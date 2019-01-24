Where to watch the Super Bowl in Melbourne

The best excuse to take Monday off
A crowd of NFL fans at Melbourne Public
Photograph: Tearlach Wales
Advertising

The time has come again to watch grown men with curiously wide shoulder pads slug it out for the ultimate NFL championship game, the Super Bowl. Get onside at the best places in Melbourne to catch the New England Patriots take on the LA Rams on Monday Feb 5, accompanied by some American snacks, morning beers (it's nighttime in the USA) and a half-time show care of Maroon 5 and friends.

Just after a drink? Check out one of Melbourne's 50 best bars.

In need of fuel after? Why not try one of the best burgers in Melbourne.

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Melbourne

1
The Common Man
Photograph: Supplied
Restaurants, Modern Australian

The Common Man

icon-location-pin South Wharf

If the only way for you to watch the NFL grand final is on a rooftop, with a cinema-sized screen, then you'll want to head to the Common Man for their annual lawn party. They're throwing a tailgate barbecue with giveaways and everything kicks off at 8.30am so you can get the best seats. They also have packages if you like someone else to do the thinking and catering for you. 

 

Read more
Book online
2
A basket of Philly Cheesesteak and a basket of fried onion rings
Bars, Craft beer

The Catfish

icon-location-pin Fitzroy
Call in sick and head to Fitzroy at 8am for the Catfish Super Bowl hootenanny. The game will be on the big screens upstairs and downstairs; you can eat a Sparrow's Philly Cheesesteak for breakfast; and what better excuse to drink morning beers?
Read more
Advertising
3
Inside at Melbourne Public
Bars

Melbourne Public

icon-location-pin South Wharf

Get ready to watch every contentious yard gained in the 2019 Super Bowl at Melbourne Public's massive Monday party. GA tickets cost $15pp to ensure a spot, and they're screening the game on no less than 14 screens throughout the venue. There will be live entertainment, giveaways, $25 beer buckets and an American-themed menu.

Read more
Book online
4
Half Moon
Restaurants

Half Moon

icon-location-pin Brighton

They bay side bar will be doing their annual 'Champions Brunch' with American beer buckets, $10 Aperol Spritz, Buffalo wings, prawn rolls and cinnamon doughnuts, from 9am. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
5
The Waterside Hotel rooftop
Photograph: Supplied
Bars

The Waterside Hotel

icon-location-pin Melbourne

Now that Melbourne is resolutely a rooftop bar town, make it a rooftop Super Bowl party at the Waterside Hotel. There will be $24 buckets of Bud, sticky wings, burgers, hot dogs, beer pong and cornhole.

Read more
Book online
6
Bar area outdoors at Provincial Hotel Rooftop
Restaurants

The Provincial

icon-location-pin Fitzroy

The Provincial will be hosting a rooftop shindig inspired by America's great tailgate parties. There will be buckets of wings, natch, plus hot dogs, $7 beers and $12 Boilermakers, and they're screening the game on their huge jumbotron screen. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
7
College Lawn Hotel
Bars, Pubs

College Lawn Hotel

icon-location-pin Prahran

The key to a good Super Bowl party is that it's a marathon, not a horse race. Coverge goes for hours, plus th ebreak for the half-time show. That's where a $99 beverage and snack package comes in. At the College Lawn rinks and eats will be flowing from 10am to 2pm, but doors open at 9am so get in early for prime viewing positions.

Read more
Book online
8
Hawthorn Hotel
Bars, Pubs

Hawthorn Hotel

icon-location-pin Hawthorn

This favoured haunt of uni students and locals will swing open its doors at 10am so you don’t miss a minute of the action. Keeping you both fed and watered will be th $25 pint and a parma special.

 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
9
Tacos at Terminus Hotel Abbotsford
Bars, Pubs

Terminus Hotel: Abbotsford

icon-location-pin Abbotsford

This Abbotsford boozer will be firing up American style eats and brewskis for their own Super Bowl LIII party on Monday Feb 4. The doors will open and 10am so you can get in and warm up for kick-off. 

Read more
Book online
10
Wedges at The Crafty Squire
Bars, Pubs

The Crafty Squire

icon-location-pin Melbourne

The entire venue will be screening the NFL live and loud, which means every tackle between the Pats and the Rams on 24 screens (possibly a record). Doors open extra early at 8am for keen beans; there are Build-your-own-Bloody Marys; and the beers are brewed on site.

Read more
Book online
Show more

Want to kick on at another pub?

The Lincoln
Photograph: Graham Denholm
Bars, Pubs

The best pubs in Melbourne

Melbourne is a city that really knows how to do pubs. From beer halls with more than 50 craft beer taps to cozy locals with a great fireplace, there's a pub for every occasion.

Read more
Advertising
Expand Map