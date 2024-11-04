More than 30 Kings Cross venues are offering ace food and drink deals this November

It’s been a decade since Sydney’s infamous lockout laws dampened our spirits and turned down the lights on the city’s nightlife. The laws were officially scrapped in 2021 (which was smack bang in the middle of Covid lockdowns, alas). However, this year we’re seeing the revival of Sydney’s after-dark scene thanks to new government reforms making it easier for venues to stay open later. This November, more than 30 Kings Cross venues – including Vermuteria, Chula, Pelicano, The Hook, Potts Point Hotel and more – are teaming up for the Light Up The Cross campaign, offering ace food and drink deals and late-night shenanigans aimed at reinvigorating the Cross and reviving its golden days.

Photograph: Trent van der Jagt

This month, expect $12 glow-in-the-dark cocktails, weekend DJ sets, high-energy drag performances, free and vibey gigs, and heaps of late-night groovy fun. Look out for the neon 'Light Up The Cross' signs on your favourite Kings Cross venues, and head on in.

Nathaniel Bourke, strategic director of the Kings Cross Quarter Team, said: “Kings Cross has always been a place of vibrant energy, creativity, and inclusivity. We’re thrilled to bring that spirit back and welcome everyone to experience the Cross in a whole new light.”

"This revival isn’t just about the venues – it’s about the growth in the precinct over the last few years, rekindling the community, and celebrating the history and culture that make Kings Cross unique," Bourke added.

Photograph: Trent van der Jagt

Throughout November, you can snag $12 Kings Cross-inspired cocktails at Penny's Hotel, as well as $12 glow-in-the-dark Pomegranate Palomas and prawn ceviche tostadas at Mexican diner Chula. The recently reopened Arms Length is also offering luminous Lagoon Blue Margaritas for $12, plus fabulous drag shows throughout the week. Cocktail lounge Groove Bar is hosting a dark-energy DJ party every Friday night from 9pm, alongside a drag-in-the-dark series every Saturday. Dulcie's is tapping into Aussie nostalgia with ’80s-inspired drinks this month, and hosting live piano on Wednesdays and jazz on Thursdays. For a bit more colour, Potts Point Hotel will be shaking neon cocktails all month too.

Plus, head to newcomer Teddy for a daily happy hour from 4-6pm (with all-day happy hour on Sundays), oyster and piano bar The Hook for half-price freshly shucked oysters from 5-7pm (Wednesday to Sunday) and when it gets late, shimmy over to Pelicano, recently reopened by the team behind Armorica and Franca, for after-dark dancing.

Keen? We are too. Find out more about Light Up The Cross over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS: