbourne
Get us in your inbox

  1. Mitchelton Gallery of Aboriginal Art
  2. Hubert Gallery of Art featuring artworks on white gallery walls
The best Victorian wineries with art galleries attached

Grab a side of culture with your wine tasting

Written by
Bianca O'Neill
Wine and art: can you think of a better pairing? So it's no wonder that the last few years have seen an abundance of new galleries and art spaces pop up at some of our favourite wineries – just in time for a summer visit.

Make a weekend of it and pop a few locations on your list; head into the cellar door for a taste of world class wine, and then wander through the exciting Australian and Indigenous art collections housed at some of Victoria's best regional outposts.

Here's our list of six of the best wineries where you can grab a vino with a side of art.

Looking for more art? Check out the best art and exhibitions on in Melbourne this month, or read our run down of the best regional art galleries in Victoria.

Six local wineries with art galleries attached

TarraWarra Estate
TarraWarra Estate

  • Bars
  • Wineries
  • Yarra Glen

Yarra Valley's TarraWarra Estate has become one of the region's must-see destinations. Built on a hill, the winery's stunning contemporary architecture houses a cellar door, art gallery and restaurant that sits among the estate's vineyard.

The cellar door, which is cut into a hillside, is designed by Kerstin Thompson Architects and features stoned carved out of a Castlemaine quarry. Inside, the cool polished concrete floors and walls are warmed up with light streaming from large windows and skylights that looks like a James Turrell art installation. 

Visit the TarraWarra Museum of Art before you leave, a privately funded art museum onsite which showcases art by contemporary Australian artists.

Mitchelton Winery
Mitchelton Winery

  • Bars
  • Wineries

It’s clear we’ve all been sleeping on Nagambie. Maybe the biggest drawcard is the beautiful Mitchelton Winery estate which, natch, boasts a cellar door and primo wine varietals, but also a swish hotel, restaurant and Indigenous art gallery. 

The winery has been around since the late '60s, but in 2017 the Mitchelton estate was developed into what we see today: a sprawling property on the banks of the Goulburn River, surrounded by grapevines and distinguished by the 55-metre tall tower that features on Mitchelton’s wine bottles. 

Mitchelton’s Gallery of Aboriginal Art displays the work of some of the most prolific Indigenous artists currently working today. Works on display are often on loan (and on sale) from different art centres and communities across Australia, including the local Taungurung community. 

Hubert Estate
Hubert Estate

Hubert Estate

  • Bars
  • Coldstream

Hubert Estate is the love child of the Ryan Hospitality Group and one of the Yarra Valley's longest-standing producers, St Hubert's. The winery and cellar door is set to become the region's newest must-visit destination.

Hubert Estate now encompasses a modern Australian and Euro-inspired restaurant (Quarters), Indigenous art gallery (Hubert Gallery of Art), event space (Harriett), cellar door, and boutique wine store (Notes). Plans are already underway to increase the offering to include a hotel and wellness centre by 2024.

The original St Hubert's site was one of the first wineries to be established in the Yarra Valley.

Read more
Pt Leo Estate Sculpture Park
Pt Leo Estate Sculpture Park

  • Art
  • Sculpture and installations
  • Merricks

Not all galleries need to be housed inside a building. Pt Leo Estate's Sculpture Park is 330 acres of undulating landscape dotted with 60 large-scale sculptural works from an impressive list of talent, including Kaws, George Rickey, Tony Cragg, Inge King, Boaz Vaadia, Tomnakatsu Matsuyama, Barry Flanagan, Julian Opie, Bruce Armstrong and Lenton Parr.

The constantly evolving lineup of artists added their epic 5.5m tall work 'Share 2020' by prolific artist Kaws back in 2020 – but after being locked inside for a few years now, it still seems like a newbie for us Melburnians.

Pt Leo Estate Sculpture Park is open daily from 11am-5pm. Entry is $10 per adult and $5 concession. 

Montalto
Montalto

  • Travel
  • Red Hill South

A produce-led restaurant, a fascinating sculpture garden and delightful wines crafted with care – Mornington Peninsula wineries don't get much better than Montalto. 

And how about that view! Montalto is set on a hillside, with gentle undulating terrain as far as the eye can see. It's also famous for its yearly sculpture prize. New sculptures are installed in the winery's sculpture gardens every year, and visitors can wander through the art and enjoy each piece. 

Make sure you stop at the cellar door to taste Montalto's range of cool-climate wines. The winery specialises in pinot noir and chardonnay (both fantastic). 

Yering Station
Yering Station

  • Bars
  • Wineries
  • Yarra Glen

If you want to experience one of the Yarra Valley's oldest wineries, head to Yering Station. The winery has been run since 1838 and is now a favourite with visitors to the wine region. 

Head to their historic cellar door, built in 1859, where tastings start at $10 (refunded on purchase). It also operates as a gallery of sorts, with rotating exhibitions from established and emerging Australian artists.

A selection of outdoor sculptures from Jane Bennetts, Ewen Coates, Maria Coyle and more are also on display in the gardens, and on the Sculpture Terrace overlooking the Yarra Ranges. 

