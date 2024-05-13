You don’t have to break the bank to enjoy great multicourse meals, thanks to NYC’s best affordable tasting menus

Pricey prix fixe menus are the bread and butter of fine dining restaurants, but the best affordable tasting menus in NYC prove that you don’t have to lay down a month's worth of rent to have a stellar multicourse meal. In fact, for under $100 (or very close to), you can enjoy a highbrow dinner from a Michelin-starred chef, a flavorful Southeast Asian spread at one of the city’s best Thai restaurants, and standout Japanese food at a raw-fish favorite.

