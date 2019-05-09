Wheelchair accessible bars in Melbourne
Which venues tick the boxes for guests with wheels?
Melbourne’s bar scene is legendary, but wheelchair accessibility isn’t always top of the list of design features for venues situated in cobbled lanes, down narrow or nonexistent footpaths, inside tiny holes-in-the-wall, and hidden up flights of stairs. But when you're after a drink in this city of great booze, these venues are easy to access.
Wheelchair accessible bars in Melbourne
The Village Belle Hotel
A heritage two-storey pub that is completely step-free throughout with lift access? The Belle has done it. Roll on from lunch through to cocktail hour.
Embla
With disability parking right at the door and kerb ramps galore, it’s a breeze to roll up Embla’s step-free entrance and relax in this quintessentially Melbourne wine bar.
Chato
Enter step-free from the grungy end of High Street, where Chato offers a low-lit sanctuary with concrete floors as polished as their bar service.
The Corner Hotel
Access the Corner Hotel via their exclusive wheelchair entrance, and take the lift to the rooftop bar to enjoy classic Australian pub vibes that are wheelchair-friendly.
Naked in the Sky
Ask the staff at street-level Naked for Satan for lift access, and ascend to sparkling rooftop views of the cityscape.
Hungry?
The best wheelchair accessible restaurants in Melbourne
With our fêted laneway culture comes uneven cobbled lanes, narrow or nonexistent footpaths, tiny holes-in-the-wall, and venues hidden up flights of stairs… It’s not great if you’ve got wheels or limited mobility. Every venue listed here includes an accessible toilet, naturally.