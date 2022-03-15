We've rounded up 30+ venues across Melbourne that are donating up to $2 per drink to support NSW and QLD flood victims

After torrential rains and floodwaters ravaged much of New South Wales and Queensland, hundreds of thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes and nearly two dozen fatalities have been recorded. The damage has been devastating, and if you're looking for a way to help from within Victoria, Australian Venue Co is throwing a massive Beers for Mates fundraiser.

From now until March 31 across AVC's 180 venues, $1 per schooner and $2 per pint will be donated to the Red Cross QLD and NSW Floods Appeal. Victorians have close to 40 venues to choose from, and we've rounded them up below to make it easy to find which participating venue is closest to you.

Looking for more ways to help flood victims? Here is a list of charities providing relief and support.