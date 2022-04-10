In 2019, Hop It launched as the first-ever hop-on, hop-off bus service for the Yarra Valley. Unfortunately, things derailed a bit in the following years as a result of the global pandemic, so the company temporarily pivoted to wine delivery. But now that lockdowns are a thing of the past, Hop It is back and fully operational as a hop-on, hop-off service through the Yarra Valley and the Mornington Peninsula.

With most food and wine tours, you don't get a lot of say in the itinerary and how long you stay at each stop. There isn't much flexibility if you want to stay longer at a certain stop, or if you prefer spirits or beer to wine. Hop It offers a flexible choose-your-own-adventure style of journey with four routes and 50+ venue partners to choose from, and its offerings also encompass spirit distilleries, breweries, chocolate shops and more.

For the Yarra Valley, you can choose from the red route along Maroondah Highway, which includes many of the most well-known wineries (Chandon, Oakridge) and distilleries (Four Pillars), or the more boutique green route through Melba Highway and Healesville, which includes more independent and boutique makers. If you'd like to explore the Mornington Peninsula, you can choose from the orange route, which highlights family-run and boutique wineries, breweries and distillers (Point Leo Estate, JimmyRum), and the soon-to-be-available blue route, which will have a stronger focus on produce and wellness venues.

When you book your tickets, you can plan up to four places to visit for as long as you like — and if you change your mind, that's fine too. Tickets start at just $65 per person, and all tastings, food and other purchases will be at your own expense. You can book for up to five people, so decide if you want to go solo, surprise a partner or friend with a day out, or invite your whole family to join in.

On the day, you just have to meet at the pick-up spot either in the CBD or somewhere along the route's journey and you'll be dropped back off later in the day. Bookings are available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with plans to expand offerings to Wednesdays and Thursdays in the near future.

