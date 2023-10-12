Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Kettle_Black_by_Ryan_Noreiks-crop-01.jpg
Ryan Noreiks

Melbourne is the most Instagrammable foodie hotspot in the world, according to a new study

Sorry Sydney, our eateries are just better looking

Written by
Ashleigh Hastings
Advertising

It’s no secret that we Melburnians pride ourselves on our foodie culture, whether we’re lining up down the block for a sandwich at Hector’s Deli or spending our weekends getting specialty-caffeinated at the best cafés in Melbourne. Visitors consistently rave about our flourishing dining scene, but we’ve often wondered how Melbourne compares to major cities around the rest of the world.

Well, thanks to new research from online gaming site Spin Genie, we finally have some answers. They’ve just released a study comparing data from Instagram to uncover the hottest global dining destinations. After compiling the top ten contenders, none other than Melbourne came out on top. Take that, global megacities!

If you check the hashtag #melbournefoodie on Instagram today, you’ll find a whopping 2.9 million posts documenting locals and visitors alike eating and drinking to their heart’s content. According to the study, some of the most Instagrammable venues include tri-level CBD café Higher Ground, renowned brunch destination the Kettle Black and Spanish seaside spot Sebastian Beach Grill

Although we took out the top gong, we’ve still got some pretty fierce competition. Melbourne is followed in the rankings by Delhi with 2.1 million Instagram posts using #delhifoodie and London also with 2.1 million for #londonfoodie, tied for second place. Dubai placed fourth overall with 1 million posts using #dubaifoodie. 

While we’re not going to pretend that looking at hashtags online is a perfectly scientific way to determine the most picture-perfect foodie cities, Melbourne is undeniably a world-class destination when it comes to our restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars. Keen to get your ‘gram on? Check out our round-up of the best new restaurants in Melbourne.  

RECOMMENDED

World's 50 Best Bars 2023: this Melbourne cocktail bar just ranked in the 51-100 list

Queen Victoria Market is getting a swish facelift with a brand new food hall

This Melbourne pizzeria was crowned the best in Australia

Share the story

More on city identity

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.