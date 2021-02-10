Piccolina has created 24 limited-edition gelato flavours with Melbourne's best chefs

You can try three new flavours every week until April

Some of Melbourne’s best chefs have joined forces with gelateria Piccolina to create some wild and wonderful flavours for the Piccolina Gelato Project: 8 Chefs in 8 Weeks.

Launched in time to celebrate the opening of Piccolina’s latest Degraves Street location, each week between Wednesday, February 10 to Tuesday, April 6 will involve a different chef showcasing three limited-edition flavours at a time.

Expect to see icy concoctions by Victor Liong (Lee Ho Fook), Tom Sarafian (Little Andorra, ex-Bar Saracen), Dave Verhuel (Embla), Zoe Birch (Greasy Zoes), Sam Stafford (Mono-XO), Andreas Papadakis (Tipo 00), Shannon Martinez (Smith & Daughters) and Aaron Turner (Igni, the Hot Chicken Project, Tacos Y Liquor).

Victor Liong will kick things off on Wednesday, February 10 until February 16 and invites you to try his Jasmine tea custard and burnt caramel gelato, or his chilled take on bubble tea – the Hong Kong milk tea with brown sugar boba pearls.

Tom Sarafian, who is currently in the midst of a three-month residence in the kitchen at Little Andorra, will present Middle Eastern flavours with three new flavours. There's a yoghurt gelato infused with Persian saffron and vanilla bean layered with passionfruit curd, a goat’s feta gelato with crushed mamool and a green fig and toasted sesame jam, as well as a pineapple sorbet with arak and basil oil drops.

Shannon Martinez is set to fill vegans with glee (and gelato) with her flavours based on some of Smith & Daughters’ bestsellers including a cardamom and cinnamon doughnut gelato.

You can find the limited-edition, rotating gelati flavours at all of Piccolina’s six locations (Collingwood, Richmond, Hawthorn, St Kilda, Hardware Lane and Degraves Street) from Wednesday, February 10 to Tuesday, April 6.