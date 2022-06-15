NAIDOC stands for 'National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee', and NAIDOC Week is all about celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture and achievements. First Nations Australians are custodians of the world's oldest living culture, and that's something to be immensely proud of.

This year, it's taking place from July 3 to 10 with the theme 'Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!'. From fighting frontier wars and rallying for constitutional changes to working towards treaties and calling out racism, these communities have proudly fought for change for many decades. Now it's time to celebrate those achievements, amplify those voices and continue to work towards systemic change.

