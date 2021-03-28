Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right The best Sydney cafés and restaurants to eat at over the Easter long weekend
Inside restaurant at Ormeggio
Photograph: Supplied/Ormeggio

The best Sydney cafés and restaurants to eat at over the Easter long weekend

A four-day weekend means a lot of opportunities for coffee, brunch adventures, drinks, and some damn fine dinners. Here's where to get 'em

By Time Out editors
For some, Easter is all about chocolate and bunnies. For others, it's just four days off in a row where you inexplicably can't visit a bottle shop on a Friday. But wherever you fall on that spectrum, one thing is certain: you cannot survive on choccies alone. To make sure you make it to Tuesday, we've gathered up a helpful list of the best cafés and restaurants open over the long weekend.

The best cafés

Bourke Street Bakery Surry Hills
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Bourke Street Bakery

The OG store in Surry Hills still draws crowds on weekends, but you can get BSB’s ginger brûlée tarts, sausage rolls and take-home loaves all around Sydney.

Surry Hills, Marrickville and Alexandria
Good Friday - Easter Monday: 7am-4pm 

Parramatta
Good Friday - Easter Monday: 8am-2pm

Potts Point and Barangaroo
Good Friday - Easter Monday: 8am-2pm

Cakes at Saga Enmore
Photograph: Yael Stempler

Saga

Restaurants Cafés Enmore

Patissier and owner Andy Bowdy makes a mean hot cross bun, but even if you’re not looking for festive treats, Saga in Enmore is a great coffee pitstop or lunch spot.

Good Friday - Easter Sunday: 9am-4pm
Easter Monday: closed

Flour and Stone overview
Photograph: Supplied

Flour and Stone

Restaurants Woolloomooloo

Pop into the takeaway section of this Woolloomoolloo bakery (just down the road from the original) for sweet treats galore: the lemon drizzle cake is renowned city-wide, or try a lamington if you’re in the mood for something fluffier. 

Good Friday: closed
Easter Saturday: 8am-4pm
Easter Sunday to Easter Monday: closed

Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar

Restaurants Bondi Beach

A visit to this Bondi cafe, known for its formidable brunch platters loaded up with tabouli, hash, zhoug, za’tar and eggs might not leave you any room for the chocolatey Easter kind.  Just know you were warned.

Good Friday: noon-10.30pm
Easter Saturday: 8.30am-2.30pm and 6-11pm
Easter Sunday: 8.30am-2.30pm
Easter Monday: closed

The interior at Mimi's looking out onto the ocean
Photograph: Supplied/Steven Woodburn

Will's

Finish your long weekend walk or ocean swim and stop in for a beachside coffee at Will's in the recently refurbed Coogee Pavilion complex. 

Good Friday, Easter Sunday: noon-5pm
Easter Saturday: noon-10pm
Easter Monday: closed

Ottoman eggs at Circa Espresso
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Circa Espresso

Restaurants Cafés Parramatta

This narrow Parramatta joint has been kicking for a full decade, and it’s got a lot of local love to show for it. Grab fresh, Middle-Eastern inspired plates and excellent in-house coffee blends. 

Good Friday: 7.30am-2.30pm
Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday: 8.30am-2.30pm
Easter Monday: 7am-2.30pm

Shopfront with chairs and tables outside
Photograph: Supplied/Pilgrims

Pilgrims

Restaurants

This South Coast import is doing easy, breezy vegetarian cafe fare in Bronte. Swing by for green juices, salads and sandwiches. 

Good Friday, Easter Saturday: 7am-late
Easter Sunday: 7am-5pm
Easter Monday: 7am-3pm

Food at Koku Culture
Photograph: Katje Ford

Koku Culture

Restaurants Cafés Ashfield

This Ashfield cafe specialises in inventive, Japanese-Australian brunch fare. Looking for a long weekend treat? Beeline for the match pancakes. Make sure to grab a jar of the miso they infuse into so many of their dishes on your way out. 

Good Friday to Easter Monday: 8am-4pm

Untied cocktail
Photograph: Alana Dimou

Untied

Bars Pubs Barangaroo

So this Barangaroo rooftop isn’t strictly a cafe, but it’s doing brunch all weekend – so it passes the test in our books. Get a full-on brunch feast for $89pp on Friday or Saturday. 

Good Friday: noon-midnight
Easter Saturday: 11am-midnight
Easter Sunday: 11am-7pm
Easter Monday: noon-10pm

The best restaurants

Food at Quay
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Quay

Restaurants Australian The Rocks

Make it an Easter weekend to remember by splurging on a decadent feed at Peter Gilmore’s legendary fine diner on Circular Quay. 

Good Friday: dinner service only
Easter Saturday: lunch and dinner service
Easter Sunday: lunch and dinner service
East Monday: closed

Food at XOPP Haymarket by Golden Century
Photograph: Anna Kucera

XOPP

Restaurants Chinese Haymarket

At Golden Century’s precocious little brother, you can still order a plate of its signature pippies in XO sauce, as well as one of the best hot and sour soups in the city. 10 per cent surcharge applies.

Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday: 12-3pm and 5pm-late
Easter Monday: closed

Luigi Esposito outside Pizza Fritta
Photograph: Supplied

Pizza Fritta

Restaurants Surry Hills

Since this Napolitan fried pizza parlour opened in early 2020, it’s quickly become one of Surry Hills’ most popular fast-casual diners. Pro tip: opt for an outside table for some excellent people-watching action along Crown Street.

Good Friday and Easter Saturday: noon-10pm
Easter Sunday and Easter Monday: closed

Inside restaurant at Ormeggio
Photograph: Supplied/Ormeggio

Ormeggio at the Spit

Restaurants Italian Mosman

With bougie views of Middle Harbour and Sailors Bay and a seafood-centric menu to die for, this swish yet relaxed Italian eatery is a perfect lunch or dinner spot. 15 per cent surcharge. 

Good Friday and Easter Saturday: lunch and dinner service
Easter Sunday: all-day dining from 11.30am
Easter Monday: closed

Food at Ho Jiak Haymarket
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Ho Jiak Haymarket

Restaurants Malaysian Haymarket

The wildly popular Malaysian grillhouse on the fringes of Chinatown will transport you to the night markets of Penang with a menu that heroes street eats with an elevated flourish. 15 per cent surcharge applies.

Good Friday – Easter Monday: 11am-10pm

Mjolnir
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Mjølner

Bars Cocktail bars Redfern

Named after Thor’s mighty hammer, Redfern’s very own ‘Viking carvery’ delivers a hearty feed that Asgard would be proud of. 15 per cent surcharge applies.

Good Friday: 5-10pm
Easter Saturday: 5pm-midnight
Easter Sunday: 5-10pm
Easter Monday: closed

Food at Ezra Restaurant
Photograph: Supplied

Ezra

Restaurants Potts Point

You’ll find Israeli street food with a metropolitan twist in this converted terrace house in the suburban streets of Kings Cross. 10 per cent surcharge applies.

Good Friday: 5.30-10pm
Easter Saturday: 12-3pm and 5.30-11pm
Easter Sunday: 12pm-3pm and 5.30-10pm
Easter Monday: closed

An outside shot of the courtyard at The Grounds of Alexandria. I
Photograph: Daniel Boud

The Grounds of Alexandria

Restaurants Alexandria

The city’s most Insta-worthy dining destination has your back throughout the Easter long weekend with brunch, lunch and dinner services at both of its venues.

Potting Shed
Good Friday – Easter Monday: 11am-9pm

The Café
Good Friday – Easter Monday: 7.30am-4pm

Yum Cha at Marigold
Photograph: Craig Nye

Marigold

Restaurants Haymarket

One of Chinatown’s most reliable stalwarts is a go-to for Sydney’s yum cha lovers. Fill up on dumplings of every variety, and be sure to round-out your meal with a mango pancake (or several). $3 sur charge per person applies.

Good Friday-Easter Monday: 10am-3pm and 5.30pm-late

The Gantry Restaurant and Bar

Restaurants Modern Australian Dawes Point

The fabulous restaurant at the Pier One Hotel in Walsh Bay has stunning views of the Sydney Harbour and over the long weekend there's a special Easter menu on offer including a gourmet take on a creme egg. 

Good Friday - Easter Sunday: Noon-4pm and 5.30-10pm
Easter Monday: closed

