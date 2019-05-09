Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Wheelchair accessible bars in Melbourne

Wheelchair accessible bars in Melbourne

Which venues tick the boxes for guests with wheels?

Naked In The Sky, Fitzroy, Melbourne
Photograph: Josie Withers
By Kaitlyn Plyley |
Advertising

Melbourne’s bar scene is legendary, but wheelchair accessibility isn’t always top of the list of design features for venues situated in cobbled lanes, down narrow or nonexistent footpaths, inside tiny holes-in-the-wall, and hidden up flights of stairs. But when you're after a drink in this city of great booze, these venues are easy to access.

Wheelchair accessible bars in Melbourne

1
People sitting inside at Village Belle Hotel
Bars, Pubs

The Village Belle Hotel

icon-location-pin St Kilda

A heritage two-storey pub that is completely step-free throughout with lift access? The Belle has done it. Roll on from lunch through to cocktail hour.

Read more
2
Person pouring wine into glass at Embla
Photograph: Graham Denholm
Bars, Wine bars

Embla

icon-location-pin Melbourne

With disability parking right at the door and kerb ramps galore, it’s a breeze to roll up Embla’s step-free entrance and relax in this quintessentially Melbourne wine bar.

Read more
Advertising
3
chato interior.jpg
Restaurants

Chato

icon-location-pin Thornbury

Enter step-free from the grungy end of High Street, where Chato offers a low-lit sanctuary with concrete floors as polished as their bar service.

Read more
Book online
4
The Corner Hotel rooftop
Bars, Pubs

The Corner Hotel

icon-location-pin Richmond

Access the Corner Hotel via their exclusive wheelchair entrance, and take the lift to the rooftop bar to enjoy classic Australian pub vibes that are wheelchair-friendly.

Read more
Advertising
5
Naked for Satan rooftop view
Bars, Breweries

Naked in the Sky

icon-location-pin Fitzroy

Ask the staff at street-level Naked for Satan for lift access, and ascend to sparkling rooftop views of the cityscape.

Read more

Hungry?

Bang Bang at the Rifle Club
Photograph: Andrew Hobbs
Restaurants

The best wheelchair accessible restaurants in Melbourne

With our fêted laneway culture comes uneven cobbled lanes, narrow or nonexistent footpaths, tiny holes-in-the-wall, and venues hidden up flights of stairs… It’s not great if you’ve got wheels or limited mobility. Every venue listed here includes an accessible toilet, naturally.

Read more

More to explore

Advertising