The best date-night restaurants in Melbourne

Welcome to Poodle, an art-deco inspired multi-level venue where head chef Josh Fry (Marion, Cumulus Inc) takes kitschy dishes and gives them a signature Italian-inspired makeover. The intimate booths downstairs make for the perfect close-proximity dinner date situation. Get the sharing menu for a degustation of bite-sized, medium and larger plates, delivered by expert staff who will make you and your guest feel like the only ones in the room.
"You choose the place," is a phrase that hardly anyone wants to hear when it comes to arranging the perfect date (the pressure!) – unless you're armed with a fail-proof list of romantic spots. You can't go wrong at any of these restaurants (unless you can't afford the more expensive ones: check the menu first!). Good luck, daters.