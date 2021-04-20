Ways to hang out alone in Melbourne

10. Pick up a console at Bartronica or Pixel Alley and try to beat your own high score at these vintage video game bars.

11. Enjoy the company of the feline persuasion at these cat cafés.

12. Enrol in a dance or circus class that scares you. Unlike your mates, you’ll never have to face your classmates ever again if you don’t want to.

13. Lace up your sneakers and run the Tan!

14. Wander around your favourite ‘hood with a camera and practise your photography skills.

15. Head to the Melbourne Museum and spend the whole time in the dinosaur area (or, if you’re insane, in the Bugs Alive! room).

16. See quality art for nothing at Melbourne's free art galleries. Spend hours gazing at a piece that inspires you, or – if you're not into it – shamelessly get through the whole gallery in five minutes.

17. See the world from up high. Have a drink at Rooftop Bar, the Lui Bar or the Eureka Skydeck and watching the miniature city buzzing along.

18. Sign up for a spot of public service, like volunteering at your local op shop. A good deed only counts if you do it under the radar.

19. Explore the Abbotsford Convent: you’ll find more than you think.