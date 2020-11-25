These are the NYC meals that got us through 2020
From classic comfort foods to top-notch takeout, these are the NYC meals that got Time Out editors through 2020
The year 2020 was, to put it as kindly as possible, a lot. And many of us took to New York's best restaurants for solace, seeking comfort from all of the chaos via finger-licking fried chicken, fluffy pancake stacks, and hearty bowls of pasta. Honoring the diners and luncheonettes, neighborhood coffee shops, and takeout and delivery operations that brought some much-welcome deliciousness in a year of discord and disarray, these are the meals that got Time Out editors through 2020.
Tinga Torta at Chela & Garnacha
"I really couldn't go wrong at this local Mexican spot, but my favorite dish is the torta (sandwich), which is famous for being delicious. When I needed something substantial and flavorful, I looked no further than its chicken tinga torta and sometimes the al pastor (pork tenderloin) torta. Both deliver a delightful kick in the tastebuds. This meal could only be made better with their homemade guac."–Shaye Weaver, Things to Do Editor
Phnom Penh Fried Chicken at the Tyger
"More like phenom fried chicken–the lightly frizzled bird at this buzzy sequel from the Chinese Tuxedo team is tasty on its own but transcends to stupid-good when dunked into the peppery, citrusy dressing that accompanies it. In fact, the whole menu is a big pan-Asian party—this is one mid-pandemic restaurant opening that’s given me delicious hope for the future of post-COVID New York dining."–Christina Izzo, Interim Food & Drink Editor
Roasted turkey sandwich at the Original Sandwich Shoppe
"Turkey tends to get stuffed into a week or two in late November, but not so at the Original Sandwich Shoppe on Greenwich Avenue. Its Fresh Roasted Turkey Sandwich combines succulent light or dark meat with lettuce, tomato and delicious herbal mayo on a baguette or roll of your choice. It's a simple but perfect combination that will make you want to give thanks all year long."–Adam Feldman, National Theater and Dance Editor
Tetelas trio at For All Things Good
"It’s been on my list for some-odd years to visit Oaxaca, so when I heard For All Things Good was opening in Bed-Stuy, I was keen to get a taste of their hot take on homemade masa. I crave the cafe’s tetelas trio often, which is essentially triangular corn masa pockets stuffed with chipotle and hibiscus flowers, black beans, or oozy cheese and lime salsa. Consider purchasing their tortillas to-go too, for all-star breakfast tacos the next day from your kitchen."–Collier Sutter, Associate Things To Do Editor
Cavatelli at Frankies 457 Spuntino
"When I really felt as though I was in need of comfort food, I'd place an order from Frankie's. Their famous cavatelli dish is rich, indulgent, and extra delightful with an extra sprinkle of Parmesan. You might be dying of thirst an hour later, but it's totally worth it."–Danielle Valente, Editor of Time Out New York Kids
Black-and-white cookies at Orwasher’s
"It started one morning this fall—I just fully gave up on the notion of a nutritious, well-balanced breakfast and instead took to wolfing down black-and-white cookies in bed every day. Routinely delivered from uptowners like Orwasher’s, Zabar’s and William Greenberg, the sweet, spongy, two-toned treats are so affectionately old-school, they put the comfort in comfort food."–CI
Appetizers at Agnanti Meze
"To scratch my itch for excellent Greek food, I found it at Agnanti near Astoria Park. I could have ordered an entree, but my friend and I decided to share a number of incredible appetizers instead: the Greek salad, the Ravasaki cheese (feta wrapped in phyllo with honey and sesame seeds drizzled on top), the melitzanosalata (a spread of roasted baby eggplant and garlic) and pita bread. It was all so fresh and authentic."–SW
Chicken Katsu Club at Golden Diner
"The chicken katsu club at Golden Diner belongs in the sandwich hall of fame and it’s all due to their hearty use of sauce. They put panko breaded chicken katsu between three slices of milk bread and slop on just the right amount of bulldog sauce, kewpie mayo, and purple cabbage coleslaw (not your mama’s slaw). The club held up to its celebrated potential while doing takeout across boroughs during lockdown."–CS
Buttermilk fried chicken sandwich at Burger Club
"One of my favorite burger joints in Astoria has a kick-ass chicken sandwich that never fails me. Served on sesame bun with spicy mayo, shredded lettuce, pickle chips and onions, the buttermilk fried chicken taps into my Southern palate."–SW
Orecchiette at Rosemary's
"The spacious rustic interior at Rosemary's may be off limits, but the beloved Italian spot's corner location affords it the equivalent of a spacious wrap-around terrace. I've alway been partial to the orecchiette with homemade sausage, broccoli rabe and fresno chili, and now there's an extra reason to order it: A portion of proceeds from sales of this dish benefit the restaurant's Covid-19 employee emergency fund."–AF
Charlis Mix at King of Falafel
"This street vendor-turned-brick-and-mortar eatery won the Vendy Award for Best Street Vendor in 2010, and it's still killing it with the best shawarma in Astoria. I loved getting the Charlis Mix, a combination of creamy hummus topped with chicken shawarma, Palestinian salad, garden salad, and pita bread, when I wanted a slightly lighter dinner."–SW
Buttermilk pancakes at Soho Diner
"It almost felt like brunch in the B.C. times (that’s Before COVID, natch): Staving off a wine-induced hangover with a big ol’ stack of buttermilk pancakes on a Sunday morning—okay, okay, mid-afternoon—in the lovely umbrella-lined garden of Soho Diner. The homey hotcakes come with whipped butter and real maple syrup, but go for the optional blueberry and preserved lemon sauce. It’s a little sweet, a little tart, and all-around yummy."–CI
The Love Shine at Sunny and Annie’s Gourmet Deli
"This 24-hour corner bodega in the East Village has long been a godsend for me, but I relied on its delicious, inventive sandwiches even more this year. Whenever I needed some extra air and perspective, I'd pick up a Love Shine (grilled chicken, bacon, onion, avocado, jalepeno, tomato, mozzerella, pesto) on a hero and enjoy it a few avenues over in East River Park."—Will Gleason
Chitarra at Spaghetti Incident
"When I've needed some intense comfort food this year, I've turned to the absolute best pasta delivery restaurant in the city, Spaghetti Incident. The Chitarra, with house-made mozzarella, spaghetti, basil and tomato sauce has accompanied many a cozy night in. It always arrives warm, perfectly cooked and is gone in minutes."—WG
Drunken Noodles at One More Thai
"This LES eatery is my go-to spot for simple, classic Thai fare downtown. It's Drunken Nooodles are fantastic (just don't go higher than medium spicy if you want to avoid pain) and they have insanely reasonable lunch specials that come with an appetizer and a drink. It's brightened up many a work day during my new WFH 2020 lifestyle."—WG
Svizzerina at Via Carota
"Via Carota still doesn't take reservations, but it's worth waiting a while for the West Village restaurant's delectable svizzerina: a burger-like patty of seared rare beef in a small pool of oil with just two cloves of garlic and sprig of rosemary. You won't miss the bun: It's perfect on its own."–AF
Kale sandwich at R&D Foods
"'Hidden gem' is a pretty played-out phrase, but if I had to use it one more time, it would be on R&D Foods, one of my favorite small businesses to rely on. When you’re too overwhelmed to cook, come for their veggie-forward prepared meals by weight, such as Japanese eggplant, pickled shiitakes, or carrots with mint. But, stay for the meal that sealed the deal for me: their perfectly salty kale sandwich with mozzarella, toasted sunflower seeds, oil and balsamic on ciabatta. It rules as a veggie-only sandwich, but I love to add both egg and salami."–CS
Egg cream at Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain
"Who could say no to an egg cream? It's delicious, comforting and the perfect to-go treat. Though I usually choose chocolate over vanilla, the Farmacy's vanilla egg cream is always my go-to order."–DV
Lobster roll at Riis Park Beach Bazaar
"One of my treat-yourself excursions this summer was daily bike rides around my second home of Rockaway Beach, and each inevitably included a stop to the concessions at Riis Park Beach Bazaar at Bay 9. Even with a scaled-back vendor line-up and socially distancing protocols, one bite of a lemony lobster roll or freshly fried clams from Rockaway Clam Bar was a much-welcome reminder that even a global pandemic can’t entirely dim the joy of summer in New York City."–CI
Lard bread at Mazzola Bakery
"Serving up major Cammerarie vibes, this Brooklyn bakery has been around for generations and is probably the place I most frequent—it's right next to my apartment. Don't let the name of its most famous order fool you—the lard bread (sausage bread) is literally out of this world. I've not offered it to a single guest who didn't immediately fall in love and eat a half loaf."–DV
Red curry at VIV
"The midtown restaurant VIV offers consistently delicious versions of Thai dishes, in generous portions at a reasonable price. It's especially ideal for an order-in lunch at the office. You can't go wrong, but the Red Curry and Queen of Siam Basil preparations are my favorites."–AF
Basically, anything at La Cantine
"While traveling on far-flung adventures has been put on hold—a slight jaunt out to one of my go-to French luncheonettes La Cantine was consistently transportive this year. The menu here is filled with picks you can’t find just anywhere—a jambon beurre sandwich on a hearty baguette, a garlicky, Catalan-style pan con tomate, and a slice of brioche bread pudding for dessert."–CS