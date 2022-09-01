A 1.5-hour drive from Melbourne CBD.
This picturesque lake is located just a short walk from the centre of Daylesford, also known as Victoria's spa country. You can hire paddleboats, take your children to the playground, cook on the undercover barbecue area or simply take a walk along the path. It takes around 45 minutes to do a full loop around the lake, and there are several spots along the way that are perfect for a picnic. Find a tranquil spot to sit and take in the views while watching the ducks as they swim across the lake. If you get peckish, there are a few cafés located just a short walk from the car park.