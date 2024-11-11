This dreamy wild swimming spot is less than an hour’s drive from Sydney

Sydney has no shortage of great swimming spots. As well as the beaches that line our coastal city, you’ll also find purpose-built pools punctuating our coastline and inner-city parks, meaning you’re never too far from an aquatic embrace. But if you want a really magical swimming experience, it’s worth driving a little out of town into the Royal National Park – a gloriously un-touched 15,091-hectare stretch of coastal bushland (and the second-oldest national park in the world). Here, you’ll not only find incredible secluded beaches, but dreamy fresh water swimming spots that feel a thousand miles away from real life. One of our favourites is less than an hour’s drive from Sydney, and you can get there via an easy(ish) 20-minute walk.

Where is Winifred Falls?

You’ll find Winifred Falls deep within Sydney Royal National Park – just under an hour’s drive south of Sydney’s CBD.

How to get to Winifred Falls

Like a lot of the most beautiful bushland swimming spots close to Sydney, Winifred Falls is surprisingly easy to access. Drive south out of Sydney into the Royal National Park, then head east along Farnell Avenue and Audley Road. You’ll find the start of the walking track just off Warumbul Road – from there, follow the rocky path for around 20 minutes and you’ll be greeted by a wide-open river surrounded by gum trees. Head left and you’ll reach a waterfall bordered by rocky sunbathing spots, or follow the river to the right if you’re looking for a quieter place to enjoy your picnic – the falls can get crowded on sunny weekends.

Is there parking at Winifred Falls?

There’s a fair-sized row of parking spots at the start of the walk, but it’s worth car-pooling if you’re coming with a big group.

Photograph: Supplied | NSW National Parks and Wildlife | Weemalah Cottage

Is Winifred Falls free?

Winifred Falls is a free public swimming spot, but you’ll need to pay the national parks entrance fee, which is $12 per vehicle for all-day parking.

How long is the Winifred Falls walk?

The walk from the start of the track to the falls and swimming spots takes around 20 minutes. The rocky path is pretty steep in places and loose under foot, so opt for closed-toe shoes. If you’re up for a longer hike, there’s a walking track that stretches for 4.4 kilometres – it takes around two hours to complete this hike in both directions, but you’ll be rewarded by some stunning secluded swims.

Is there a café at Winifred Falls?

The area itself is gloriously off-grid, so much so that you’ll likely run out of phone reception, and there are no shops or cafés at Winifred Falls itself. If you do need to stock up on treats for your picnic or a coffee en route, Audley Dance Hall café is just a six-minute drive from the start of the track.

Can you stay the night at Winifred Falls?

There isn’t a camping site at Winifred Falls, but it’s a short drive from some magical rental properties – including a lakeside cabin and a historic cottage perched on the banks of the Port Hacking river.

