Any Sydneysider knows that getting a good feed near the Sydney Opera House is a hard game.

If you're looking for an easy, delicous dinner, perhaps followed (or proceeded) by a quality drink before hitting up the sails for a show, it can be hard to know where to look in a district rife with over-priced tourist traps.

So, where do I eat and drink near the Sydney Opera House at Circular Quay?

In this list, we've found the very best restaurants, bars and eateries for you to pick up dinner, lunch or a simple pre-show snack while you're in the heart of Sydney's most famous part of town. You're welcome.