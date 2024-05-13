Owner-chef Junghyun Park serves thoughtful, innovative Korean fare at this casual fine-dining Nomad restaurant. And for only $75 (service included), guests can get four courses—think sea urchin with egg jjim, beef tartare with shishito, cod with gochujang curry, and pork belly with jeotgal and kale—along with a bowl of seasonal rice, banchan and kimchi.
Pricey prix fixe menus are the bread and butter of fine dining restaurants, but the best affordable tasting menus in NYC prove that you don’t have to lay down a month's worth of rent to have a stellar multicourse meal. In fact, for under $100 (or very close to), you can enjoy a highbrow dinner from a Michelin-starred chef, a flavorful Southeast Asian spread at one of the city’s best Thai restaurants, and standout Japanese food at a raw-fish favorite.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC