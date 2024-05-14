Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The walking trail by the Maribyrnong river, with skyscrapers in the background
Photograph: Robert Blackburn

Melbourne has been named as the best travel destination worldwide for retirees

It's a bit of a niche crown to claim, but we'll take it

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
Advertising

If you're a long-time Melburnian, you'd be pretty accustomed to our city topping global lists and claiming accolades on the regular. Just a couple of weeks ago Melbourne was dubbed as the third most relaxed city in the world, and it's also recently been labelled as the tenth best city for culture across the globe. Not to mention, Melbourne also ranked in the top 20 best cities worldwide at the start of this year.

So, we're unsurprised that our city has topped another of these lists, although this time it's a little more specific: Melbourne has been crowned as the best travel destination globally for retirees to travel to. So if you're approaching your golden years, this one's for you.

Travel insurance website Paying Too Much looked at a selection of popular cities from around the world and compared them on a variety of factors that are particularly relevant to travellers over the age of 60, to come up with the final rankings of the best destinations. These factors included the number of high-quality hotels and their average cost in off-peak periods, the quality of healthcare available, the number of tours in the cities that run during off-peak season, walking trails and whether there are lots of things to do. 

Needless to say, Melbourne excelled across the board, making it the number one holiday spot for retirees. We certainly have plenty of top-notch hotels for a comfortable stay, and as we'll tell anyone who'll listen, there's never a shortage of things to do. We've got loads of walking trails and city tours – and if you like to do both at once, we've got walking tours, too. 

As for the rest of the global list, our NSW sibling Sydney followed close behind in second, followed by Amsterdam, Berlin, Auckland and Brisbane. So there was solid Aussie representation in the top ten. 

This wasn't a title that we ever anticipated claiming, but hey, we'll take it all the same. 

The top ten global travel destinations for retirees: 

  1. Melbourne, Australia
  2. Sydney, Australia
  3. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  4. Berlin, Germany
  5. Auckland, New Zealand
  6. Brisbane, Australia
  7. Helsinki, Finland
  8. Oslo, Norway
  9. Munich, Germany 
  10. Singapore

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: 

Melbourne Airport is finally getting a new, multi-million dollar luxury hotel with a wellness club, restaurant and wine bar

Victoria's Surf Coast will gain a new 20km off-road bike link between Geelong and Torquay

Melbourne is getting 25 new ultra-modern trains called X'Trapolis 2.0, with an almost $1 billion price tag

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.