Earlier this year, Chippendale – an inner-city Sydney suburb – was ranked as the seventh-coolest neighbourhood in the world by the good people at Time Out. The super-central urban hood is home to some of Sydney’s best cheap eats, most fascinating galleries and coolest hidden bars. It’s a glorious place to spend a day – hopping from cafés to galleries via parks and tree-shrouded streets. And it’s a very fun place to spend an evening – with regular free live shows going down at Phoenix Central Park, excellent restaurants serving up some of the best food in the city, and the Abercrombie keeping the party going into the small hours. The super-trendy suburb is home to one of our very favourite hotels in the city, but if you want to staycation like a Chippo local, these are the best Airbnbs to book.

1. The Vic

Taking over the top two floors of a converted warehouse, this open-plan space is a fitting pad for a staycay cosplaying as an inner-city creative. Despite its super-central location (a short walk from the live music mecca that is The Lansdowne), the loft-style apartment offers a quiet place to lay your head – with the two bedrooms located at the back of the building, overlooking one of Chippo’s lovely tree-lined streets. Start your day with a swim at the nearby Victoria Park Pool, then spend the morning in the sunshine on the sun-soaked balcony before heading out to enjoy what Sydney’s coolest suburb has to offer.

Photograph: Supplied | Airbnb | The Vic

2. Tree Top View Warehouse Apartment

Another appropriately-trendy warehouse conversion, Tree Top View Warehouse Apartment is what it says on the tin: a super-stylish warehouse apartment located up-high in the trees away, elevated above Chippo’s buzzing streets. With White Rabbit Gallery and Spice Alley just moments away, you’re perfectly located to take in the suburb’s main calling cards. The main bedroom opens up onto a leaf-shrouded balcony, and if there’s more than two of you, the sofa in the open-plan living space opens up into a bed so you can fit four guests into your inner-city getaway.

Photograph: Supplied | Airbnb | Tree Top View Warehouse Apartment

3. Pop Art Studio

This colourful studio is an ode to the Pop Art movement: a compact, bright space decked out with statement furniture that screams “creative urban escape”. There’s a balcony overlooking the street and a fully-equipped kitchen, but the bold design will inspire you to get amongst Chippo’s creative scene and go make some memories.



Photograph: Supplied | Airbnb | Pop Art Studio

You can read our guide to the coolest neighbourhood in Australia over here.





Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: