Kings Cross has just got a new neighbourhood joint. Remember where Dean’s Lounge used to be? It’s now home to a café, restaurant and bar all rolled into one. Say hello to Arms Length.

Having the experience of running Bar Nina under their belt, the dynamic sister duo of Rebecca (former Rockpool Dining Group director) and Rosie O’Shea have just opened the day-to-night venue on Kellett Street – the same place you'll find Ezra and Bar Lucia – in early August. Rebecca said: “We’ve seen first-hand how food and drink can spark connections and bring people together. We can’t wait to bring this same energy to a new corner of Sydney!”

The kitchen is in the good hands of head chef Keno Perlas (ex-Monopole, Margaret) and executive chef Jeffrey Sue (ex-Rockpool, Ormeggio, China Doll). They’ve crafted an Australian/Italian-inspired menu that’s a perfect mix of comforting and exciting.

When it comes to versatility, Arms Length has got it in spades. While the daytime offering includes coffee and brekkie options, the main drawcard is the very affordable bottomless brunch. From 8am to 2pm every day of the week, you can take advantage of 90 minutes of free-flowing cocktails for $29 per person when you order a brunch main. How about their signature Garibaldi that’s made with Australian aperitif Rhubi and fresh orange juice to go with your freekeh salad or French toast?

As the sun goes down, Arms Length shape shifts into a cocktail bar with happy hour and bar snacks to share. Dinner is all about comfort food – steak frites with peppercorn sauce or a bowl of casarecce pasta with Skull Island prawns, anyone? They’ve even got you covered if you’re celebrating a special occasion; indulge in a ‘Supper Soirée’ – a candlelit dinner with a cocktail on arrival, a chef selected tasting menu and perfectly paired wines, all for $95 (or $65 without alcohol).

And when it gets really dark – we’re talking 10pm onwards – the late-night bites take centrestage. Continuing the jaffle tradition that was started by Dean’s Lounge, Arms Length offers a bite of nostalgia (and melty cheese goodness). Think: classic smoked ham with mozzarella, four cheeses, and beef brisket with caramelised onion and – you guessed it – cheese. We think these jaffles are gonna be a crowd-puller on Fridays and Saturdays when they’re available until 2am. Perfect for those post-party cravings.

And let’s not forget the drinks. There’s a focus on local Australian wines and seasonal cocktails curated by Nick Tesar (2022 Australian Bartender of the Year - Diageo World Class competition). They even serve $8 house red and white all day as well as $12 cocktails during happy hour that goes from 4-6pm daily. Cheers to that!

