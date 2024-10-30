Back in April, this ridiculously pretty Sydney restaurant was ranked as the most Instagrammable restaurant in the world, after the city as a whole took the title of the tenth-most Instagrammable city worldwide. Now, new stats are in – with the Grounds of Alexandria recognised once again for its ’grammability.

According to new research, the sprawling indoor-outdoor venue is the second-most Instagrammed place in the whole country, aside from major world-famous landmarks like the Opera House (obvs).



Hotel chain Premier Inn has published the rankings, revealing a list of the 15 most-hashtagged Aussie locations on Instagram as of October 2024 (excluding major landmarks including Bondi Beach and the Harbour Bridge – places regarded as traditional landmarks). Melbourne’s Hosier Lane had a whopping 200,176 hashtags (topping the list by a sizeable margin), and our very own The Grounds of Alexandria came in second with 121,716 hashtags. Rounding out the top five on the list were Noosa National Park, Glenelg Beach in Adelaide, and Eumundi Markets on the Sunshine Coast.

To be honest, it's hardly surprising that the Grounds ranked so high on a list of Instagram hotspots – based on the average time it takes for food to go from table to grid at this aesthetically-pleasing locale.

The popular Sydney venue is among 1,066 photogenic sites that researchers identified as ‘Instagram landmarks’ across the world, but despite the undeniable beauty of NSW – we lay claim to the tallest mountain in Australia, the second-largest canyon in the whole world and countless stunning beaches – only one other spot in the state made the list of Australia’s Instagram hotspots. A few hours north of Sydney in the charming coastal town of Newcastle, Merewether Beach ranked as the 11th most Instagrammed spot in the country. The sprawling city beach is home to the largest ocean pool in the Southern Hemisphere, and the Instagram potential here is endless.



Needless to say, there are countless Insta-worthy spots across the country beyond this list of just 15. But you can check out the full rankings below.

Here is the list of Australia's top Instagram hotspots

Hosier Lane, Melbourne The Grounds of Alexandria, Sydney Noosa National Park, Sunshine Coast Glenelg Beach, Adelaide Eumundi Markets, Sunshine Coast Mount Wellington, Hobart Geelong Waterfront, Geelong New Farm Park, Brisbane Kings Park, Perth Tallebudgera Creek, Gold Coast Merewether Beach, Newcastle Carlton Gardens, Melbourne St. Kilda Pier, Melbourne Pakington Street, Geelong Eastern Beach, Geelong

