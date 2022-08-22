Dropping $700,000 on a fish tank might seem excessive, but Secret Kitchen’s wrap-around aquarium makes it feel like a worthy investment. The air crackles with electricity in this busy double-storey Chinatown stalwart as diners vie for their fill of Cantonese fare. Secret Kitchen’s masterful classics are all handmade, so roll up your sleeves and tuck into delicacies like steamed chicken feet doused with black bean sauce, and truffle-flecked prawn dumplings. Head in over the weekend to catch specials like suckling pig and Korean-style BBQ duck. If you’re feeling like a little piggy yourself by the time dessert rolls around, you’ll be in good company: the signature custard buns are shaped like adorable porcine pals.
If you’re anything like us, you’ll consider yum cha to be one of the five major food groups. Bustling carts bristling with steaming boxes of miniature Chinese goodies – what’s not to love? ‘Yum cha’ literally means ‘drink tea’ in Cantonese, and that certainly remains an important part of the service, venues all over the city are putting unique spins on this centuries-old artform.
At Time Out, we’ve made it our mission to explore each of those yum cha iterations. So without further ado, we present to you our top picks for dim-spiration.
