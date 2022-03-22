Sydney
The interior of a rum distillery and bar
Photograph: Supplied/Elise Hassey

Where can I get booze on Good Friday?

It's Good Friday, the fridge is empty and my, you could do with a drink. What do you do?

Written by
Time Out editors
If you’re anything like us, this should sound familiar: it’s Good Friday, you’ve got nothing in the house, and there’s some sort of social occasion for which you obviously need a bottle. Except it’s the one day of the year when booze is least available. So, before you head out around town in a desperate state of alcohol-deprived panic, what are your options?

NSW has strict laws on alcohol sales on Xmas and Good Friday, which boil down to the following: absolutely no takeaway alcohol, and licensed venues can only serve on premises from midday-10pm. So, in other words, bottleshops are closed. And while pubs are open, aside from a brief moment in the sun in 2020, they can't serve takeaway alcohol.

There's one loophole: venues that have a producer's license (ie: that brew/distill/ferment) may be able to sell their wares. So get ready to stock up on fresh growlers of cracking local brews, some craft spirits or even a six-pack.

If your venue is selling takeaway booze on Good Friday, shoot our Food & Drinks editor an email at elizabeth.mcdonald@timeout.com

Looking for more to do on the long weekend? Here's our guide to Easter in Sydney.

If you want more craft beer, check out our guide to Sydney’s best brewery bars. If the vinous life is the life for you, head to the best wine bars in the city.

Archie Rose

2. Archie Rose

  • Bars
  • Rosebery

Good Friday 4pm-11.30pm (full distillery range available for take away) 
Saturday noon-11.30pm
Easter Sunday noon-10pm
Monday noon-10pm

Read more
Young Henrys

3. Young Henrys

  • Bars
  • Newtown

Good Friday noon-7pm (take away beers and ciders available)
Saturday noon-7pm
Easter Sunday noon-7pm
Monday noon-7pm

Read more
Modus Operandi

5. Modus Operandi

  • Bars
  • Mona Vale

Good Friday noon-10pm (take away beers available)
Saturday noon-10pm
Easter Sunday noon-10pm
Monday Closed

Read more
