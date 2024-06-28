This Victorian day trip from Melbourne has been chosen as the second best experience in the whole of Australia

As you probably know, at Time Out Melbourne we'll never stop talking about all of the incredible things to do in our city, and across Victoria too. So we're pretty chuffed that one of our state's most loved attractions has been named on a list of the best experiences in the whole of Australia – as chosen by the people.

Every year, the world’s biggest travel platform Tripadvisor compiles its Travellers’ Choice ‘Top Experiences’ list based on the opinions of millions of users, with the top ten awarded to experiences that receive a high volume of "above-and-beyond reviews from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period". Out of more than 8 million listings, less than one per cent of listings are featured – so, it’s kind of a big deal.

The second highest-rated travel experience in Australia was a laid-back Yarra Valley Wine Tour, blending scenic landscapes with delightful tastings at wineries, a gin distillery, cidery, brewery, chocolatier and cheese shop. As lovers of Victoria's most prolific wine region will know, there are so many incredible experiences to be had in the Yarra Valley. Of course, there are plethora of top-notch wineries and curated tours to take you from one to the next, but the fun doesn't stop there. Fly over vineyards on a hot air balloon ride, indulge in delectable dining experiences, and if one day of wining and dining isn't enough, there are great accommodation options too. Luckily, we've put together a guide with recommendations on how to have the perfect weekend getaway in the Yarra Valley.

Fourth of the list of the best experiences in Australia was another beloved Victorian experience: a moonlit penguin spotting walk at Phillip Island. The Aussie attraction that beat out all others to nab the number one spot is located in New South Wales: a visit to Scenic World, the Blue Mountains’ main hub of mountainy attractions. It received such rave reviews on Tripadvisor, earning a perfect five-star score. Also claiming a spot in the top five experiences were a personalised snorkel charter in the crystal-clear waters off Port Douglas and a day tour of the world’s largest sand island, K’gari (Fraser Island).

Here are the top ten experiences you can have in Australia in 2024, according to Tripadvisor data:

All-Inclusive Small-Group Blue Mountains Trip with Scenic World, NSW Small-Group Yarra Valley Wine Tour, VIC ABC Snorkel Charters Port Douglas, QLD Phillip Island Penguin, Moonlight Sanctuary from Melbourne, VIC K’gari (Fraser Island) Day Tour, QLD Margaret River Wine Adventure, WA Fun, Falls and Forest Day Trip from Cairns, QLD Whitsundays Guided Jet Ski Tour, QLD 40-minute Great Barrier Reef Scenic Flight from Cairns, QLD Great Ocean Road Reverse Itinerary Boutique Small Group Tour, VIC

