Good Friday noon-10pm (take away beers available)
Saturday noon-10pm
Sunday noon-10pm
Monday noon-9pm
If you’re anything like us, this should sound familiar: it’s Good Friday, you’ve got nothing in the house, and there’s some sort of social occasion for which you obviously need a bottle. Except it’s the one day of the year when booze is least available. So, before you head out around town in a desperate state of alcohol-deprived panic, what are your options?
NSW has strict laws on alcohol sales on Xmas and Good Friday, which boil down to the following: absolutely no takeaway alcohol, and licensed venues can only serve on premises from midday-10pm. So, in other words, bottleshops are closed. And while pubs are open, aside from a brief moment in the sun in 2020, they can't serve takeaway alcohol.
There's one loophole: venues that have a producer's license (ie: that brew/distill/ferment) may be able to sell their wares. So get ready to stock up on fresh growlers of cracking local brews, some craft spirits or even a six-pack.
