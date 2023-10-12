It’s no secret that we Melburnians pride ourselves on our foodie culture, whether we’re lining up down the block for a sandwich at Hector’s Deli or spending our weekends getting specialty-caffeinated at the best cafés in Melbourne. Visitors consistently rave about our flourishing dining scene, but we’ve often wondered how Melbourne compares to major cities around the rest of the world.

Well, thanks to new research from online gaming site Spin Genie, we finally have some answers. They’ve just released a study comparing data from Instagram to uncover the hottest global dining destinations. After compiling the top ten contenders, none other than Melbourne came out on top. Take that, global megacities!

If you check the hashtag #melbournefoodie on Instagram today, you’ll find a whopping 2.9 million posts documenting locals and visitors alike eating and drinking to their heart’s content. According to the study, some of the most Instagrammable venues include tri-level CBD café Higher Ground, renowned brunch destination the Kettle Black and Spanish seaside spot Sebastian Beach Grill.

Although we took out the top gong, we’ve still got some pretty fierce competition. Melbourne is followed in the rankings by Delhi with 2.1 million Instagram posts using #delhifoodie and London also with 2.1 million for #londonfoodie, tied for second place. Dubai placed fourth overall with 1 million posts using #dubaifoodie.

While we’re not going to pretend that looking at hashtags online is a perfectly scientific way to determine the most picture-perfect foodie cities, Melbourne is undeniably a world-class destination when it comes to our restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars. Keen to get your ‘gram on? Check out our round-up of the best new restaurants in Melbourne.

RECOMMENDED