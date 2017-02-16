These NYC restaurants are closing today as part of the immigrant protest

Since inauguration day, the NYC dining scene has taken a stand and turned to activism: There was the recent bodega strike to protest Trump's travel ban, cafés have donated a portion of their proceeds to the ACLU, and now, many local restaurants are shuttering today in support of their immigrant workers for #DayWithoutImmigrants.
While not fully closing down their businesses for the day, Tom Colicchio (Fowler & Wells, Craft) and the teams at Eataly and Lenwich sent out tweets supporting staffers participating in the protest.
Here’s a list of restaurants completely closing their doors today:
Arepa Lady
The Blue Ribbon restaurants, including Blue Ribbon Brasserie, Blue Ribbon Sushi, and Blue Ribbon Hi-Bar
Dough
El Atoradero
Fletcher’s Brooklyn Barbecue
Frankie’s 457 Sputino
Hecho en Dumbo
Jin Ramen
Land Thai Kitchen
Madre Mezcaleria
Miss Lily’s, including Miss Lily's Soho and Miss Lily's 7A East Village
Patacon Pisao
Prime Meats
Pure Thai Cookhouse
Silver Moon Bakery
El Cocotero Chelsea is closed too.We work hard everyday with pleasure to serve the best Venezuelan food in town.Pao.Tonk iu