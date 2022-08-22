If you’re anything like us, you’ll consider yum cha to be one of the five major food groups. Bustling carts bristling with steaming boxes of miniature Chinese goodies – what’s not to love? ‘Yum cha’ literally means ‘drink tea’ in Cantonese, and that certainly remains an important part of the service, venues all over the city are putting unique spins on this centuries-old artform.

At Time Out, we’ve made it our mission to explore each of those yum cha iterations. So without further ado, we present to you our top picks for dim-spiration.

