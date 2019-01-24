Where to watch the Super Bowl in Melbourne
The time has come again to watch grown men with curiously wide shoulder pads slug it out for the ultimate NFL championship game, the Super Bowl. Get onside at the best places in Melbourne to catch the New England Patriots take on the LA Rams on Monday Feb 5, accompanied by some American snacks, morning beers (it's nighttime in the USA) and a half-time show care of Maroon 5 and friends.
Where to watch the Super Bowl in Melbourne
The Common Man
If the only way for you to watch the NFL grand final is on a rooftop, with a cinema-sized screen, then you'll want to head to the Common Man for their annual lawn party. They're throwing a tailgate barbecue with giveaways and everything kicks off at 8.30am so you can get the best seats. They also have packages if you like someone else to do the thinking and catering for you.
The Catfish
Melbourne Public
Get ready to watch every contentious yard gained in the 2019 Super Bowl at Melbourne Public's massive Monday party. GA tickets cost $15pp to ensure a spot, and they're screening the game on no less than 14 screens throughout the venue. There will be live entertainment, giveaways, $25 beer buckets and an American-themed menu.
Half Moon
They bay side bar will be doing their annual 'Champions Brunch' with American beer buckets, $10 Aperol Spritz, Buffalo wings, prawn rolls and cinnamon doughnuts, from 9am.
The Waterside Hotel
Now that Melbourne is resolutely a rooftop bar town, make it a rooftop Super Bowl party at the Waterside Hotel. There will be $24 buckets of Bud, sticky wings, burgers, hot dogs, beer pong and cornhole.
The Provincial
The Provincial will be hosting a rooftop shindig inspired by America's great tailgate parties. There will be buckets of wings, natch, plus hot dogs, $7 beers and $12 Boilermakers, and they're screening the game on their huge jumbotron screen.
College Lawn Hotel
The key to a good Super Bowl party is that it's a marathon, not a horse race. Coverge goes for hours, plus th ebreak for the half-time show. That's where a $99 beverage and snack package comes in. At the College Lawn rinks and eats will be flowing from 10am to 2pm, but doors open at 9am so get in early for prime viewing positions.
Hawthorn Hotel
This favoured haunt of uni students and locals will swing open its doors at 10am so you don’t miss a minute of the action. Keeping you both fed and watered will be th $25 pint and a parma special.
Terminus Hotel: Abbotsford
This Abbotsford boozer will be firing up American style eats and brewskis for their own Super Bowl LIII party on Monday Feb 4. The doors will open and 10am so you can get in and warm up for kick-off.
The Crafty Squire
The entire venue will be screening the NFL live and loud, which means every tackle between the Pats and the Rams on 24 screens (possibly a record). Doors open extra early at 8am for keen beans; there are Build-your-own-Bloody Marys; and the beers are brewed on site.
