The best Victorian wineries with art galleries attached

Yarra Valley's TarraWarra Estate has become one of the region's must-see destinations. Built on a hill, the winery's stunning contemporary architecture houses a cellar door, art gallery and restaurant that sits among the estate's vineyard.
The cellar door, which is cut into a hillside, is designed by Kerstin Thompson Architects and features stoned carved out of a Castlemaine quarry. Inside, the cool polished concrete floors and walls are warmed up with light streaming from large windows and skylights that looks like a James Turrell art installation.
Visit the TarraWarra Museum of Art before you leave, a privately funded art museum onsite which showcases art by contemporary Australian artists.