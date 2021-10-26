The foolproof way to have an awesome weekend out on the town in Melbourne

Now that lockdown has ended, it's time to figure out how to make the most of weekends in the city

Lockdown has ended, restrictions are easing and every Victorian is now faced with the same panic as we try to figure out where to go, what to wear and how to interact with other people again. On top of that, a lot of businesses have closed and a lot of new businesses have taken their place. It’s a lot to take in.

So what are you going to do now that everything is opening up again?

We reckon we've cracked the code when it comes to having an awesome, oh-so-Melbourne weekender that takes in just about every facet of what makes this city such a damn good place to call home. Check out this itinerary of back-to-back good times.

Friday Night

Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Friday night is the time to set the tone for the weekend, so you need to shake off those lockdown cobwebs and get ready! How? Cocktails and a little putt-putt at Holey Moley, followed by the much-needed screaming and self-expression that only karaoke can bring.

Holey Moley has four locations in Victoria, but we recommend that you stick to the CBD location for all of the fun afterwards. With a nine-hole golf course and a cocktail menu featuring rubber duckies in tubs and trophies full of long island iced tea, Holey Moley is the perfect place to wash away the week, get a little competitive and get your vocal cords ready.

A quick trip on the 96 tram will lead you to the next stop on your journey. Heroes Bar is the ultimate karaoke destination in Melbourne, and you can book a private booth, jump on the main stage or head to the rooftop for a more chilled atmosphere. There are bars on every level with an extensive drinks list, so when you order your drink, put your song on the list and get ready to be entertained by the best (and worst) singers Melbourne has to offer.

Top tip: If you want to jump in a private booth, remember to book ahead of time.

Saturday

Photograph: Graham Denholm

Brunch

Have a little sleep in, because it’s going to be a big day.

First, you'll need brunch, and Hardware Société is where you want to go. This café finds its roots in Paris, so the French themes are not only visible in the decor but also on the menu – think confit duck, truffled béchamel and other French delicacies. Don’t forget your coffee and make sure you book in advance, since capacity limits apply.

Culture

Now that you’ve fed your body, it’s time to feed your soul. Innercity Melbourne always has a plethora of exhibitions to choose from. There’s the NGV, Patricia Piccinini's exhibition in the Flinders Street Station Ballroom and, my personal favourite, the multi-sensory digital Van Gogh exhibition at Lume. You’re spoilt for choice.

Lunch

Lunch might be a stretch because you’ve spent most of the day taking in the wonders of Van Gogh but, regardless of the time, you need to refuel. Head to Arbory Afloat, because what’s more Melbourne than truffle fries and an Aperol Spritz on the Yarra River over-looking Flinders Street Station? Not much. Stay at Arbory to eat, drink and be merry or go back to your hotel for a nap because Saturday isn’t over yet.

More culture

Whether you’re a Melbourne local or you’re only here for the weekend, you must indulge in a night at the theatre. At the moment you can see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child or The Phantom of the Opera, but the glittering diamond of the current show season is, of course, Moulin Rouge. This stage adaptation of the Baz Luhrmann film was put on hold due to lockdown, but the cast will be back on stage in no time and ready to entertain you, because they 'can can can'.

Drinks

After the show is finished, it’s cocktail time!

Where you go depends on the vibe that you’re looking for but here are some favourites: 1806 for a speakeasy feel, Pizza, Pizza, Pizza if you’re looking for the true hidden bar experience and Beneath Driver Lane for the perfect cocktail every time. If you can’t decide, why not make a cocktail tour of it? If you’re opting for the tour, be sure to add The Gin Palace for the perfect martini or Go Go for Chin Chin’s famous little black book of cocktails.



Sunday

Photograph: Brown Paper Parcel/Supplied

I hope you’re not too dusty today because we're going to have an early start. Sundays are meant for markets, massages and tapas on the North Side.

Treat Yourself

Get up a little earlier than you normally would on a Sunday and head to Sense Of Self in Collingwood. You can book in for a massage or have a dip in their mineral-rich bath. Either way, it’s an invigorating way to start your Sunday, and your body will thank you.

Breakfast

Breakfast is never just breakfast in Melbourne. It’s an opportunity to wash away last night's adventures, to immerse yourself in something new and take a few pics for the gram. Cibi delivers all of this and more and it's within walking distance of Sense of Self. Allergen and big-group-friendly, Cibi is a Japanese/Melbourne fusion cafe that will not only serve you the best Japanese breakfast plate in town but also doubles as a shop for Japanese essentials.

Shopping

You can’t go out and about in Melbourne without doing a little bit of shopping. Now that everyone is out of lockdown, it’s more important than ever to support local artists. With that in mind, spend your Sunday morning at Rose Street Artist Market. Buy direct from the artists, support them, talk to them about their art and leave with some colourful pieces knowing that you have made a difference.

Tapas

The rest of your Sunday depends on how you’re feeling. Are you looking for some chilled rooftop cocktails? Then the Provincial on Brunswick St is where you want to go. Eager for some tapas and a cocktail? Naked For Satan is calling your name. This part of Melbourne has so much to offer! From Mexican to burgers and pub food, you’re covered.

The Finale

If you’re still standing after this weekend then props to you! To finish the weekend off with a bang, why not hit up a drag show? The northside hosts some of the best drag performances in Melbourne so check out Mollies, see who’s performing and take advantage of their Sunday drink specials.

To really explore and appreciate Melbourne you need more than a weekend and now that lockdown is ending, we can explore the South Side and Eastern Suburbs as well. Or why not go further afield and plan a day trip? See some vineyards, explore the Silo Art or spend the night somewhere?

The possibilities are endless.

