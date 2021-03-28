The best Sydney cafés and restaurants to eat at over the Easter long weekend
A four-day weekend means a lot of opportunities for coffee, brunch adventures, drinks, and some damn fine dinners. Here's where to get 'em
For some, Easter is all about chocolate and bunnies. For others, it's just four days off in a row where you inexplicably can't visit a bottle shop on a Friday. But wherever you fall on that spectrum, one thing is certain: you cannot survive on choccies alone. To make sure you make it to Tuesday, we've gathered up a helpful list of the best cafés and restaurants open over the long weekend.
The best cafés
Bourke Street Bakery
The OG store in Surry Hills still draws crowds on weekends, but you can get BSB’s ginger brûlée tarts, sausage rolls and take-home loaves all around Sydney.
Surry Hills, Marrickville and Alexandria
Good Friday - Easter Monday: 7am-4pm
Parramatta
Good Friday - Easter Monday: 8am-2pm
Potts Point and Barangaroo
Good Friday - Easter Monday: 8am-2pm
Saga
Patissier and owner Andy Bowdy makes a mean hot cross bun, but even if you’re not looking for festive treats, Saga in Enmore is a great coffee pitstop or lunch spot.
Good Friday - Easter Sunday: 9am-4pm
Easter Monday: closed
Flour and Stone
Pop into the takeaway section of this Woolloomoolloo bakery (just down the road from the original) for sweet treats galore: the lemon drizzle cake is renowned city-wide, or try a lamington if you’re in the mood for something fluffier.
Good Friday: closed
Easter Saturday: 8am-4pm
Easter Sunday to Easter Monday: closed
Brown Sugar
A visit to this Bondi cafe, known for its formidable brunch platters loaded up with tabouli, hash, zhoug, za’tar and eggs might not leave you any room for the chocolatey Easter kind. Just know you were warned.
Good Friday: noon-10.30pm
Easter Saturday: 8.30am-2.30pm and 6-11pm
Easter Sunday: 8.30am-2.30pm
Easter Monday: closed
Will's
Finish your long weekend walk or ocean swim and stop in for a beachside coffee at Will's in the recently refurbed Coogee Pavilion complex.
Good Friday, Easter Sunday: noon-5pm
Easter Saturday: noon-10pm
Easter Monday: closed
Circa Espresso
This narrow Parramatta joint has been kicking for a full decade, and it’s got a lot of local love to show for it. Grab fresh, Middle-Eastern inspired plates and excellent in-house coffee blends.
Good Friday: 7.30am-2.30pm
Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday: 8.30am-2.30pm
Easter Monday: 7am-2.30pm
Pilgrims
This South Coast import is doing easy, breezy vegetarian cafe fare in Bronte. Swing by for green juices, salads and sandwiches.
Good Friday, Easter Saturday: 7am-late
Easter Sunday: 7am-5pm
Easter Monday: 7am-3pm
Koku Culture
This Ashfield cafe specialises in inventive, Japanese-Australian brunch fare. Looking for a long weekend treat? Beeline for the match pancakes. Make sure to grab a jar of the miso they infuse into so many of their dishes on your way out.
Good Friday to Easter Monday: 8am-4pm
Untied
So this Barangaroo rooftop isn’t strictly a cafe, but it’s doing brunch all weekend – so it passes the test in our books. Get a full-on brunch feast for $89pp on Friday or Saturday.
Good Friday: noon-midnight
Easter Saturday: 11am-midnight
Easter Sunday: 11am-7pm
Easter Monday: noon-10pm
The best restaurants
Quay
Make it an Easter weekend to remember by splurging on a decadent feed at Peter Gilmore’s legendary fine diner on Circular Quay.
Good Friday: dinner service only
Easter Saturday: lunch and dinner service
Easter Sunday: lunch and dinner service
East Monday: closed
XOPP
At Golden Century’s precocious little brother, you can still order a plate of its signature pippies in XO sauce, as well as one of the best hot and sour soups in the city. 10 per cent surcharge applies.
Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday: 12-3pm and 5pm-late
Easter Monday: closed
Pizza Fritta
Since this Napolitan fried pizza parlour opened in early 2020, it’s quickly become one of Surry Hills’ most popular fast-casual diners. Pro tip: opt for an outside table for some excellent people-watching action along Crown Street.
Good Friday and Easter Saturday: noon-10pm
Easter Sunday and Easter Monday: closed
Ormeggio at the Spit
With bougie views of Middle Harbour and Sailors Bay and a seafood-centric menu to die for, this swish yet relaxed Italian eatery is a perfect lunch or dinner spot. 15 per cent surcharge.
Good Friday and Easter Saturday: lunch and dinner service
Easter Sunday: all-day dining from 11.30am
Easter Monday: closed
Ho Jiak Haymarket
The wildly popular Malaysian grillhouse on the fringes of Chinatown will transport you to the night markets of Penang with a menu that heroes street eats with an elevated flourish. 15 per cent surcharge applies.
Good Friday – Easter Monday: 11am-10pm
Mjølner
Named after Thor’s mighty hammer, Redfern’s very own ‘Viking carvery’ delivers a hearty feed that Asgard would be proud of. 15 per cent surcharge applies.
Good Friday: 5-10pm
Easter Saturday: 5pm-midnight
Easter Sunday: 5-10pm
Easter Monday: closed
Ezra
You’ll find Israeli street food with a metropolitan twist in this converted terrace house in the suburban streets of Kings Cross. 10 per cent surcharge applies.
Good Friday: 5.30-10pm
Easter Saturday: 12-3pm and 5.30-11pm
Easter Sunday: 12pm-3pm and 5.30-10pm
Easter Monday: closed
The Grounds of Alexandria
The city’s most Insta-worthy dining destination has your back throughout the Easter long weekend with brunch, lunch and dinner services at both of its venues.
Potting Shed
Good Friday – Easter Monday: 11am-9pm
The Café
Good Friday – Easter Monday: 7.30am-4pm
Marigold
One of Chinatown’s most reliable stalwarts is a go-to for Sydney’s yum cha lovers. Fill up on dumplings of every variety, and be sure to round-out your meal with a mango pancake (or several). $3 sur charge per person applies.
Good Friday-Easter Monday: 10am-3pm and 5.30pm-late
The Gantry Restaurant and Bar
The fabulous restaurant at the Pier One Hotel in Walsh Bay has stunning views of the Sydney Harbour and over the long weekend there's a special Easter menu on offer including a gourmet take on a creme egg.
Good Friday - Easter Sunday: Noon-4pm and 5.30-10pm
Easter Monday: closed
