Big Weather exhibition at the Ian Potter Centre
Photograph: Tom Ross/NGV

NAIDOC Week events in Melbourne

Honour the achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people this July

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
NAIDOC stands for 'National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee', and NAIDOC Week is all about celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture and achievements. First Nations Australians are custodians of the world's oldest living culture, and that's something to be immensely proud of.

This year, it's taking place from July 3 to 10 with the theme 'Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!'. From fighting frontier wars and rallying for constitutional changes to working towards treaties and calling out racism, these communities have proudly fought for change for many decades. Now it's time to celebrate those achievements, amplify those voices and continue to work towards systemic change. 

RECOMMENDED: An introduction to Boon Wurrung language from Aunty Fay Stewart-Muir.

See Electric Fields perform with the MSO
Photograph: MSO

See Electric Fields perform with the MSO

For NAIDOC week, award-winning electronic music duo Electric Fields is combining their epic sounds with orchestral treatment from the MSO. Vocalist Zaachariaha often includes the traditional languages of the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara people in his music, and this evening will be no different; traditional songs will be woven through the evening's offerings. 

Listen to 3CR's Beyond the Bars
Photograph: Jonathan Velasquez/Unsplash

Listen to 3CR's Beyond the Bars

In 2002, 3CR began putting together a series of broadcasts called Beyond the Bars, which features stories, songs, opinions and poems from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander inmates in Victorian prisons. Keep an eye on the site for when the 2022 offerings are released, and in the meantime, listen back over the last two decades worth of material. 

Learn about First Peoples' service at the Shrine of Remembrance
Photograph: Roberto Seba

Learn about First Peoples' service at the Shrine of Remembrance

  • Museums
  • Melbourne

The Shrine of Remembrance was built between 1927 and 1934 as a place for Victorians to grieve, honour and preserve the memories of those that had lost their lives in WWI. It now serves as a memorial to all Australians who served at war, and each year, you can attend a NAIDOC week event to honour the service of First Peoples to Australia's Armed Forces. From July 3 to 10, you can check out a free exhibition including photographs, videos, interviews and more. On July 3 from 4.45pm, you can participate in the Last Post Service event that will include a bugle call and piper, wreath-laying, recital of the Ode and lowering of the flags. 

Attend the launch of Dr Anita Heiss' new book

Attend the launch of Dr Anita Heiss' new book

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

To celebrate the launch of Dr Anita Heiss' new book, Am I Black Enough For You?, the Queen Victoria Women's Centre is hosting a book talk on July 1. General admission tickets are $55, and First Nations people can attend the event for free. Lunch will be provided by the Moroccan Soup Bar, and all proceeds from ticket sales will go towards supporting Aboriginal organisations. Find more information here

Book tickets to the annual NAIDOC ball at Mt Duneed Estate
Photograph: Mt Duneed Estate

Book tickets to the annual NAIDOC ball at Mt Duneed Estate

  • Bars
  • Wineries

On July 2, Wathaurang Aboriginal Co-op is hosting its annual NAIDOC ball at Mt Duneed Estate. On the night, you can expect a delicious three-course meal, live music and the annual Belle, Beau, Matron and Patron awards ceremony. Tickets start at $75 for co-op members and $85 for non-members, and free bus rides to and from the Northern suburbs and Geelong CBD is included for those who require transport. Find more information here.

 

Shop at the NAIDOC Week Arts Market
Photograph: Katrina Lawrence/Supplied

Shop at the NAIDOC Week Arts Market

  • Attractions
  • Libraries
  • Melton

On July 2, the Melton Library is hosting a free, all-ages arts market curated by proud Kamilaroi woman and local artist Lucy Webster. It kicks off at 12.30pm with opening remarks, and then visitors can explore a variety of stalls and snap up beautiful handmade objects. There will also be an art exhibition, free barbecue, traditional games session, drop-in arts workshop, yarning circle and Elders room with free tea, coffee and light snacks. Find more information here

Laugh out loud at Kungari Comedy

Laugh out loud at Kungari Comedy

  • Museums
  • Carlton

Head to Trade Hall on July 7 at 6pm for an evening of big laughs with some of Victoria's funniest Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander comedians. The deadly line-up features Aunty Denise McGuinness and Kimmie Lovegrove, and the night will be MCed by Ben Moodie. After the comedy, there will also be a Koorie lip-sync battle. Find more information here.

Catch a performance of Ancestral Redux

Catch a performance of Ancestral Redux

  • Music
  • Southbank

On July 8, Jaadwa songwriter and composer James Howard will perform a concert at the Melbourne Recital Centre entitled Ancestral Redux. This performance merges folk-centric songwriting and improved soundscapes that share the narrative of cultural reclamation and Howards' connection to Jaadwa country. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the website

Recommended
