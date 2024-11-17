If you’ve wandered down to the crossroads of Redfern and Surry Hills lately, you’d notice there’s a bit going on. Wunderlich Lane – an ambitious new dining and lifestyle mecca – is on the verge of opening, and so is The Eve Hotel, a boutique hotel operated by the team behind Brisbane’s award-winning The Calile. Liquid & Larder – the Sydney hospo group behind the Mad Men-esque The Gidley, fast steakhouse Alfie’s and underground haunt Bistecca – is in charge of the food and drink offerings at The Eve. Now, we’ve got a first look at what’s in store (with more to come). Say hello to Bar Julius, a 100-seat European-style bar opening in January 2025.

Want breakfast early? No worries, you’ll soon be able to get that at Bar Julius. A frosty midday Martini and fries? Yep, that too. Coffee after 3pm? You bet. Late-night vino? It’s got your name on it.

Liquid & Larder co-founder and director James Bradey said: “Bar Julius is inspired by European-style bistros of New York city, where all-day dining is prominent amongst a melting pot of guests from local residents, nearby workers and travellers.

We are creating a space for people to gather, an atmosphere that is lively and warm, that channels European nostalgia with modern sophistication. Open early and up late, this is an exciting new concept for us, and for Sydney, that will stay true to Liquid & Larder’s ethos of experience-led hospitality using food and beverage as a vehicle to inspire eating and drinking,” he added.

The drinks menu will be overseen by group bar manager Ben Ingall. Highlights include the Crystal Mimosa served out of a Champagne bottle table-side, and the All Day Mary, made with horseradish vodka, Melbourne Sake, a house-made spice mix and gazpacho blend, which is sure to kick you into gear. The cocktail list will be backed up by a strong wine list curated by sommelier Kyle Poole, focusing on small, family-owned wineries that emphasise sustainable practices and traditional methods.

Sydney-based architects SJB are behind the playful, fresh and modern fit-out, featuring a rich colour palette, Australian wood contrasted with marble and leather, bold patterns and eye-catching art.

Julius, we’ll see you this summer.

