Everything you need to know about getting to Sydney's coolest new art space

Contemporary art fiends, rejoice. Sydney’s biennial celebration of contemporary art is back – taking over galleries and spaces across the city with free exhibitions by leading contemporary artists. For the past few iterations of the Biennale of Sydney, Cockatoo Island has served as Sydney’s answer to New York’s Meatpacking District – a vast, industrial space reclaimed to house some of the world’s most genre-defining contemporary art. But for this year, Cockatoo Island stepped down, and the recently repurposed White Bay Power Station has stepped up to the plate, becoming the focal point of the Biennale.

If you’re keen to experience the best of this year’s Biennale of Sydney, you’ll want to get over there. But unless you're a Rozelle or Balmain local who can wander over, it can be hard to figure out the best way to get there. After all, there's no train line to that neck of the woods, and no parking on-site. But don't fret, we’re here to help.





Where is White Bay Power Station?

The repurposed Power Station sits on the shores of White Bay in the Inner West suburb of Rozelle (near Balmain). If you’re popping it into Google Maps, the exact address is 155 Robert St, Rozelle NSW.

How do you get to White Bay Power Station for the Biennale?

Since there’s no parking on site, the best way to get to White Bay Power Station is by public transport. dedicated bus service will be running for the duration of the Biennale – taking art fans straight to White Bay Power Station forecourt. The 443 service will run from Stand B at the Queen Victoria Building (QVB) on York Street – with a service every 15 minutes during the week (except for Mondays, when the Biennale is closed) and every 10 minutes on the weekend. Though it's a special event service, normal transport fares will apply for journeys on the 443 (unless you catch the special free Vintage Bus – cute! – that's available less frequently on weekends and public holidays). access to the exhibition is free, so it's a small price to pay.

Regular bus routes 441 and 442 also stop on Robert Street, just outside the venue.

So bus is really your best bet for getting there, considering there are so many options.

Can you get to White Bay Power Station by light rail?

Light rail isn't the best way to get to White Bay Power Station, so you're better off catching the bust. The closest light rail stop to White Bay Power Station is Rozelle Bay on the L1 Line. From there, you can connect with buses leaving from The Crescent to get across to Victoria Rd where you'll at least be within walking distance of White Bay Power Station. In other words, a bit of a mish.

When is White Bay Power Station open?

Since it was decommissioned in 1983, White Bay Power Station has remained relatively unused until now – and the Biennale will see it come to life like never before. The gallery space will be closed on Mondays, and open from 11am until 6pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Where are the other Biennale of Sydney venues?

The Biennale of Sydney is also held across the Art Gallery of NSW, the MCA, the Chau Chak Wing Museum at the University of Sydney, UNSW Galleries, Artspace in Woolloomooloo and the Sydney Opera House.

RECOMMENDED:

On your bike? These are the most dangerous places to cycle in Sydney.