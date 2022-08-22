Melbourne
Lee Ho Fook
Photograph: Parker Blain

The best yum cha spots in Melbourne

Pencils at the ready, let’s go trolley hopping

Written by
Tess Fisher
If you’re anything like us, you’ll consider yum cha to be one of the five major food groups. Bustling carts bristling with steaming boxes of miniature Chinese goodies – what’s not to love? ‘Yum cha’ literally means ‘drink tea’ in Cantonese, and that certainly remains an important part of the service,  venues all over the city are putting unique spins on this centuries-old artform. 

At Time Out, we’ve made it our mission to explore each of those yum cha iterations. So without further ado, we present to you our top picks for dim-spiration. 

Still hungry? Try one of Melbourne's best Japanese restaurants or check out our guide to the best sushi trains in Melbourne.

Secret Kitchen Chinatown
Photograph: Supplied

Secret Kitchen Chinatown

  Chinese
  Melbourne
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

Dropping $700,000 on a fish tank might seem excessive, but Secret Kitchen’s wrap-around aquarium makes it feel like a worthy investment. The air crackles with electricity in this busy double-storey Chinatown stalwart as diners vie for their fill of Cantonese fare. Secret Kitchen’s masterful classics are all handmade, so roll up your sleeves and tuck into delicacies like steamed chicken feet doused with black bean sauce, and truffle-flecked prawn dumplings. Head in over the weekend to catch specials like suckling pig and Korean-style BBQ duck. If you’re feeling like a little piggy yourself by the time dessert rolls around, you’ll be in good company: the signature custard buns are shaped like adorable porcine pals.

Gold Leaf Yum Cha
Photograph: Supplied

Gold Leaf Yum Cha

  Docklands
  • Docklands

Yum cha after dark might seem like a novel concept, but you won’t be complaining when Gold Leaf steps in to satisfy your late night cravings. The Docklands institution offers more than 100 types of dim sum night and day but it’s the monthly specials that will really catch your eye. Think pipis swimming in XO chilli sauce with crisp Chinese donuts, and fresh Australian lobster with ginger and shallot sauce.

Red Emperor

Red Emperor

  Chinese
  Southbank
  • Southbank
  • price 1 of 4

Is there any greater combination of words than “all you can eat” and “yum cha”? When you’re overlooking the Yarra at Red Emperor flagging down your tenth cart – you’ll be convinced it’s the closest thing to heaven on earth. Don’t dawdle through your order (or get bogged down on the hunt for more sesame prawn toast) or you might miss out on the celeb-status custard egg tarts that flake apart in your hands with buttery goodness. Leave space for the robust beverage selection, featuring oriental spirits, fruit-spiked mocktails and a dizzying array of local and international wines.

Crystal Jade
Photograph: Creative Commons

Crystal Jade

  Chinese
  Melbourne
  • Melbourne

Fast and furious for the yum cha curious. With sessions that only span an hour, we recommend coming to Crystal Jade with a plan. Kickstart your sitting with a traditional Hong Style-style morning tea and keep items like har gao, steamed lava buns, and king prawn with salty egg yolk high on your wishlist. First-timers should make a beeline for the venue’s wok-fried snow crab in foie gras – a signature dish since 1999.

David's
Photograph: Graham Denholm

David's

  Prahran
  • Prahran

Take a turn off Chapel Street and veer into David’s for your fix of good service, great ambience, and authentic Shanghainese snacks. Founder David Zhou has taken the guesswork out of yum cha with his curated, 11-dish-strong menu. Load up on sticky-centred pan-fried BBQ pork bao, crispy-skinned peking duck pancakes, and chewy coconut-rolled dumplings oozing with white chocolate. For your vegan mate, there’s a dedicated bottomless menu (if you’re going to pinch one thing from their order, make it the house-made spring onion pancake – we won’t tell).

Shark Fin Inn

Shark Fin Inn

  Melbourne
  • Melbourne

Pushing well over 40 years of serving Cantonese classics, this heaving three-storey hangout is one of Chinatown’s most recognisable establishments. Shark Fin Inn is a great place to be introduced to traditional staples like chicken feet (with a choice of blackbean or abalone sauce), taro cakes, glutinous rice and silken steamed rice rolls.

Tim Ho Wan
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Tim Ho Wan

  Melbourne
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Barrelling out of Hong Kong with a world-class reputation (and the Michelin star to match), Tim Ho Wan made it to Aussie shores back in 2020. With over 100 seats, the venue is a far cry from the brand’s hole-in-the-wall roots, but the lauded dim sum line up still stacks up. Crunch through deep-fried prawn dumplings drizzled with wasabi mayo, slurp beancurd skin rolls stuffed with pork and shrimp, and admire glassy spinach dumplings pimped with shrimp. Tim Ho Wan’s BBQ pork buns are famous for a reason, so keep an eye out for these char siu-stuffed bad boys.

Red Door
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Red Door

Tucked off Chapel Street, Red Door is the lantern-littered eatery brimming with Asian antiques and more dumplings than you can poke a chopstick at. Service doesn’t come with a trolley, but don’t let that put you off ordering the plump prawn dumplings and candied pork bao zi. Cocktail teapots are a cheeky take on standard yum cha refreshments, and our pick of the litter is the elderflower collins. If you can, grab a seat in the ornately carved private booth, where you can sit cross-legged and stare lovingly into your date (or dumpling’s) eyes.

Lee Ho Fook
Photograph: Parker Blain

Lee Ho Fook

  Melbourne
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

Put the pencil down! Lee Ho Fook is all about elevating the yum cha experience, meaning you’ll get a very respectable four dishes to choose from as part of the weekend offering. Fragrant teas and delicate dim sum parcels are the mainstays here. It’s hard to go past the steamed pork siu mai with goji berries, but the slow roast duck rice gives it a run for its money. In true yum cha style, tea is pushed to the forefront with loose leaf creations custom-made by Teacraft, the Sydney-based master blenders. If it’s feeling like 5 o’clock somewhere, lock in the $60 wine pairing.

