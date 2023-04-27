Get out your shoe polish: Eleven Madison Park, once named the best restaurant in the world, is coming to Sydney.

Helmed by distinguished chef and owner Daniel Humm, New York’s three Michelin-starred restaurant will be doing a two-week residency at Matt Moran’s Aria as part of Vivid Food – Vivid Sydney’s exciting new pillar, from June 6-17. The plant-based restaurant joins a slew of top restaurants heading Down Under this year, including the Mirazur residency at the Gantry; Restaurant Gordon Ramsay at Aria; and L’Enclume takeover at Bathers Pavilion – proving the Emerald City is more than just a drop in the ocean.

This Very Big News comes as the line-up for Vivid Food has been announced. As well as Eleven Madison Park's Vivid Residency, Sydneysiders and Vivid seekers can look forward to the Vivid Chef Series, which will see some of the world’s best chefs including award-winning LA chef Jeremy Fox and Cape Town's Mmabatho Molefe, one of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants' '50 Next hospitality pioneers' in 2022, team up with some of Sydney’s finest restaurants – think Kiln, Fred’s and Yellow – for exclusive menus and tastings.

Plus, Vivid Fire Kitchen will be where barbecue gods including Lennox Hastie from Firedoor; Dave Pynt from Michelin-starred restaurant Burnt Ends in Singapore; and Australian-born Texas pitmaster Jess Pryles take to the stage at the Cutaway at Barangaroo for fiery cooking demonstrations. Festival goers will also get the chance to taste plates from smoking hot Sydney venues, too.

Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini says: “We’re thrilled at the line-up we have created for the first-ever Vivid Food program – the chefs are some of the most creative masters in the culinary space, broadening the creative spotlight from light, music and ideas.”

Tickets to the Vivid Residency and Vivid Chef Series go on sale Friday, April 28 and you can get them here. Vivid Fire Kitchen events at the Cutaway in Barangaroo are free for all to attend, though food and drinks will cost extra.

